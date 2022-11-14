Massive participation in the defense of Mexican democracy

Newsletter Sign-Up
López Obrador sees the institute as beholden to the elite, but critics say his reforms would threaten its independence and make it more political. The initiative includes eliminating state-level electoral offices, reducing public funding for political parties, and allowing the public to elect members of the electoral authority rather than the lower house of Congress.
It would also reduce the number of lawmakers in the lower house of Congress from 500 to 300 and senators from 128 to 96 by eliminating legislators at large. These are not directly elected by voters, but appear on party lists and obtain seats according to their party’s share of votes.
The proposal is expected to be discussed in the Mexican Congress in the coming weeks, where the president’s Morena party and its allies hold an advantage.
“I’m already sick of Andrés Manuel, with so many lies, so many crimes,” said Alejandra Galán, a 45-year-old manager, raising a Mexican flag in the middle of the crowd. “He wants to take us (the electoral institute) to finally be like Venezuela, Cuba, but we’re not going to let him.”
Jorge González said such comparisons with authoritarian regimes may seem exaggerated at this point, but “I think there is only one step to take. We must have a clear separation of powers, independent institutions and especially the National Electoral Institute.
The 49-year-old, who works in the financial sector, noted the seven decades of uninterrupted rule of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which was finally ousted in 2000. “The fear is not having an independent civic institution, where we can really trust the elections and (instead) return to an institute where it is run by a single party.
Fernando Belaunzarán, one of the promoters of the protest, said 200,000 people took part in the march. Authorities have not confirmed this figure.
López Obrador has spent decades battling electoral authorities. He considers himself a victim of electoral fraud on several occasions, even if it was the National Electoral Institute that confirmed his landslide presidential victory in 2018.
Organizers said the march was not against López Obrador, but to draw attention to the proposal and urge lawmakers to vote against it.
López Obrador’s party does not have enough votes to push through constitutional reform without the support of the opposition.
Last week, López Obrador devoted a good part of his daily morning press conferences to firing the promoters of the demonstration, calling them “cretins” and “corrupt”, with the aim of deceiving the people. He defended the proposal as seeking to cut the electoral authority’s budget and avoid “voter fraud”.
While agreeing that some cost savings might be desirable, some analysts worry that eliminating state election offices would concentrate power too much at the federal level and sacrifice efficiency.
Selecting electoral tribunal members and running the institute by popular vote would give parties more power to choose candidates. The proposal would also reduce the number of institute board members from 11 to seven.
Patricio Morelos of the Technological University of Monterrey pointed out that with López Obrador enjoying great popularity and his party controlling the majority of Mexico’s 32 state governments, they would have an advantage if the electoral authority was remade and would probably exercise control.
Protester Giovanni Rodrigo, a 44-year-old employee, said López Obrador does not want to let go of power, if not himself in the presidency, he wants to decide who.
“I believe without a doubt that he is the best politician that exists today in modern history and that is why he owns a party” that controls the majority of Mexican states, he said. . ” It was not enough. He wants more and more.
Sheriff’s deputies were investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa on Sunday afternoon, an official said.
Hospital staff reported the incident to the county sheriff’s department around 3:20 p.m. The victim reportedly spoke with hospital staff, although the extent of his injuries is unclear.
The victim told deputies he was shot in Spring Valley but did not provide further details.
No other information, such as the age of the victim, was immediately available.
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) — A statewide strike is looming as nearly 50,000 University of California scholars are set to walk off the job on Monday — a move that could cancel some classes just weeks before final exams.
“I’m going to be on the picket line,” Margot Bezrutczyk said.
Postdoctoral fellow Bezrutczyk says banners are being painted and picket signs are ready for a strike on Monday.
“I have never felt such solidarity in my entire life,” she said.
Forty-eight thousand university workers at the University of California – from researchers to teaching assistants – plan to strike on UC’s 10 campuses after contract talks failed to reach an agreement over the past year. Union members, represented by United Auto Workers, say wages are a key part of the dispute. Some university employees earn less than $24,000 per year.
“If people are struggling to make ends meet and find accommodation, it means they won’t be able to focus and provide a good education for our students,” said university student Samuel Chan. from UC Berkeley.
On its website, university officials say UC continues to negotiate in good faith with the union, determined to find solutions to outstanding issues.
UC Berkeley officials say they are preparing for a strike but expect little disruption, saying in a statement: “Campus expects classes to remain as scheduled, offices will be open and campus will provide normal or equivalent services.”
But students say many classes have already been canceled or postponed.
“I don’t know what to expect. Half of them said we might not have class tomorrow,” said UC Berkeley student Arian Karimi.
“Almost all of my grad student-led chat sessions get canceled because they go on strike,” said UC Berkeley student Caroline Lobel.
And with final exams just weeks away, there are concerns.
“If it goes on for a while, it could be very disruptive,” Karimi said.
“I expect the ongoing strike to disrupt university activities – that’s part of the strike’s goal,” Bezrutczyk said.
A negotiation session was taking place this weekend at UC Irvine but, as of Sunday evening, no agreement had been reached.
A union rally is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus.
DUSSELDORF, Germany — Taylor Swift won big at Sunday’s MTV EMA. Swift, who led the nominations with Harry Styles with seven plays, walked away with four wins, including Best Artist, Best Video and Best Long Form Video.
Currently topping the charts with ‘Anti-Hero’ from her record breaking new album ‘Midnights’, Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Düsseldorf to collect her spoils, the latest in a long line of accolades for the songwriter. -interpreter. Accepting her first award of the night, she said “the fans are the only reason this is happening to me.”
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha opened the show with their hit collaboration “I’m Good (Blue),” a track that nearly didn’t get released.
Rexha explained on the mat “we had no idea it was going to blow up and go so viral on TikTok. And here we perform it and get nominated for ‘Best Collab’.
Hot on their toes, Muse returned to the EMAs for a fiery performance of “Will of the People,” which went on to win Best Rock Band. They dedicated their award to the Ukrainian people and Iranian women.
This year’s show was hosted by newlyweds Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Ora didn’t disappoint with a host of outfit changes and Waititi joked that he was channeling his inner popstar.
An absent Nicki Minaj also came out on top with a trio of awards for best song, best hip-hop and a category called super freaky girl. Styles, who is currently touring the United States, won the award for Best Live Performance.
After their Eurovision win in May, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra gave one of the most powerful and moving performances of the night, turning the auditorium blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Speaking on the red carpet, singer Oleg Psyuk explained that with their newfound fame they could support and bring awareness to the plight of the Ukrainian people.
“It is important for us to be a voice of Ukraine, to have the opportunity to be everywhere in the world, to play and to say about Ukraine, to say about the war, to talk about our culture, a culture that fights against war.”
British rapper Stormzy performed the ballad ‘Fire Babe’, released this week from his highly anticipated third album ‘This is What I Mean’.
OneRepublic performed their “Top Gun: Maverick” track “I Ain’t Worried,” with a special intro video from the man himself, Tom Cruise, which they said wasn’t easy to get.
Other performers on the night included Ava Max who shone in a giant diamond while singing “Million Dollar Baby” and Tate McRae who performed a medley of her hits, “She’s all i wanna be” and “uh oh”.
Voted for by fans, 17 gender-neutral categories were announced during the evening. The show, broadcast from the PSD Bank Dome, will air in more than 170 countries.
A Charlestown man has been arrested on suspicion of dealing fentanyl which led to multiple overdoses, police said.
Police responded to 1442 Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning to an overdose report. Local fire and emergency services were already on the scene caring for several overdose victims. The victims all regained consciousness after Narcan was administered, police said.
Boston EMS transported three adult women and one adult man to area hospitals for treatment. Officers learned the victims had sniffed a powdery substance before collapsing.
Police said they located a fanny pack containing 11 small plastic bags of a white powdery substance belonging to another person at the scene, identified as Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown.
Eatherton was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and several other drug charges. He is expected to face trial at West Roxbury Court.
New Twitter boss Elon Musk apologized on Sunday for the site’s “super slow” microblogging in several countries. His apology came minutes after he said, “Twitter feels more and more alive.”
“Btw, I would like to apologize for how slow Twitter is in many countries. The app does over 1000 poorly grouped RPCs just to render a home timeline,” Musk said in a tweet.
It also announced an upcoming feature as the proliferation of fake accounts with the verified blue tick forced the company to suspend its $8 Twitter Blue program.
“Soon to be rolled out, Twitter will allow organizations to identify other Twitter accounts that are actually associated with them,” he said in another tweet.
The blue tick was previously reserved only for verified accounts of famous personalities, politicians, journalists and public figures. But Twitter opened a subscription program last week that allowed anyone to get it for $8 a month.
This led to a major hurdle for the company with several users posing as big brands on the site. The program was stalled last Friday, but Musk said it will likely be back by the “end of next week.”
Twitter also introduced an “Official” label for selected accounts, but it abruptly disappeared a few hours later.
Moscow could face oil supply shutdown if it doesn’t agree to price cap, US Treasury Secretary says
Russia may have no choice but to sell its crude at a price set by the United States and its allies if it wants to avoid a supply disruption, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Saturday. Bloomberg News.
“They are going to be looking for buyers, and we think they are going to have a hard time selling everything… We estimate there would be a close on December 5th unless they are willing to accept a price at or below the cap for buyers all over the world“, explained Yellen in the interview.
December 5 is the date when the EU ban on Russian oil transported by sea is expected to come into force. On the same day, the main economies of the Group of Seven – the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan – are expected to ban their companies from insuring, financing and to provide vessels for the transport of Russian oil, unless the cost of shipments is below the established ceiling price. The actual cap level has yet to be agreed, but earlier reports suggested it could be set at $60 a barrel, as opposed to the current market price of around $95.
Moscow has repeatedly said it will not supply oil to countries that approve a price cap.
“The price should be formed by the market based on the balance between supply and demand… We will not supply oil to countries that use the price cap. This is a bad precedent that could at any time spread to other suppliers, to all of world trade,Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak warned last month.
The country has a number of buyers for its oil, including China and India, which have increased purchases of Russian fuel since declarations banning or capping its price started coming in from the West. .
While Yellen thinks the price cap could incentivize Russian oil to accept the mechanism, some industry experts say up to 90% of fuel could continue to flow outside the cap mechanism as Russia uses options to circumvent the sanctions. For example, it has an entire fleet of its own tankers and could expand it further with Chinese and Indian vessels, while also being able to seek insurance from companies in the Middle East and Asia, eliminating the need for cooperation with the pretentious-minded Cape Western states.
