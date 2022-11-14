Morning snowfall makes for slippery roads in Twin Cities

Monday morning snow made for a slippery commute across the Twin Cities.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol advising motorists facing wintry conditions to slow down, increase following distance, pay attention to the road and use headlights when snow or rain is falling.

Snow is expected to continue to fall through Monday afternoon before turning into a freezing drizzle, according to the National Weather Service. As much as four inches is forecast for the metro.

Into Monday evening, the forecast calls for more snow and freezing drizzle conditions with a low of 27 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a high near 34 and less than an inch of new snow. That evening, a little more snow is expected. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of snow before noon with a high near 33.