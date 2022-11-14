News
Nataša Pirc Musar to become Slovenia’s first female president | Slovenia
A liberal lawyer and former data protection commissioner backed by Slovenia’s centre-left government has been elected the country’s first female president after beating her conservative rival in a runoff on Sunday.
With 99% of the votes counted, Nataša Pirc Musar was in the lead with 53.8% of the vote, ahead of veteran conservative Anže Logar with 46.1%. While both candidates ran as independents, they were backed by centre-left and right-wing political blocs in the small Eastern European country of 2 million, a member of the EU for 15 years.
Logar, foreign minister in the last government of right-wing populist former prime minister Janez Janša, won the first round in October without securing the required majority.
But polls in recent weeks had indicated popular support around Pirc Musar. There were suggestions that Logar was suffering after failing to distance himself from his former boss, a divisive figure and close ally of Hungarian far-right leader Viktor Orbán.
Slovenian Green Prime Minister Robert Golob, who succeeded Janša last June, warned that a vote for the conservative candidate would plunge his country back into “dark times”. Turnout for Sunday’s vote was up from the last election in 2017, at 50.6%.
A former journalist and presenter of Slovenia’s leading news programme, Ljubljana-born Pirc Musar completed further training at CNN and the University of Salford’s media department before completing a doctorate in law at the University of Vienna. . She was elected Slovenian Commissioner for Access to Public Information in 2004.
She was also hired to protect the interests of Slovenian-born Melania Trump during her husband’s US presidency, preventing companies from marketing products bearing her name.
During the election campaign, much of the media attention has focused on the lucrative network of businesses owned by her and her husband, amid allegations that they have placed some of their fortunes in havens. tax.
In a mockery, former Prime Minister Janša described the second round as a clash between the values of Slovenian independence on the one hand and the values of tax havens on the other.
In the Slovenian parliamentary system, the role of the president is mainly ceremonial. However, Pirc Musar has indicated that she will behave differently from incumbent President Borut Pahor, who rarely intervened on domestic policy issues during his two five-year terms.
“I have never been silent when it was necessary to speak, especially not in the past two years,” she said when she entered the presidential race at the end of September. “After the last Janez Janša government came to power, I spoke out, because the rule of law was collapsing before our eyes.”
The 54-year-old said she would like to see Slovenia connect to the “core of Europe”, especially with countries that believe in human rights and constitutional values.
theguardian
News
Week 10 recap: Justin Fields has another big day, but Chicago Bears defense can’t hold off Detroit Lions in 31-30 loss
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had another incredible running game Sunday at Soldier Field, rushing for 147 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.
But that wasn’t enough to help the Bears to a victory
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell earned his first road win with the 31-30 victory. It was the Lions’ first victory on opponents’ turf since beating the Bears on Dec. 6, 2020, at Soldier Field.
The Lions took the 31-30 lead on Jamaal Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 21 seconds to play. That capped a 91-yard drive that included a 44-yard pass from Jared Goff to Tom Kennedy, who got by cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
The Bears had a chance to win it in the final two minutes, but Fields was sacked twice in their final three plays.
A week after running for an NFL quarterback record 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins, Fields ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Fields went from a cringeworthy mistake to mind-blowing touchdown in about a minute of game time earlier. He threw a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah that tied the game early in the fourth quarter, then broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run.
Fields weaved threw the Lions defense at the line of scrimmage and then outran four Lions defenders to the end zone. Okudah was in pursuit until making a final diving tackle attempt at the 5-yard line.
Fields’ touchdown, followed by a missed extra point from kicker Cairo Santos, gave the Bears a 30-24 lead.
The Bears looked like they were ready to cruise to a win late in third quarter, when Cole Kmet was wide open behind the Lions defense.
Fields launched a pass right to him, and Kmet made the catch, running the final 18 yards untouched into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown, his second of the day. Earlier in the third quarter, Fields hit Kmet with a 6-yard touchdown pass for a 17-10 Bears lead.
But the Lions hit back in the fourth quarter on a drive aided by four Bears penalties.
Patrick Scales was called for holding on the punt. Kyler Gordon was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a late hit on Jared Goff. And Jaylon Johnson was penalized twice for illegal hands to the face, one of which negated a Jack Sanborn interception.
For the game, the Bears committed nine penalties for 86 yards.
Fields’ interception came on a poor decision and throw, and Okudah returned the pick 21 yards for a touchdown.
Here’s how the Week 10 game unfolded.
Inactives announced
The Bears will be without three starters when they face the Lions.
Right guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive for the Bears.
Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones could see more time in place of Vildor, while veteran Michael Schofield could fill in for Jenkins, who popped up on the injury report midweek.
The Bears activated wide receiver Byron Pringle off injured reserve Saturday, and receivers N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are inactive. It is the second straight week Jones, a rookie third-round pick, is inactive. He sat out against the Miami Dolphins after the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool last week. Harry wasn’t listed on the injury report all week, so it appears he was pushed out of the mix with Pringle back.
Defensive back Harrison Hand and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Lions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez are inactive.
The Fields follow-up
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Read the full story here.
Changing of the vanguard?
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
Read the full story here.
The latest in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
Halftime: Bears 10, Lions 10
Bears quarterback Justin Fields put more of his running magic on display late in the second quarter.
On third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Fields escaped a sack attempt from Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs at the 10 and thundered into the end zone for a touchdown and a 10-10 tie at halftime.
His run capped a 75-yard touchdown drive in which Fields hit Byron Pringle for a 12-yard pass and Darnell Mooney for a 13-yarder that got the Bears to the 4-yard line.
Fields completed 5 of 8 passes for 51 yards and ran eight times for 69 yards before halftime. Khalil Herbert had five carries for 30 yards.
The Bears hurt themselves with penalties in the first half. Braxton Jones and Pringle were both called for holding penalties, and Cole Kmet was called for a face mask.
The Lions took a 10-3 lead on Jared Goff’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth down with 7:21 to play in the second quarter.
Goff had completions of 21, 14, 22 and 20 yards on the drive. Bears cornerback Lamar Jackson, who was filling in for Jaylon Johnson, was called for pass interference against wide receiver Tom Kennedy in the end zone, bringing the Lions to the 1-yard line. The Bears defense came up with three big stops short of the goal line, but Wright was wide open in the end zone on fourth down.
Johnson was listed on the injury report with an oblique injury during the week.
The Bears and Lions traded field goals on their opening drives. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 33-yarder and Michael Badgley, who filled in for the Bears for one game this year while Santos was out, made a 25-yarder.
()
News
The former president will announce his 2024 campaign at Tuesday’s event
Midterms are supposed to be the opposition party’s time to shine.
This should be especially the case when there is once-in-a-generation inflation and when the vast majority of Americans think the country is on the wrong track.
Instead, President Joe Biden and the Democrats are poised to have one of the best four midterms for the party controlling the White House over the past century.
So what happened?
The GOP’s “candidate problem”
Analysts, myself included, noted that Republicans seemed to have a candidate sympathy problem. Pre-election polls showed Republicans in all key races had negative net preference ratings. The Democrats were much better appreciated than their adversaries.
Many of these Republicans were endorsed by former President Donald Trump and had falsely claimed – at least at one point – that they believed he had won the 2020 election.
Exit polls confirm Republicans’ “candidate problem”. says the same for the Democrat.
We also see it in gubernatorial elections. Republicans have nominated gubernatorial deniers in the 2020 election in a number of blue or swing states. None of them have been projected as the winner, and only Republican Kari Lake of Arizona has a chance of winning.
Two presidents on the track
At the national level, there are two presidents in the spotlight: the current (Biden) and the former (Trump). Both men sported net negative positive ratings, according to exit polls.
The fact that you have a current president and a former president who are both unpopular is not unusual.
What’s unusual is that of the 18% who see neither Biden nor Trump favorably in the exit polls, 40% of them voted for the Democrats. The backlash against one president this year may have been negated by the backlash against the other.
Abortion First Voters
You could say that what really made this semester unique was the abortion. Despite high inflation, only 31% of voters in the exit poll said it was the most important issue for their vote. A nearly identical percentage (27%) declared abortion, and those voters overwhelmingly chose Democratic candidates for Congress.
This matches the dynamic we saw in the House special election after the overthrow of Roe v. Wade in June. Democrats have started to do much better than before the Supreme Court decision.
Learn more here.
Cnn
News
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday:
Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got a “MVP!” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa entered the game with a league-best 115.9 passer rating. Tagovailoa would have had a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle but Grant Delpit made a shoestring tackle to hold it to a 29-yard completion. Tagovailoa continued making good decisions, too. There weren’t any near-interceptions such as the Pittsburgh game and he placed the ball almost perfectly on every throw. It’s a nice way to cap a strong three-game performance heading into the bye week. — Chris Perkins
Dolphins can run the ball
The Dolphins rushed for a season-best 195 yards. Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for a head-banging 119 yards, providing the offense the physical presence it needed in the backfield. It was the second time the Dolphins had a 100-yard rusher this season, joining Raheem Mostert’s 117-yard effort against the New York Jets. Mostert and Wilson had it going all game. They combined for 48 rushing yards on six carries in the first quarter and 87 yards on 13 carries in the first half (tight end Durham Smythe had one carry for no yards). Yeah, Wilson was stopped on a fourth and one from the Cleveland 14-yard line in the second quarter but the running game, behind good blocking up front, received a jolt of energy from Wilson, the trade deadline acquisition, and Mostert, his San Francisco teammate, ran with purpose against Cleveland. That’s what was needed from a running game that started the day 29th at 86.9 yards per game.
Defense can make plays
The defense had its miscues, especially on the 33-yard touchdown run by running back Nick Chubb (11 carries, 63 yards). But it came to play. Chubb entered the game with 841 yards rushing, second in the league. The defense recorded three sacks, kept pressure on quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and on the back end the secondary featured cornerback Xavien Howard shadowing wide receiver Amari Cooper (three receptions, 32 yards). The first quarter sack by Christian Wilkins and Bradley Chubb, and then the caused fumble by defensive tackle Zach Sieler and recovery by linebacker Jaelan Phillips were a good start, especially after allowing the game-opening touchdown drive that included a 38-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage. But the defense also finished. That’s the key.
Penalties surfaced again, and then disappeared
The Dolphins ended with five penalties for 43 yards. There was the neutral zone infraction and then the pass interference. At that point you were thinking the Dolphins might fall back into bad habits. The Dolphins entered the game sixth for most penalty yards (454) and sixth for most penalties (58). Christian Wilkins was called for a debatable roughing the passer penalty in the third quarter. And wide receiver Trent Sherfield was called for taunting after a 21-yard completion in the fourth quarter. Neither was a huge deal. And for the most part the Dolphins did well at keeping the penalties in check.
Dolphins’ front seven comes alive
Within the strong play of the defense the front seven led the way, something that’s needed with an injury-depleted secondary that lost cornerback Keion Crossen (shoulder) in the third quarter. Bradley Chubb, Phillips and Wilkins were all strong in the first half. One one second quarter pass attempt, both Bradley Chubb and Phillips attracted penalties. Bradley Chubb had a holding and Phillips had a tripping. The next play Phillips attracted a holding call. Wilkins was a beast against the run and pass. And defensive tackle Zach Sieler caused a fumble that was recovered by Phillips. The strong play kept going in the second half despite the loss of linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (elbow).
Dolphins show offensive diversity
Touchdowns by fullback Alec Ingold, wide receiver Trent Sherfield and Mostert show this offense has scoring options aside from wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Ingold stretched and dove into the end zone in the same fashion Jeff Wilson did a week ago in Chicago for a 13-yard touchdown reception. Sherfield got both feet down in the back of the end zone after bringing in a pinpoint-accurate pass by Tagovailoa. Mostert used his speed to dart into the end zone to cap a 24-yard scoring run. By the way, Hill had five touches (five receptions, 44 yards) and Waddle had four (four receptions, 66 yards). And the Dolphins won.
Fourth down shows mixed results
The Dolphins were 1 for 2 in the first half on fourth downs, and perhaps there’s room to question coach Mike McDaniel’s decision to run it up the middle on a fourth down attempt. They didn’t convert on that run up the middle by Jeff Wilson Jr. He was stuffed by Delpit and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk. It was the third consecutive run up the middle following runs by Smythe (direct snap) and Mostert. But Jeff Wilson converted a fourth and one from the Dolphins’ 36-yard line in the first quarter when he went off right tackle for four yards. The Dolphins scored four plays later when Tagovailoa hit Ingold for a 13-yard touchdown. The Dolphins are now 6 of 13 on fourth downs this season.
Special teams woes
Kicker Jason Sanders missed an extra point wide right late in the third quarter and another wide right in the fourth quarter. Add to that Cleveland’s game-opening 48-yard kickoff return and you have more reasons for concern about special teams. And, yes, injuries to players such as tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol) and cornerback Keion Crossen (shoulder) will further cut into special teams play. But those injuries – Long was injured last week at Chicago and didn’t play against Cleveland; Crossen was injured in the third quarter vs. Cleveland – didn’t have anything to do with the kickoff return or the missed extra point. Sanders, who made two field goals Sunday, has now missed three extra points this season (27-30) and is 13 of 17 on field goals with three misses from 50 or more yards, including one that was blocked.
Terron Armstead does it again
Did Cleveland All Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett play Sunday? We didn’t hear his name. That’s because Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is a stud. Armstead, playing despite a toe and calf/Achilles injury, was a brick wall against Garrett, who entered the game with 7.5 sacks, sixth in the NFL. Armstead has recently held Chicago linebacker Alex Highsmith, Detroit edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and, now, Garrett to quiet days against the Dolphins. If Armstead is able to play and keep his ailments in check, the offensive line will likely have a good day.
Dolphins can do big things without big days from Hill and Waddle
This is a promising sign for the offense. Hill only had five receptions for 44 yards while Waddle had four receptions for 66 yards. But Tagovailoa passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and Wilson rushed for 119 yards, Mostert rushed for 65 yards, eight players had at least one reception. Oh, and the offensive line only allowed one sack, and that was on a trick play in which wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. attempted a pass. Nice showing.
Tua Tagovailoa’s interception-less streak keeps chugging along. How does that stack up?
The Dolphins quarterback set a high bar for himself to start his career, throwing his first 152 career passes without one being picked off, but his personal record and the franchise record will be in his sights against Houston. Since an interception Sept. 29 in Cincinnati, Tagovailoa has thrown 138 consecutive passes without turning the ball over. Unsurprisingly, Dan Marino holds the Dolphins’ record for length of a single-season streak of passes without an interception, with 156 in 1997. However, the quarterback with the longest streak (it spanned from the end of one season to the next year) is Ryan Tannehill, who threw 160 such passes spanning the end of the 2014 season and beginning of the 2015 campaign. So, if Tagovailoa is clean in that area of the stat sheet after his 23rd pass on Nov. 27 against the Texans, all those marks will fall. — Steve Svekis
Browns blitzed more than any team had in almost two months
Through the first three quarters Sunday, the Browns had blitzed Tua Tagovailoa eight times in his 28 dropbacks (28.6% of the time), and it ended up at 25.0% (8 of 32). It was the most blitzing Tagovailoa had seen since Week 2 in Baltimore. Up to that point of the 48-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown reception from Tagovailoa against a Ravens six-man blitz, defenses had blitzed the Dolphins quarterback 29 times in his first 80 dropbacks (36.3%). But since the Ravens’ game-turning, unsuccessful six-man rush, Tagovailoa has now faced 28 extra-man rushes in Miami’s 178 dropbacks (15.7%), giving him a cumulative 22.1% blitz rate for his first eight games.
The Tyreek-o-Meter
With Hill’s 44 receiving yards against Cleveland putting him at 1,148 receiving yards for the season, he needs only 242 the rest of the year to set the club record (1,389 by Mark Clayton in 1984) and 817 to break the NFL record (1,964 by Calvin Johnson in 2012). To break Clayton’s record, Hill must average 34.6 yards a game the rest of the way. To break it in the same 16-game frame as Clayton had, he would need 40.4 yards per. To break Johnson’s mark, he would require 116.8 yards a game, and 136.2 to break it on a 16-game frame.
On the opening kickoff, Jason Sanders must get touchbacks
The Dolphins have won the coin toss nine out of 10 times, which is its own incredible happenstance. That has meant that they have kicked off nine times. One seven of those occasions, Jason Sanders has blasted the ball for a touchback. And, the two game-opening kickoffs that have been returnable? They have been returned a combined 151 yards, one for a 103-yard TD. On either of those kickoffs against the Ravens and Browns, a kickoff out of bounds, giving those teams the ball at their 40 would have been better results.
Dolphins are happy that their matchups with uber-athletic quarterbacks will start drying up
The Dolphins defense has had major issues when the opposing quarterbacks have brought a significant running threat. And, fortunately, save a Dec. 18 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Miami will face much more sedentary passers. Offensive points allowed per game by Dolphins since 2018 vs.: Deshaun Watson: 42.0 (42/1); Lamar Jackson: 33.3 (100/3); Justin Fields: 32.0 (32/1); Russell Wilson: 31.0 (31/1); Kyler Murray: 31.0 (31/1); Josh Allen: 30.1 (271/9); Total: 31.7 (507/16)
In Tua’s career, non-offensive touchdowns have been off the chain
One thing is inarguable when looking at the three quarterbacks picked in the top six picks of the 2020 draft: Tua Tagovailoa has had, by far, the most scoring help via return touchdowns. In a truly stunning statistic, the Dolphins, in the almost 28 full games (27.58) when No. 1 has been taking the snaps, has taken it to the house a whopping 10 times. That amounts to .363 touchdowns per game. Among the other class of 2020 quarterbacks, it is a runaway, with the Chargers’ Justin Herbert having enjoyed four non-offensive touchdowns in his 40.00 games (.100 a game) and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow with 1 in his 33.88 games (.030). Tom Brady, who has played 318.70 regular-season games after his win over Seattle in Germany on Sunday morning, has seen 85 non-offensive TDs on his teams’ behalf during his career, a healthy .267 himself.
On deck: Houston Texans, Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday 1 p.m.
The Texans are the opponent most tailor-made for a Dolphins rout. They have a promising young running back in ex-Florida Gator Dameon Pierce, and talented-but-long-in-the-tooth edge pass rusher in Jerry Hughes, and not a whole lot else.
()
News
George Russell wins his first Grand Prix after a deadly race in Brazil
CNN
—
George Russell won his first Grand Prix on Sunday after a difficult race in Brazil.
Russell, who won Saturday’s sprint race to start on pole, led from the opening lap, showing why he is considered one of Formula 1’s most exciting prospects.
Behind him however, a wild ride was unfolding with crashes from the opening lap, including a close encounter between rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, for which Verstappen was given a five-second penalty.
At the end of all the drama, it was a Mercedes one-two with Hamilton finishing second behind Russell and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz third.
With just one race left on the 2022 calendar, Russell climbs to fourth in the drivers’ standings, one place ahead of eight-time world champion and team-mate Hamilton.
“What an amazing feeling. A big thank you to the whole team for making this possible,” Russell said afterwards. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster this season.
“This race, I felt in control. Lewis was super fast, and when I saw the safety car I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be a really tough ending. He put so much pressure on me. But so happy to walk away with the win.
“I’m speechless, on the lap, all of these memories kind of come flooding back, starting with my mum and dad in karting, and going through all the support I’ve had from the rest of my family, my girlfriend, my coach, my manager. I can’t thank them enough. Yeah, super proud.
The race began with spectacular and crash-ridden opening laps at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.
First, Daniel Ricciardo slammed into the back of Kevin Magnussen, with both riders ruled out for the remainder of the race due to damage sustained.
After the safety car restart, all hell broke loose.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided soon after, both spinning. Hamilton was able to continue without stopping while Verstappen was forced to stop before coming back into the race near the back of the pack.
“It wasn’t a racing incident, mate,” Hamilton could be heard saying on his team radio.
Minutes later, it was announced that Verstappen had been handed a five-second penalty for causing a collision.
The Dutch driver could not hide his disbelief when informed of the outcome of the investigation. “Where did they expect me to go?” he said.
Elsewhere, McLaren driver Lando Norris collided with Charles Leclerc, slamming the Ferrari driver into the barriers.
Leclerc was forced into the pits to change his front wing, while Norris was also handed a five-second penalty for his involvement in the accident.
As for Russell, who started the race on pole, he remained unscathed during the first laps and managed to maintain his lead for the rest of the course in front of the chasing pack.
Even with a late safety car that regrouped the field, Russell was quicker than his more experienced team-mate Hamilton, heading home for his first ever Grand Prix victory.
Victory in the penultimate race of the 2022 season continues Mercedes’ year-end resurgence after a very slow start.
Sports
News
Dolphins put together complete performance in win over Browns, go to bye on four-game win streak
You wanted an all-around dominant performance? You got an all-around dominant performance.
After the Miami Dolphins needed either the offense to pick up the defense or vice-versa in their first six wins of the season, they finally put a complete game together from both sides of the ball.
The Dolphins had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go for a third consecutive three-touchdown game, ran for a season-high 195yards and had their defense hold strong for much of the afternoon, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 39-17, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami, beginning to play its most consistent football, goes into its bye week 7-3 for the franchise’s best 10-game start since 2001. The Dolphins are 13-1 in the past 14 games Tagovailoa has started and finished, dating back to last season. Cleveland, which was coming off its bye, dipped to 3-6.
Tagovailoa, after leading the Dolphins to shootout victories over the Lions and Bears the past two weeks, had another stellar outing, completing 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was good for a passer rating of 135, following up Tagovailoa’s two highest-rated performances of his career, 138.7 against the Lions and 135.7 at the Bears.
He and the Miami offense blew Sunday’s matchup with the Browns open between the end of the first half and start of the second. Starting with the ball after halftime, the Dolphins doubled down after scoring right before intermission.
The Dolphins took a 17-7 lead into halftime when Tagovailoa connected with Trent Sherfield in the corner of the end zone while Sherfield tapped his toes perfectly inbounds for his first touchdown with Miami, two weeks after having one taken away in Detroit.
The well-placed ball from the third-year quarterback came shortly after a rope he threw to the sideline on a quick out to Jaylen Waddle to convert third-and-6.
Then, Miami’s opening drive of the second half went 70 yards in six plays, with running back Raheem Mostert’s 24-yard touchdown capping it.
In what was the Dolphins’ top rushing output of the season, new acquisition Jeff Wilson went for 119 yards on 17 carries and Mostert finished with 65 on eight attempts – both with a rushing touchdown.
The Miami defense mostly held up, aside from an opening drive where Cleveland easily maneuvered down the field and a 33-yard touchdown run to star Browns running back Nick Chubb early in the fourth quarter.
Chubb finished with 63 yards rushing – 33 on the touchdown. The Dolphins recovered a Chubb fumble that Zach Sieler forced and Xavien Howard secured in the first half. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Palm Beach County product who once starred at Dwyer High and was Dolphins backup last season, went 22 of 35 for 212 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Miami
After the two touchdowns between the end of the first half and start of the second, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill short over the middle for a 2-yard score. After a late turnover on downs, Wilson scored a 20-yard touchdown.
The Browns opened the scoring Sunday with a double South Florida connection as Brissett threw a 1-yard touchdown to former Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant. Miami allowed a 48-yard return to Jerome Ford on the opening kickoff and 38-yard pass from Brissett to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play from scrimmage. A Jerome Baker pass interference set Cleveland up at the 1.
The Dolphins responded with an opening drive where they had 42 yards rushing and 42 passing and was capped by an Alec Ingold 13-yard touchdown reception from Tagovailoa. Miami converted a fourth-and-1 on its side of the field with Wilson, who also later had a physical 18-yard scamper.
Before the first quarter concluded, the Dolphins turned the Browns over with Howard recovering the Chubb fumble that was forced by Sieler. Early in the second quarter, Miami converted that into 3 points on a 39-yard Jason Sanders field goal after Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for a 29-yard chunk on a skinny post deep over the middle.
The Miami receiving stats were spread out. Waddle had 66 receiving yards, Sherfield 63, the fullback Ingold 45, Hill 44 and tight end Mike Gesicki had 31.
The only possession where Miami didn’t come up with points were a turnover on downs on fourth-and-1 where the team was in short field-goal range at the Cleveland 14 -yard line in the first half and the final kneeldowns.
Bradley Chubb got in on his first sack with the Dolphins in his second game with his new team, splitting a first-quarter sack with Christian Wilkins. Later in the first half, Wilkins split another sack with Melvin Ingram on a play where Chubb also provided pressure off an edge. In the fourth quarter, Ingram combined with Jaelan Phillips for a third Miami sack.
Wilkins was also flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty in the third quarter that extended a Browns drive that resulted in a field goal.
Sanders, while making his two field-goal attempts Sunday, missed a pair of extra points.
The Dolphins have their idle week and return to action on Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Deadly blast in Istanbul labeled a terrorist attack – POLITICO
An explosion that killed at least six people and injured more than 80 others in Istanbul on Sunday has been qualified as a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has said, according to the official Anadolu news agency.
“We consider this to be a terrorist act following an attacker, who we believe to be a woman, who detonated the bomb,” Oktay told reporters.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier said the blast “smelled like terrorism”, Anadolu reported. Erdoğan spoke just before leaving for Indonesia to attend the G20 summit.
The blast happened around 4:20 p.m. local time on a shopping street near Taksim Square, the news agency said, citing Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya. Police and emergency services cordoned off the scene.
The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) {
pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' );
fbq( 'init', "1394368290733607" );
fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args );
if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) {
window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) {
if ( listenerSuccess ) {
if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) {
__tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) {
if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) {
return;
}
const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter(
function( vendorConsents ) {
return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name;
}
);
if ( consents.length === 1 ) {
fbq( 'consent', 'grant' );
}
} );
}
}
});
}
Politices
Nataša Pirc Musar to become Slovenia’s first female president | Slovenia
Week 10 recap: Justin Fields has another big day, but Chicago Bears defense can’t hold off Detroit Lions in 31-30 loss
The former president will announce his 2024 campaign at Tuesday’s event
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns
George Russell wins his first Grand Prix after a deadly race in Brazil
Dolphins put together complete performance in win over Browns, go to bye on four-game win streak
Deadly blast in Istanbul labeled a terrorist attack – POLITICO
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17
Japan accuses its neighbor of violating its sovereignty — RT World News
From the archives: A 1972 benefit concert rocked the San Diego stadium
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Why online slots are popular casino games
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!