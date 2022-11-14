Navigating the bumpy road of life

Unless a filmmaker intends to expand their story into further sequels or spinoffs, most films end with the denouement: the final part of a narrative in which the central obstacle has been solved and the last topics explained or treated.

It’s because of the outcome of a story that you leave the theater (or, more likely today, turn off your Smart TV) with a sense of closure. Maybe happy, or sad, or some other emotional combination, the point isn’t How? ‘Or’ What you feel at the end, but simply that the is an end. The story is closed. It’s time to go home.

With cliffhangers, however, the storytellers just leave enough of the narrative unresolved, or they introduce a new twist, which forces you to come back later for the closure you seek. A cliffhanger suspends you in a state of tension. It prevents you from experiencing the full catharsis of the outcome by reactivating your curiosity, demanding vigilance for what is yet to come.

In the New Testament, the Book of Acts is a continuation of the Gospel of Luke. Luke ends with an epic ending: the resurrection of Jesus. Acts, however, picks up where Luke left off and introduces new tension where there once was resolution. I am referring to what is called the Ascension of Jesus.

The Ascension is the story of how Jesus, just weeks after returning from the tomb, would hang with his friends to help them connect some of the theological dots of his calling as the Messiah of Israel. Specifically, he wanted them to see how the Messiah was still meant to be a suffering Messiah, one who would experience the full depth of what humans can do to each other. For if God cannot fully understand or sympathize with the suffering of mankind, can God truly love and care for us? (Perhaps a topic for another day.)

And then, out of nowhere, presumably after feeling he had given enough instructions, the author of Acts writes that as the disciples looked on, Jesus was “lifted up and a cloud took him up from their view”. This Copperfieldian magic trick left his friends staring up in amazement. Wondering if by any chance it would look like his ride walking on water, but instead of flying over the Sea of ​​Galilee, he would float through the pre-fall precipitation contained in the cumulus clouds above Bethany. But when they lost sight of it, like a child’s birthday balloon accidentally detached from the gift table, the confusion began. don’t panicthey may have tried to reassure and reassure each other, ’cause maybe he’ll *poof* bluntly again and reappear behind us, like the parlor trick he performed that first Easter morning.

When no such thing happened, and as they stood there, scratching their chins with one hand and blocking out the sun with the other, two men in white robes (angels, presumably) suddenly stood next to them. “Why are you standing here looking up to the sky,” their dripping gullibility wetting the edges of the disciples’ bewilderment. Like a police officer saying “do you know why I arrested you”, the angels surely knew why the now leaderless followers stood gaping at the space above their heads, frustrated at being left for understand for themselves the meaning of these strange acts of their now absent friend.

Even after all they saw in the company of Jesus, I have to assume that these men and women were shocked to see him disappear like this. Whatever conclusion the resurrection offered, staring at an empty sky introduced a whole new twist to the story. The outcome had become the cliffhanger.

What it means to be human

Now let’s take a break. Because people can spend a lot of energy debating the veracity of Bible stories (like the Resurrection and Ascension). And it’s good. I understand. And sometimes I maintain such round trips. But for me, at the end of the day, I’m much less concerned that a particular story past that I am not what this means. That is, why has this story – of all possible stories – been told and retold for over 2,000 years? Why was this story so transformative in its inception, and how (and why) has it continued to impact people’s lives across different times and cultures?

For a moment, then, can we put aside the question of whether or not a man has soared and soared into the clouds. Instead, I’d like to explore what I think this story has to say about what it means to be human.

Consider the whiplash of recent events from the perspective of the disciples. Beginning with the thrill of following Jesus for years, believing that their long-awaited Messiah had finally come to set them free from Rome. These hopes, however, were shattered when the nails of the executioners of Rome pierced the flesh of their rabbi – after all, in their thinking, a dead messiah was a failed messiah. And yet, days later, their grief turned to euphoria when news about Jesus rising from the dead surfaced.

So when the book of Acts opens, we can assume the disciples were on cloud nine (pun intended). Their boy was back, which meant it must finally be time to stick with Rome and bring freedom to their people, right? Bad. Now they watch it rise in the atmosphere, without a word of explanation.

Do you recognize this pattern?

At the top. Down. At the top. Down.

Begin. Stop. Begin. Stop.

Hit. Failure. Hit. Failure.

Joy. Pain. Joy. Pain.

Just keep doing it

Part of what the Ascension story means to me is that life is nothing but a series of great triumphs followed by deep disappointment. Permanently. All the time.

You’d think something as grand as a resurrection would be the culmination of any story. The denouement to put an end to all denouements. But hello, do you have lived life? This is not reality. All good things come to an end. Of course they do. The second law of thermodynamics assures us that nothing lasts. Everything is constantly changing, moving and eventually dying. Yet we know – because Mother Nature keeps reminding us – that the cycle of life is always life, death and rebirth.

I don’t know if the Ascension really happened. But I know what it’s like to stare at the sky wondering what just happened. I’ve had seasons in life where I thought I was sailing. Good work. Good friends. Life was pretty good. Then tragedy strikes (fired from a job, betrayed by friends, mounds of debt) and suddenly everything turns dark. Yet all I have to do is keep working on my life timeline to see that those seasons didn’t last either, they just blossomed into different (and better!) work, from new (and more amazing!) friends and… well, I’m still waiting for the whole debt problem to be solved, but you know what I mean.

So what did the disciples do after Jesus’ ascension? They went home. They stuck together. And they returned to their rhythm of practicing spiritual disciples together. In other words, they just kept going. They followed the advice sung by Queen Anna and tried to do the next right thing.

Your life will have twists, turns and cliffhangers. It’s part of being human. The question is not will be you have a season of hardship or hardship or uncertainty, that’s when. My hope, then, is that when it comes for you, you will hear the words of angels asking, “Why do you stand here watching? You cannot go back and undo it. You cannot change what happened.

But what you can do is reunite with people you love and get back to the work of life. Because after every death, there is an uprising… eventually.

Colby Martin co-founded Sojourn Grace Collective, a progressive Christian church in San Diego. He is the author of “UnClobber: Rethinking our Misuse of the Bible on Homosexuality” and “The Shift: Surviving and Thriving after Moving from Conservative to Progressive Christianity”. You can reach him at [email protected]