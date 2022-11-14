VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, confirms that it has no exposure to deposits or investment in FTX Trading Limited or affiliated companies (“FTX” or “FTX Group”), including Alameda Research (“Alameda”), in light of FTX Group and Alameda recently filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. NFT Tech also confirms there is no exposure to the related FTT token (“FTT”).

NFT Tech is a public company regulated by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) and operates with transparency, providing regular quarterly financial statements and disclosures, which can be found under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedar.com.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from web3 games and assets, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse.

