Nh Governor Sununu On Supporting Trump In 2024: 'Not Really'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Varondria White hopes she won’t have to again go through what she did Sunday. Then again, there would be one exception to that.

White is the mother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Buffalo running back James Cook, whose teams faced each other at Highmark Stadium. Minnesota defeated the Bills 33-30 in overtime, and it was difficult for White to watch.

“Very, very tough,’’ she said. “This is the hardest game I’ve ever been a part of. It’s a blessing that both of them were in the game, but it was very nerve-wracking. I hope that they never play again.’’

White, though, was reminded that the Vikings and Bills could meet in February in the Super Bowl.

“That would be a good problem to have,’’ she said.

White was one of about 40 family members and friends to attend Sunday’s first meeting between the brothers at any level of football. Dalvin, 27, is in his sixth NFL season, and James, 23, is a rookie.

Most of the Cook fans came from South Florida, where the family is from. About 20 wore specially made hoodies that a relative had made.

The front of hoodies read “The Cook Showdown,” and it had photos of Dalvin and James. One sleeve had Dalvin’s name on it and the other had James’ name. On the back were No. 4 for Cook and No. 28 for James.

Dalvin had the better game, carrying 14 times for 119 yards and scoring on an 81-yard run. James had five carries for 22 yards.

“I did get crazy, yes,’’ White said about Dalvin’s touchdown run. “I threw my cup. I had a cup of hot cocoa.”

After the game, the brothers met on the field and exchanged jerseys.

“James was sad,’’ White said. “Dalvin was talking trash, of course. He was like, ‘Yeah, we told you.’ ’’

Phillips’ homecoming

Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips returned to Buffalo after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Bills.

“It was very emotional for me, more the anticipation,’’ he said. “But once the game started I was really happy to know it felt like a normal football game.’’

Phillips had two tackles and a quarterback hit. He was in on the action when Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen mishandled a snap and lost a fumble from his 1-yard line with 41 seconds left in regulation that linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 30-27 lead.

“The linebackers were like, ‘Go do something,’ ” Phillips said of the play. “I was able to get some penetration. I don’t know who caused the fumble. I think I was there obviously (but Kendricks was at) the right place at the right time.”

Controversial catch

After falling behind 30-27 following Kendricks’ touchdown, the Bills drove 69 yards in five plays and forced overtime on a 29-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with two seconds left in regulation. There was a controversial play on the drive.

With the Bills facing second-and-2 at their 40 and 24 seconds left, Allen threw a 20 yard pass to Gabe Davis to the Vikings 40. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the play happened “right in front of me” and he believed Davis was out of bounds. Reviews in the final two minutes of a half are handled by the booth, and O’Connell was upset there wasn’t one.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson told a pool reporter after the game that the play should have been ruled as Davis being out of bounds. Anderson said a replay was seen after it was too late to make a change and that he would look into why the replay official did not call for a review.

Injury updates

The Vikings lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw and starting cornerback Akayleb Evans in the second half due to concussions.

Darrisaw was hurt in the fourth quarter and replaced by Blake Brandel. Evans, a rookie, was ruled out at the start of the second half and replaced by rookie Andrew Booth Jr. and later by Duke Shelley.

Evans started after cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a left ankle injury. Dantzler must miss at least three more games.

O’Connell said edge rusher Za’Darius Smith stayed in the game at the end even though he had suffered a knee contusion. Smith, who now has 9½ sacks for the season, had a sack in the game as did fellow edge rusher Danielle Hunter.