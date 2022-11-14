News
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 11th Child With Abby De La Rosa And There’s Baby Number 12 On The Way
This dude called Nick Cannon is on a mission to either fill up the earth, create a family soccer/football team or a basketball team and even have a bench. He isn’t done bringing kids into this f***ed up world—as he has welcomed his 11th child. That’s not all, there is baby number 12 on the…
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 11th Child With Abby De La Rosa And There's Baby Number 12 On The Way
News
Spanish college cancels photo exhibit of Ukrainian Azov fighter — RT World News
The Polytechnic University of Catalonia says it suddenly learned that the photographer attached to the notorious unit was a neo-Nazi
The Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) has removed a photo exhibit of Dmitry Kozatsky, a Ukrainian activist from the notorious neo-Nazi Azov regiment. The exhibition ran in a university library from October 18 until Sunday, when it was abruptly removed.
The University said it chose to cancel the exhibit after being alerted to Kozatsky, also known by his military call sign “Orest,” and his neo-Nazi views.
“Regarding the information revealed about the author of the exhibition at the Ferraté Library, we inform that the work has been withdrawn and that the University was not aware of the author’s ideology. The UPC radically rejects Nazism and regrets the situation created,” the university said in a statement.
Photos featured in the exhibit were taken by the fighter during the siege of Azovstal earlier this year, with the militant eventually ending up in Russian custody. Orest was released from captivity in a prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow later in the conflict.
It was not immediately clear how the University managed to overlook Orest’s opinions, given that he never actually concealed them and proudly displayed various hate symbols on social media. The downfall of the exhibit only came when Anatoly Shariy, a popular Ukrainian opposition blogger and outspoken critic of the Kyiv government, who currently resides in Spain, learned of the event earlier in the day. .
Shariy claimed that he contacted “several influential journalists” in the country, declaring on social networks that the University “will long remember this exhibit.” Apart from that, the blogger encouraged his followers to spam the University with screenshots of Orest’s now-deleted posts, where he displayed various neo-Nazi hate symbols.
Shariy predicted that the spam attack will be countered by “dumb nazis” trying to reject offensive images like “Russian Propaganda”. Indeed, a handful of pro-Ukrainian users have come forward on the University’s social media, claiming the screenshots were faked and accusing it of supporting Moscow with the cancellation of the photo exhibit. of Kozatsky on his opinions.
Orest’s offensive posts included the fighter showing off a pizza he baked with a ketchup swastika topping. Apart from that, Orest posted a mirror photo of himself wearing a black hoodie with the Ukrainian coat of arms and “14/88” written on it. The digital coding is widely seen as a symbol of hate and is extremely popular among various neo-Nazi groups.
The code references racist concepts originating from the late American white supremacist and convicted national terrorist David Lane, namely his fourteen words and the 88 precepts. On its own, ’88’ is considered a reference to the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute, as ‘H’ is the 8th letter of the alphabet.
News
Alabama’s Dallas Turner hits Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart with brutal mask grab, pushes QB’s head into dirt
Ole Miss fell to Alabama on Saturday in a crucial SEC matchup, 30-24, but there was at least one play that sparked debate involving quarterback Jaxson Dart.
In the third quarter, Dart was trying to avoid Alabama’s pass rush when he was met by linebacker Dallas Turner. Dart and the Rebels started a pass-action game and when he got the ball back, Turner grabbed him by the facemask and twisted his helmet and dragged him down.
Dart’s helmet fell off the game and Turner appeared to put his hands on his own head, seeming to signal that he didn’t want to do what he did.
Alabama received a 15-yard penalty on the play and it helped the Rebels set up a score later in practice. However, Turner was not kicked out of the game, which some fans claimed.
LSU’S HAROLD PERKINS JR HAS CAREER GAME AGAINST ARKANSAS; BRIAN KELLY INVOKS “JORDAN FLU GAME” BUT THERE IS A TWIST
Later in the match, Turner shoved Dart’s head into the ground after making a tackle. He still managed to stay in the game.
Dart finished 18 for 31 with 212 passing yards and a touchdown pass
Alabama managed to avoid losing a third game in 2022. Nick Saban’s team remains in position to have a 10-win season. The program hasn’t had a three-game losing streak since 2010.
News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 37 points at MSG, Knicks get booed off the court in 145-135 loss to OKC
The effort was pitiful. The defense was egregious. The score was embarrassing.
James Dolan couldn’t have been happy from his baseline seat witnessing Sunday’s atrocity, a 145-135 defeat to the Thunder that represented the most points allowed in the Tom Thibodeau era.
The Knicks (6-7) couldn’t excuse the performance to a top-flight opponent since the Thunder (6-7), the youngest team in the NBA with an average age just a hair over 23, is still rebuilding and projected for the draft lottery.
OKC came to the Garden and shot 63%, including 55% from beyond the arc. The Knicks left the court to a round of boos.
The first fallout was an extended benching of RJ Barrett, who struggled Sunday and logged only two minutes of the second half. Barrett finished with just 19 minutes and four points on 2-of-10 shooting.
He was burned by OKC’s Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, the budding superstar who the Knicks passed over in 2018 to draft Kevin Knox. Alexander finished with 37 points and eight assists, becoming the latest reminder of what the Knicks’ are lacking — a true star.
Thibodeau had the Knicks arrive early for the noon game — their earliest tipoff thus far — to hold a walkthrough on the MSG court. The afternoon weekend contests in Manhattan are famous for flat performances, commonly labeled the hangover affect.
At first, Thibodeau’s maneuver appeared to help. The Knicks set a franchise record for points in the opening quarter with 48, which gave them a 12-point edge heading into the second.
Then things fell apart.
The Knicks were shredded from long distance by OKC, which dropped 43 points in the second quarter and led at the break, 79-73. The bleeding never stopped.
Allowing 79 points in the first half might’ve caused Thibodeau an aneurysm at any other moment in his coaching career, but these Knicks have adopted a fast-paced offensive-minded philosophy that often translates to higher scores.
Still, no matter the strategy, the defensive performance was inexcusable.
News
Gérard Collomb denounces the docking of the Ocean Viking in Toulon – RT in French
The reception of the boat of the NGO SOS Méditerranée by France will “encourage the networks of smugglers” and “reinforce the problem”, according to the former Minister of the Interior Gérard Collomb.
Asked by Point On November 13, the former Minister of the Interior Gérard Collomb strongly denounced the docking of the Ocean Viking in Toulon, because it constitutes, according to him, a “breach, creating a precedent”.
“For me, this can only encourage the networks of smugglers for whom migrants are a source of considerable earnings […] To stick only to a reaction of sensitivity, one reinforces the problem more than one solves it, by creating a call for air”, he specified in the columns of the weekly.
The former interior minister also expressed on Twitter his disapproval two days earlier: “Beyond the emotion about the fate of people, the reception in France of the Viking Ocean marks a turning point in immigration policy in France. When in 2018 the creation of a hot spot in Toulon was considered, I opposed it with all my might and resigned.
The refoulement of several hundred migrants off the Italian coast has sparked a diplomatic row between Rome and Paris. On the evening of November 8, these migrants were not allowed to return to Italian territory, even though Rome had given its approval for three relief ships in the Mediterranean to dock in Italian ports.
The government of Georgia Meloni then allowed some – and not all – of the migrants to get off the dock, to the chagrin of Paris and humanitarian organizations. This volte-face by Rome provoked the ire of the French government, Paris denouncing the “unacceptable behavior” of the Italian authorities, “contrary to the law of the sea and the spirit of European solidarity”, according to a French government source quoted by the AFP.
On November 11, the boat of the NGO SOS Méditerranée operating off the coast of Libya finally brought the migrants to France, a first. An exceptional welcome, by “duty of humanity”, according to Gérald Darmanin. But in announcing his decision, the Minister of the Interior had indicated that as a form of retaliation, France had decided to suspend “with immediate effect” the planned reception of 3,500 migrants currently in Italy. The head of the Italian government had for her part denounced a French reaction “aggressive, incomprehensible and unjustified”.
On November 13, government spokesman Olivier Véran said that Paris had asked Europe “to decide very quickly on the follow-up to be given”. This one judges that “Italy discards its responsibility on its neighbors and its French friends”.
News
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson active for first time since Week 1, doesn’t start; QB Teddy Bridgewater out vs. Browns
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson was available to play for the first time since the team’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Jackson, who entered Sunday questionable with ankle and calf injuries, was not listed among the team’s inactives 90 minutes before the kickoff against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nonetheless, Jackson did not start. The Dolphins kept the same offensive line as last week with Brandon Shell at right tackle and Robert Jones at left guard, where he’s playing for the injured Liam Eichenberg.
Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. He was placed on injured reserve and activated last week but he remained inactive for last week’s win at the Chicago Bears, when he entered doubtful.
This week, Jackson ramped up his practice workload to participate in Thursday and Friday drills. Since he’s been out, the veteran Shell has impressed at the right tackle spot that belonged to Jackson to start the season. Eichenberg is now on IR with a knee injury, and Jones has played for him there.
Along with Jackson, left tackle Terron Armstead was also active after going into Sunday questionable with his nagging toe injury and a calf ailment.
Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was out against the Browns.
Bridgewater had a flare-up with a chronic knee issue this past week and the Dolphins “wanted to be smart about it,” according to an NFL Network report.
With Bridgewater down, rookie Skylar Thompson had backup quarterback duties behind starter Tua Tagovailoa.
Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield was available after he was a late add to the team’s injury report on Sunday morning with a toe ailment.
Healthy Dolphins inactives are wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Ezukanma, the rookie fourth-round pick, has been inactive all 10 weeks this season.
Miami had both Verone McKinley and Eric Rowe active and rotating on Sunday. In weeks prior, one was kept inactive while the other played a majority of defensive snaps in the team’s effort to replace injured strong safety Brandon Jones.
Last week in Chicago, it was Rowe starting while McKinley remained on the practice squad before getting signed to the active roster Saturday. On Oct. 30 in Detroit, Rowe was made inactive while McKinley received an elevation for the game.
When playing with Rowe, Jevon Holland would play his usual free safety spot. When with McKinley, Holland would drop down into the box while McKinley plays back in a center-field role.
In-game injuries
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the game Sunday with an elbow injury. Ogbah, who has struggled in 2022 and dealt with a back injury earlier this season, is questionable to return.
Cornerback and special teamer Keion Crossen was seen walking off the field and into the locker room with a shoulder injury. He is also questionable to return.
This story will be updated.
News
Melissa Joan Hart denies “the beef” with Lena Dunham
Melissa Joan Hart explains everything.
After rumors swirled that she “took it out” during Lena Dunhamthe actress took to Instagram to set the record straight.
“So I normally don’t pay attention to tabloid gossip, but I’ve been asked by many friends about my ‘rivalry’ with @lenadunham and I’m really confused,” she wrote on Nov. 11. “We don’t have a ‘beef’, and as far as I can remember, we haven’t even had the pleasure of meeting let alone have a sufficient relationship to merit the time to chat about drag queens. .”
The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum went to say she was a fan of the Girls the star’s work and “all she does to support women in our industry.” She said she even hopes to “share a latte” with her one day.
Alongside her post, Hart, 46, posted screenshots of an indiscriminate gossip post that claimed she had a long-running feud with Dunham, 36.
