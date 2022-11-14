Officials: New Iranian attacks in northern Iraq kill 1

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards confirmed the attack and said they had targeted the bases of “terrorist groups” with drones and missiles, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.
A security official for the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, one of the exile groups targeted on Monday, confirmed they had suffered casualties but did not provide further details. The official was not authorized to speak to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The party has waged an insurgency against the Iranian government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran stepped up its attacks on exiled Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq in September, accusing them of orchestrating the ongoing anti-government protests that have swept Iran over the past two months.
These protests initially focused on ending Iran’s compulsory headscarf, or hijab, but have since morphed into calls to end the country’s clerical rule.
washingtonpost