Pence says Trump must answer for why he didn’t make phone calls on Jan. 6

Mike Pence said only Donald Trump could explain why the then-president didn’t phone security officials during the Jan. 6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

The former vice president told ABC’s David Muir that he was on Capitol Hill at the time, so he couldn’t say what Trump, who was in the White House, was doing.

“I was at the Capitol. I wasn’t in the White House,’ Pence said in the interview with ABC News. “I can’t explain what the president was doing that day. I was at a loading dock at the Capitol where a riot was taking place.

Pence, 63, was on Capitol Hill in his ceremonial role overseeing the Electoral College count to certify the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. When rioters entered the Capitol, Secret Service agents removed Pence of the Senate floor. He was eventually taken to a loading dock in one of the garages.

Muir noted that, that day, Pence called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Capitol Police Chief and several other officials as Trump’s MAGA supporters stormed the building. .

“But why didn’t he make those calls?” Muir asked about Trump.

“That would be a good question for him,” Pence replied.

Pence is on a media tour ahead of the release of his upcoming autobiography “So Help Me God.” It comes out on Tuesday.

Mike Pence said only Donald Trump could explain why the then-president didn’t phone security officials during the Jan. 6 uprising.

“I was at the Capitol. I wasn’t in the White House,’ Mike Pence said in the interview with ABC News. “I can’t explain what the president was doing that day. I was at a loading dock in the Capitol where a riot was taking place’ (above Pence at the loading dock on January 6)

During his meet and greet with ABC News, recorded at his home in Indiana, Pence opened up about his relationship with Trump.

He admitted he was angry when the then-president accused him of cowardice and threw the crowd on him on January 6, describing Trump’s actions as “reckless”.

Pence, who was a staunch ally of Trump during his four years in office, said the then-president “decided to be part of the problem.”

The January 6 Committee, investigating the insurrection, heard testimony that Pence’s life was in very real danger.

Pence, who has refused Trump’s demands to void the 2020 election, was inside the Capitol when he was breached. The crowd erected a gallows with a noose outside the building, and Pence was at one point only 40 feet from the invaders.

He was asked how he felt when Trump tweeted this message amid the riot: ‘Mike Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving states a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones they were asked to certify beforehand. The United States demands the truth!’

The former vice president, speaking from his home in Indiana, paused for a long time.

He replied, “It made me angry.”

Mike Pence sits down with ABC’s David Muir ahead of release of his autobiography

Donald Trump and Mike Pence together at the White House in March 2020, Pence was a vice president loyal to Trump during their four years in office

“But I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law.

“I mean, the president’s words were reckless. It was clear that he had decided to be part of the problem.

Pence has, so far, avoided criticizing his former boss – walking a fine line as Trump retained control of the party.

He has been coy about his own plans for 2024 amid speculation he would make a bid for the White House. But he would likely face strong opposition from Trump himself, who would announce his own candidacy this week.

In his memoir, excerpts of which were published last week, the day after midterm, by The Wall Street Journal, Pence recounts how he was removed from the Senate chamber by his protective detail.

He said the Secret Service was urging him to leave the building, but he refused – not wanting to be seen fleeing in his motorcade and giving the rioters a sense of victory.

“We slowly walked out into the hallway. All around us was a blur of motion and chaos: security guards and police directing people to safety, staff members shouting and running for shelter. I heard angry footsteps and chants,’ Pence wrote.

“Getting to the Capitol basement took a few extra minutes because I insisted we walk, not run.

“The Secret Service team took me in reluctantly.”

He described how his assistant showed him Trump’s tweet, accusing Pence of cowardice in not overturning the election.

Pence is seen during the January 6 riot, with his daughter Charlotte, 29

Rioters erected a gallows outside the Capitol and chanted, “Hang Mike Pence”

Insurgents are seen surging into the building, with Pence and others inside

“The rioters ransacked the Capitol. Some of them, I was told later, were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” I ignored the tweet and got back to work,’ Pence said.

“My chief of staff arranged a conference call with congressional leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell argued it was imperative that Congress reconvene as soon as possible to complete the vote count. Everyone agreed.

He said he met with Trump on January 11.

“He looked tired and his voice sounded weaker than usual. ‘How are you?’ he started. “How are Karen and Charlotte?” »

“I replied tersely that we were fine and told him that they were at the Capitol on January 6.

‘He replied with a hint of regret, ‘I just found out.’ He then asked: ‘Were you afraid?’

“No, I replied, I was angry. You and I had our differences that day, Mr. President, and seeing these people tearing down the Capitol made me furious.

“He started talking about the election saying people were angry, but his voice trailed off.

‘I told him he had to put that aside, and he replied quietly, ‘Yeah.’

Pence then described speaking to Trump on January 14, after his second impeachment.

“He seemed discouraged, so I reminded him that I was praying for him.

“Don’t bother,” he said.