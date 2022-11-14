Putin calls off student mobilization in two annexed regions of Ukraine, according to Russian state media

Andrii Kolesnyk and Kseniia Drahanyuk beam with excitement as they crouch over a box.

They are about to unbox Ukraine’s first-ever military uniform for pregnant women, which they recently ordered after a pregnant female sniper came into contact.

The young couple, both television journalists before the start of the war, now devote themselves entirely to their independent NGO, “Zemlyachki” or “Compatriots”, which provides vital items to women in the armed forces.

The initiative began when Andrii’s sister was sent to the front on February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

“She got men’s uniforms, men’s underwear,” he said. “Anything that (was) designed for men.”

It soon became clear that military women needed more than just uniforms. Everything from smaller boots to lighter plates to body armor to hygiene products is in demand.

So the couple turned to private corporate donations, charitable funds and crowdfunding to purchase assets independently of the military. Some custom gear, such as women’s fatigues, is produced under its own brand by a factory in Kharkiv, in the east of the country, including the new maternity uniform.

The NGO purchases lifesaving items for women in the armed forces. (Christian Streib/CNN)

Other items, including body armor plates, helmets and boots, come from companies as far afield as Sweden, Macedonia and Turkey. But Kolesnyk and Drahanyuk say they are struggling to source winter items like sleeping bags and thermal clothing that will be important for comfort as winter sets in.

Kolesnyk said he has distributed materials worth $1 million so far and helped at least 3,000 women. If they’re on the front line firing rockets, they might as well do it “in minimal comfort,” he told CNN.

There are currently around 38,000 women in the armed forces, according to the country’s defense ministry.

“We are doing this to help our government,” Kolesnyk said, not to compete with it. Their hub is full of boxes full of kits, all funded through crowdfunding and grants.

A physical disability prevents Kolesnyk from joining his sister, father and brother-in-law on the front line, which saddens him.

“For a man, it’s hard to understand that you can’t go, and that your sister is there. So, I try to do my best here to help not only my family, but the whole army,” he said.

Roksolana, 21, who only gave his first name for security reasons, walks in to pick up a uniform and other gear before leaving for his next mission. An art school graduate, she joined the army in March and is now part of an intelligence unit.

“It’s so valuable to have these people who understand that we’re sick of wearing clothes that are three sizes too big,” she said. “We didn’t have helmets, we had old bulletproof vests, we wore tracksuits and trainers. Now we feel that we are human.

“I’m currently on leave and allowed myself to design nails for the first time in nine months,” Roksolana told CNN as she tried on her new military boots. (Christian Streib/CNN)

She giggles as she laces up her new boots with long neat nails. Before saying goodbye, Drahanyuk hands Roksolana a copy of “The Choice,” the best-selling memoir by Holocaust survivor and psychologist Edith Eger. The goal is that it can be a tool to help deal with trauma. Zemlyachki has also formed partnerships with military psychologists that female combatants can reach out to.

