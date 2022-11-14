Raiders Qb Derek Carr Breaks Down In Tears Saying He's 'P***** Off' After Team Falls To 2-7

<!–

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback let his emotions get the better of him in his postgame press conference after he broke down and expressed his frustration at his team’s loss.

The Las Vegas Raiders – who went into the game 2-6 – lost to an Indianapolis Colts team that fired its head coach and replaced him with an ESPN analyst who had no experience in coaching. practice in the college game, let alone in the NFL.

With former Colts center Jeff Saturday named interim head coach – and first point guard Parks Frazier leading the offense, Indianapolis embarrassed the Raiders in Vegas by a score of 25-20.

The loss put more pressure on Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and his team – who sit last in a competitive AFC West division. This pressure seemed to take its toll on the quarterback who let out his emotions after the game was over.

‘Sorry to be emotional. I’m just pissed off at some of the things a lot of us try to do just for practice. What we did to our body just to sleep at night,” Carr said in his press conference after a 25-20 loss to the Colts.

“And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off – pisses off a lot of guys. It’s hard to know what some guys do – like I said – just for practice, what they put in their bodies just to sleep at night, like just so we can be there for each other.

Carr performed well, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns without returning the ball

“And I want everyone in this room to feel the same about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.

Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns, including 126 yards for former Fresno State teammate Devante Adams.

Carr also offered words of support to his head coach and the rest of the staff.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is feeling the heat after losing three straight games

‘I love…I love Josh. I love our coaches. They’ve had nothing but success, you know? Much more success than I have ever had.

Josh McDaniels has an overall head coaching record of 13-24 in three coaching seasons.

He is best known for his success as an assistant coach, having won six Super Bowl titles in various positions with the New England Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick.

The Raiders travel to Denver to face the Broncos next Sunday.