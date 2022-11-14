RECUR and Paramount Introduce Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as the Latest Collection of Nostalgia-filled Digital Collectibles

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RECUR, the premier platform for creating innovative, multi-chain NFT experiences, is launching another iconic Nickelodeon franchise into their Web3 experience with the upcoming introduction of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles digital collectibles in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Origins drop powered by RECUR begins December 12 for RECUR Pass Holders and December 13 for the public. The drop will feature 10,000 digital collectibles available for fans to purchase.

Each collectible will feature one of the Turtles and can be purchased for $100 at info.tmnt.xyz. This drop will begin a new, interactive way for fans to experience and engage with these beloved characters.

“This year has been full of nostalgic NFT launches for us and it wouldn’t be complete without Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This property has spanned comic books, TV shows, movies, and so much more; I’m very excited that we’re bringing this incredible franchise and its culture into our Web3 experience,” said Zach Bruch, RECUR Founder and CEO. “Our community is very passionate about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and we can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve been working on.”

For more details on this drop, please visit info.tmnt.xyz and follow @Nickelodeon_NFT on Twitter.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

About RECUR

RECUR is the premier Web3 platform offering brands, creators, and enterprises of every size the power to create innovative, multi-chain NFT Web3 experiences with ease. Building the new Web3 standard, RECUR empowers creators and enterprises with the widest range of distribution and consumers and communities with the widest range of utility. RECUR’s global, flexible, and intuitive payments system allows brands to expand their audience beyond core Web3 natives while protecting their brand with institutional-grade infrastructure for maximum security, stability, and regulatory compliance.

With RECUR, creators and enterprises are free to spend more time focusing on what matters: delivering novel stories, growing their community, and creating immersive user experiences—all from one flexible, enterprise-grade platform. All the while, RECUR handles the complexities of Web3.

Web3 is made simple with RECUR. Learn more at recurforever.com.

