Rihanna wants Beyoncé in her next Savage x Fenty show

Fenty fans will be buzzing about it Rihanna new.

The “Umbrella” singer is no stranger to recruiting A-list celebrities for her annual Savage x Fenty fashion shows. But when asked which superstar is her dream model for a future runway showcase, the Fenty designer revealed that an artist with an equally iconic name topped her list.

“Beyonce“Rihanna exclusively told E! Justin Sylvester on the November 14 episode of E ! New. “I mean, Beyoncé has a body. That would trump everything for me.”

Bey would join an already impressive list of Fenty models, including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp and Irina Sheikh. For her final show of 2022, which premiered on Prime Video on November 9, RiRi also recruited famous faces like Cara Delevingne, Taraji P.Henson, Joan Petits, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Simu Liu.

The Shang Chi The star reflected on the “surreal” experience, telling E! News exclusively, “I was very honored to be asked and would like the record to show that I didn’t ask to be shirtless. It was just the outfit that was presented to me, okay? I had no choice but to say yes.”