Rublev overtakes Medvedev in ATP Finals thriller (VIDEO) – RT Sport News

Andrey Rublev was victorious in Monday’s All-Russian clash with Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

After disappointing outings in his previous efforts at the ATP Finals, sixth-seeded Rublev has signaled his intention to go all the way this time, in what has been one of his most fine performances of the year at the Pala Alpitour.

The 25-year-old showcased his robust power play to overtake fourth-seeded Medvedev.

The scoreline, in the end, saw Rublev triumph 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7) after eventually scoring the winner on what was his fifth match point in their Red Group clash .

And true to form, he had to overcome adversity to get there. Rublev allowed seven set points to escape him in what turned out to be a tense first set, including a 6-2 tiebreak lead, to hand the first set – and the ascendancy – to Medvedev.

Rublev came to life, however, in the second and third frames, firing 25 game-winning runs past Medvedev, many of which were blasted like a cannon from his fearsome forehand.

The conclusion was about as dramatic as top tennis can get, and Rublev claimed victory after a gargantuan 37-stroke rally in what was his fifth match point in the final set tiebreaker.

Rublev is now also set to face match-winner Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the red group, dubbed the ‘group of death’.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas face off later on Monday, with Medvedev to play the loser.

The victory represents a return to form for Rublev after recent early exits from events in Vienna and Paris, having won four events at tour level earlier in the year.