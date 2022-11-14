News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 37 points at MSG, Knicks get booed off the court in 145-135 loss to OKC
The effort was pitiful. The defense was egregious. The score was embarrassing.
James Dolan couldn’t have been happy from his baseline seat witnessing Sunday’s atrocity, a 145-135 defeat to the Thunder that represented the most points allowed in the Tom Thibodeau era.
The Knicks (6-7) couldn’t excuse the performance to a top-flight opponent since the Thunder (6-7), the youngest team in the NBA with an average age just a hair over 23, is still rebuilding and projected for the draft lottery.
OKC came to the Garden and shot 63%, including 55% from beyond the arc. The Knicks left the court to a round of boos.
The first fallout was an extended benching of RJ Barrett, who struggled Sunday and logged only two minutes of the second half. Barrett finished with just 19 minutes and four points on 2-of-10 shooting.
He was burned by OKC’s Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, the budding superstar who the Knicks passed over in 2018 to draft Kevin Knox. Alexander finished with 37 points and eight assists, becoming the latest reminder of what the Knicks’ are lacking — a true star.
Thibodeau had the Knicks arrive early for the noon game — their earliest tipoff thus far — to hold a walkthrough on the MSG court. The afternoon weekend contests in Manhattan are famous for flat performances, commonly labeled the hangover affect.
At first, Thibodeau’s maneuver appeared to help. The Knicks set a franchise record for points in the opening quarter with 48, which gave them a 12-point edge heading into the second.
Then things fell apart.
The Knicks were shredded from long distance by OKC, which dropped 43 points in the second quarter and led at the break, 79-73. The bleeding never stopped.
Allowing 79 points in the first half might’ve caused Thibodeau an aneurysm at any other moment in his coaching career, but these Knicks have adopted a fast-paced offensive-minded philosophy that often translates to higher scores.
Still, no matter the strategy, the defensive performance was inexcusable.
()
News
Gérard Collomb denounces the docking of the Ocean Viking in Toulon – RT in French
The reception of the boat of the NGO SOS Méditerranée by France will “encourage the networks of smugglers” and “reinforce the problem”, according to the former Minister of the Interior Gérard Collomb.
Asked by Point On November 13, the former Minister of the Interior Gérard Collomb strongly denounced the docking of the Ocean Viking in Toulon, because it constitutes, according to him, a “breach, creating a precedent”.
“For me, this can only encourage the networks of smugglers for whom migrants are a source of considerable earnings […] To stick only to a reaction of sensitivity, one reinforces the problem more than one solves it, by creating a call for air”, he specified in the columns of the weekly.
The former interior minister also expressed on Twitter his disapproval two days earlier: “Beyond the emotion about the fate of people, the reception in France of the Viking Ocean marks a turning point in immigration policy in France. When in 2018 the creation of a hot spot in Toulon was considered, I opposed it with all my might and resigned.
The refoulement of several hundred migrants off the Italian coast has sparked a diplomatic row between Rome and Paris. On the evening of November 8, these migrants were not allowed to return to Italian territory, even though Rome had given its approval for three relief ships in the Mediterranean to dock in Italian ports.
The government of Georgia Meloni then allowed some – and not all – of the migrants to get off the dock, to the chagrin of Paris and humanitarian organizations. This volte-face by Rome provoked the ire of the French government, Paris denouncing the “unacceptable behavior” of the Italian authorities, “contrary to the law of the sea and the spirit of European solidarity”, according to a French government source quoted by the AFP.
On November 11, the boat of the NGO SOS Méditerranée operating off the coast of Libya finally brought the migrants to France, a first. An exceptional welcome, by “duty of humanity”, according to Gérald Darmanin. But in announcing his decision, the Minister of the Interior had indicated that as a form of retaliation, France had decided to suspend “with immediate effect” the planned reception of 3,500 migrants currently in Italy. The head of the Italian government had for her part denounced a French reaction “aggressive, incomprehensible and unjustified”.
On November 13, government spokesman Olivier Véran said that Paris had asked Europe “to decide very quickly on the follow-up to be given”. This one judges that “Italy discards its responsibility on its neighbors and its French friends”.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson active for first time since Week 1, doesn’t start; QB Teddy Bridgewater out vs. Browns
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson was available to play for the first time since the team’s Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots.
Jackson, who entered Sunday questionable with ankle and calf injuries, was not listed among the team’s inactives 90 minutes before the kickoff against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nonetheless, Jackson did not start. The Dolphins kept the same offensive line as last week with Brandon Shell at right tackle and Robert Jones at left guard, where he’s playing for the injured Liam Eichenberg.
Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. He was placed on injured reserve and activated last week but he remained inactive for last week’s win at the Chicago Bears, when he entered doubtful.
This week, Jackson ramped up his practice workload to participate in Thursday and Friday drills. Since he’s been out, the veteran Shell has impressed at the right tackle spot that belonged to Jackson to start the season. Eichenberg is now on IR with a knee injury, and Jones has played for him there.
Along with Jackson, left tackle Terron Armstead was also active after going into Sunday questionable with his nagging toe injury and a calf ailment.
Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was out against the Browns.
Bridgewater had a flare-up with a chronic knee issue this past week and the Dolphins “wanted to be smart about it,” according to an NFL Network report.
With Bridgewater down, rookie Skylar Thompson had backup quarterback duties behind starter Tua Tagovailoa.
Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield was available after he was a late add to the team’s injury report on Sunday morning with a toe ailment.
Healthy Dolphins inactives are wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Ezukanma, the rookie fourth-round pick, has been inactive all 10 weeks this season.
Miami had both Verone McKinley and Eric Rowe active and rotating on Sunday. In weeks prior, one was kept inactive while the other played a majority of defensive snaps in the team’s effort to replace injured strong safety Brandon Jones.
Last week in Chicago, it was Rowe starting while McKinley remained on the practice squad before getting signed to the active roster Saturday. On Oct. 30 in Detroit, Rowe was made inactive while McKinley received an elevation for the game.
When playing with Rowe, Jevon Holland would play his usual free safety spot. When with McKinley, Holland would drop down into the box while McKinley plays back in a center-field role.
In-game injuries
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the game Sunday with an elbow injury. Ogbah, who has struggled in 2022 and dealt with a back injury earlier this season, is questionable to return.
Cornerback and special teamer Keion Crossen was seen walking off the field and into the locker room with a shoulder injury. He is also questionable to return.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Melissa Joan Hart denies “the beef” with Lena Dunham
Melissa Joan Hart explains everything.
After rumors swirled that she “took it out” during Lena Dunhamthe actress took to Instagram to set the record straight.
“So I normally don’t pay attention to tabloid gossip, but I’ve been asked by many friends about my ‘rivalry’ with @lenadunham and I’m really confused,” she wrote on Nov. 11. “We don’t have a ‘beef’, and as far as I can remember, we haven’t even had the pleasure of meeting let alone have a sufficient relationship to merit the time to chat about drag queens. .”
The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum went to say she was a fan of the Girls the star’s work and “all she does to support women in our industry.” She said she even hopes to “share a latte” with her one day.
Alongside her post, Hart, 46, posted screenshots of an indiscriminate gossip post that claimed she had a long-running feud with Dunham, 36.
Entertainment
News
Week 10 updates: Justin Fields’ 5th rushing TD ties up Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game 10-10 at halftime
The Chicago Bears enter Week 10 hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats. As the 3-6 Bears welcome the 2-6 Detroit Lions to Soldier Field, here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: Bears 10, Lions 10
Bears quarterback Justin Fields put more of his running magic on display late in the second quarter.
On third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Fields escaped a sack attempt from Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs at the 10 and thundered into the end zone for a touchdown and a 10-10 tie at halftime.
His run capped a 75-yard touchdown drive in which Fields hit Byron Pringle for a 12-yard pass and Darnell Mooney for a 13-yarder that got the Bears to the 4-yard line.
Fields completed 5 of 8 passes for 51 yards and ran eight times for 69 yards before halftime. Khalil Herbert had five carries for 30 yards.
The Bears hurt themselves with penalties in the first half. Braxton Jones and Pringle were both called for holding penalties, and Cole Kmet was called for a face mask.
The Lions took a 10-3 lead on Jared Goff’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth down with 7:21 to play in the second quarter.
Goff had completions of 21, 14, 22 and 20 yards on the drive. Bears cornerback Lamar Jackson, who was filling in for Jaylon Johnson, was called for pass interference against wide receiver Tom Kennedy in the end zone, bringing the Lions to the 1-yard line. The Bears defense came up with three big stops short of the goal line, but Wright was wide open in the end zone on fourth down.
Johnson was listed on the injury report with an oblique injury during the week.
The Bears and Lions traded field goals on their opening drives. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 33-yarder and Michael Badgley, who filled in for the Bears for one game this year while Santos was out, made a 25-yarder.
Inactives announced
The Bears will be without three starters when they face the Lions.
Right guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive for the Bears.
Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones could see more time in place of Vildor, while veteran Michael Schofield could fill in for Jenkins, who popped up on the injury report midweek.
The Bears activated wide receiver Byron Pringle off injured reserve Saturday, and receivers N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are inactive. It is the second straight week Jones, a rookie third-round pick, is inactive. He sat out against the Miami Dolphins after the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool last week. Harry wasn’t listed on the injury report all week, so it appears he was pushed out of the mix with Pringle back.
Defensive back Harrison Hand and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Lions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez are inactive.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Lions game — plus our Week 10 predictions
- Michael Vick reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’
The Fields follow-up
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Read the full story here.
- Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields Fever reached new levels with an electric Week 9 outing. What will it mean for the offense going forward?
- After a whirlwind week, Chase Claypool has his feet on the ground and sights set on making a big impact for the Bears
Changing of the vanguard?
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
Read the full story here.
The latest in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
()
News
Holocaust survivor left on bench as baby finds new family at 80
CNN
—
When Alice Grusová was a baby, her parents left her on a train station bench, with no idea what would become of her.
It was June 1942 and it was Marta and Alexandr Knapp’s last desperate act to save their daughter as their attempt to escape what was then Czechoslovakia ended in disaster.
The couple had fled Prague, but when their train stopped at Pardubice in eastern Bohemia, Nazi soldiers boarded in search of fleeing Jews.
Grusová – her married name – never saw her parents again. They were arrested and sent to Theresienstadt concentration camp, from where they were later deported to Auschwitz and murdered. His brother from his father’s previous marriage was also killed there.
It could have been their infant daughter’s fate too, had it not been for their high-stakes bet. This year, Grusová celebrated her 81st birthday – as well as her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband Miroslav. Living in Prague, they have three sons, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
This, she had always thought, was the sum total of her family, but earlier this year the retired pediatric nurse traveled to Israel where she reconnected with her Jewish heritage and met her only cousin. surviving sibling – as well as a larger family that she does not have. t know existed.
“I was very shocked when I found out, when I was 80, that I had such a big family,” she said in an emotional video call with CNN.
“I’m just sad it didn’t happen sooner,” added Grusová, who has battled cancer, hepatitis and spinal surgery.
The reunion happened thanks to the efforts of a curious woman 5,000 miles away in South Africa at the start of the pandemic. The incredible story has now been shared by online genealogy site MyHeritage.
With so much life waiting, Michalya Schonwald Moss delved into her family history on MyHeritage. She had always known that her family had been decimated by the Holocaust, but nothing prepared her for the discovery that 120 of her relatives had been murdered in Auschwitz.
Yet out of the unimaginable darkness, a tiny and most unexpected ray of hope emerged. With the help of professional genealogists in Slovakia and Israel, she unearthed the incredible story of a survivor: Grusová.
After being found on the station bench, the one-year-old girl was initially placed in an orphanage. Grusová, who has no memory of her parents, was later transferred to Theresienstadt. She remembers: “There was a nice woman who took care of us. I only remember glimpses of that time.
“And then I remember when I got typhoid and the workers there had to protect me from the Germans.
“I remember they were telling me to shut up, otherwise the bad Germans would come and kill us.”
Incredibly, she survived and after the war was reunited with her mother’s younger sister, Edith – or Editka as she calls her – who survived Auschwitz by being transferred to a labor camp.
Voice broken with emotion, Grusová called back to his aunt, who, like many survivors of the Nazi camps, had her ID number tattooed on her arm. She said: “She was so beautiful, she was slim, she had the tattoo. But I didn’t understand that at the time. »
At first the couple lived together in Czechoslovakia, but in 1947 his aunt emigrated to what was then Palestine. For reasons that remain unclear, Grusová was left behind and put up for adoption.
“I was six years old when my aunt left Czechoslovakia and I came to my new parents,” she said. “As a child, I was very sad that my aunt left. I did not understand why she did not take me with her.
“I was in contact with her for a while. She got married and had a son, who I last saw in a photo when he was two years old. But the correspondence with Edith ended. out of breath and, in 1966, “we got lost,” she said.
Grusová never knew what happened to his aunt – until his English-speaking son Jan translated a startling email his parents received from Schonwald Moss in 2021. He and his wife had spent years of trying to find his mother’s cousin, without success.
But with the help of professional researchers, Schonwald Moss had not only uncovered Grusová’s incredible story, but also found this cousin – Edith’s son, Yossi Weiss, now 67 and living in the town. Israeli from Haifa.
Weiss and Grusová “met” online last year, alongside other members of the newly discovered family tree. Weiss had known nothing of his cousin and his own life had been marred by tragedy – having lost his mother and son to suicide.
Over the summer, Grusová flew to Israel with her husband, their son Jan and his wife Petra to meet Weiss and members of her extended family, including Schonwald Moss, who had traveled from South Africa for the ‘opportunity.
Grusová told CNN, “They wanted to meet me and come visit me, but my cousin has cancer and he can’t travel.
“I was scared of the long journey at my age,” she said. “Now I’m so glad I went. I’m just sad it didn’t come sooner.
“If it hadn’t been for Covid, I never would have found out I had such a big family.”
Grusová – who speaks neither Hebrew nor English – communicated with her new parents through an interpreter. Together they visited her late aunt’s grave, the Theresienstadt Museum and the World Holocaust Remembrance Center at Yad Vashem, where she recorded her personal testimony and was also filmed for an Israeli news channel.
Simmy Allen, head of international media at Yad Vashem, was there at the time. He told CNN it was a “very emotional gathering”, adding: “The idea of the family coming together and the different sides of the family really discovering their roots and coming to Yad Vashem to solidify that, so may their ancestors have a place that will remember them forever.
Grusová said: “My family has grown a lot. And Michalya continues to find more and more relatives.
Weiss told CNN he knew little about his mother’s previous life and was unable to explain why she left her cousin behind when she moved to what was then Palestine.
“From the moment she told me I knew she was working in a factory and she came back to town after the war and she was lucky to survive,” he said . “I knew she was married before and her husband was killed on the Russian front, but I didn’t know the chapter of Alice’s search.”
Of their reunion, he said: ‘I made sure I had some private time with Alice.
“We opened up about my mother coming to Israel and Alice staying behind and agreed that things were complicated.”
The question will forever remain unanswered, although Weiss has tried to make sense of it. “My mother was a Holocaust survivor who returned from the camps at the age of 25 and had just lost her husband. Alice was five years old. My mother couldn’t provide her with home, school, food and everything,” he said.
Perhaps she thought her niece would have been better off with adoptive parents, he added.
“It hurts me on a personal level because sometimes I fantasize about ‘what if,’” he said.
Grusová felt the same: “Of course, I thought about what my life would have been like. As a child, I was very sad that my aunt left. I didn’t understand why she hadn’t taken me with her.
“My cousin tried to explain it to me,” she added. “She was young, her life was saved by a miracle. I don’t blame him for anything. »
Of the meeting with Grusová, Weiss said, “She really wanted to see my mother’s grave. It was very important to her and it was part of the closure.
Being at Yad Vashem with Grusová when she recorded her testimony was particularly poignant, he said. “It was very emotional and not easy for anyone.”
Schonwald Moss agreed. “It was one of the most extraordinary, intimate and emotionally healing experiences of my life,” she told CNN.
The family is currently in talks with Steven Spielberg’s USC Shoah Foundation, which plans to record Alice’s video testimony in the new year.
“Finding out that a surviving family member we had never heard of, and that she was still alive and living in Prague, was like finding a living ghost. And then finding out her story was particularly heartbreaking,” Schonwald Moss said.
“Having her in our lives again taught us what life is like. Every day is a reparation for our family. And thanks to Alice and the sparkle in her eyes and the love she exudes, we have become a family again.
Roi Mandel, research director of MyHeritage, hailed the result for Grusová and her family. “Alice’s story is the story of many who survived the war and assumed they were alone in the world, not knowing there was another branch that had survived,” he said. -he declares.
“Decades of disconnection following the Iron Curtain that rose over Eastern Europe have come to an end thanks to technology that connects the pieces of a puzzle that seemed never to come together.”
Clarification: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Schonwald Moss was working with a Czech genealogist. The genealogist is based in Slovakia.
Cnn
News
Washington is increasingly afraid of Twitter
Twitter’s underlying software is said to show signs of showing signs of cracking for some users, without enough engineers to maintain it. Cybersecurity and privacy experts fear this is becoming a “Wild West” when it comes to data breaches and vulnerability to hacking.
So far, there has been no mass exodus – political and media users watch and wait, and Twitter has remained largely reliable as a real-time news platform. But Schmidt says she and her colleagues are trying to figure out if it’s safe for their clients to continue advertising, or even stay on Twitter.
Several Washington communications veterans contacted by POLITICO said versions of the same: Twitter should now be treated with great caution by anyone concerned about its public image.
“Whether it’s a politician, a candidate or a business, they need a platform that is credible, stable and in line with their values,” said Sean Higgins, a veteran of the DC’s political communications scene and Associate Vice President of Precision Strategies. . “So far, Twitter hasn’t demonstrated an ability to deliver any of these things under Elon Musk’s leadership — and that’s a problem.”
At the heart of the anxiety is that in just two weeks since Musk’s takeover, Twitter has largely dismantled its old account verification system, launching a short-lived subscription service that allowed status ” verified” to anyone willing to pay $8 and generating a mass of bogus accounts for heads of government agencies, businesses and politicians.
It has launched, canceled and relaunched a new “official” badge to designate real accounts, but this seems to be applied unevenly. The same goes for the “United States Government Organization” tag, which appears on the Department of Defense’s Twitter account, but not the White House or other crucial agencies like FEMA.
As Twitter struggles to resolve its content moderation issues with a small team, Higgins warned that businesses and advertisers don’t have “much patience”.
Musk argued that all of this attention has been good for Twitter, and says it’s more says it is more popular among users than ever. But what looks to some like a satirical melee looks to others like the rapid collapse of a platform that had, in recent years, become a reliably vetted, if still sometimes toxic, public forum. .
At the center of Twitter’s rapid operational changes is Musk’s stated goal of “disrupting” the mainstream media’s “information oligopoly” by “elevating citizen journalism” — and, most importantly, earning $8 per month. paying subscriber along the way. But before that happens, the rig owner must face the heavy real-life consequences of breaking the machine he had built to ensure reliability.
Chris Riotta, cybersecurity writer for DC’s federal technology trade publication, FCW, explained it this way: “Elon Musk’s move to monetize verification on Twitter…marks the end of an era for social media, where Twitter users could easily confirm whether a post is trustworthy.”
The value of insulin maker Eli Lilly’s shares fell sharply after a fake tweet saying its insulin was now free. And the senator. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent Musk a strongly worded letter demanding an explanation after a Washington Post reporter impersonated the politician just to show how easy it was.
Musk typically took Markey’s criticism as an opportunity to write a lag responsetweeting: “Maybe it’s because your real account sounds like a parody?
Markey didn’t take the answer kindly. “Fix your businesses. Or Congress will,” tweeted the senatorwarning Musk that one of his companies is under an FTC consent decree.
The growing pile of incidents points to a rollback of years of effort to transform Twitter from a frivolous chat room for tech insiders into the most important real-time online newsfeed and the most reliable.
A DC crisis communications professional with four years of experience supporting clients in the tech industry said, “Between the controversial brand Musk has created for himself on social media and the public’s tendency to use humor to deal with current events, maybe people are starting to lose hope the problem will be solved.
DC stalwarts like Tom Wheeler, a guest fellow at Brookings and former FCC chairman, have previously mentioned the heightened regulatory risk Musk and Twitter face. Wheeler added that the surprise awaiting the platform’s new owner is how lawmakers and agencies who rely on Twitter for their messaging will react to “the possibility that such capricious actions could impact their political mark.
Mark MacCarthy, a senior researcher at Brookings, had a stark estimate of Twitter’s new plan to sell verification labels. He called it “stupid”. MacCarthy is an assistant professor of communications at Georgetown and a former staffer of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Skeptical that a verification ‘market’ will ever work, MacCarthy said, “Musk needs to get back to the hard work of weeding out fake accounts using signals, judgment, context and intuition. Which takes on some of the very people he kicked out of the business.
Despite assurances from Musk himself earlier this week, digital advertisers seem to agree with MacCarthy. Many cut their Twitter ad spend as they waited out the confusion.
Politices
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 37 points at MSG, Knicks get booed off the court in 145-135 loss to OKC
Gérard Collomb denounces the docking of the Ocean Viking in Toulon – RT in French
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson active for first time since Week 1, doesn’t start; QB Teddy Bridgewater out vs. Browns
Melissa Joan Hart denies “the beef” with Lena Dunham
Week 10 updates: Justin Fields’ 5th rushing TD ties up Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game 10-10 at halftime
Holocaust survivor left on bench as baby finds new family at 80
Washington is increasingly afraid of Twitter
16 Charts That Show Where Tucson Home Sales Are Going
Over 80,000 BTC Reportedly Transferred Out of Exchange Wallets
Navigating the bumpy road of life
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident