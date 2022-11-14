CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia warned students to shelter in place late Sunday night following a report of gunfire on campus.
The university’s emergency management issued a Twitter alert at 10:42 p.m. for an “active attacker firearm.”
Authorities did not immediately release additional information about possible victims, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
“There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous,” UVA President Jim Ryan said in a tweet, asking the university community to “if he please shelter in place.”
The UVA Police Department posted an online notice that multiple police departments were looking for a suspect who was deemed “armed and dangerous.”
A UVA student who was in her dorm near Culbreth Road said she heard six gunshots, the Times-Dispatch reported.
