Support for death penalty steady for 6 straight years: Gallup

Most Americans (55%) say they support the death penalty, which has been statistically unchanged for six consecutive years, according to a Gallup poll on Monday.

Support for capital punishment in the annual poll has fluctuated between 54% and 56% since 2017, with changes remaining within the margin of statistical error.

Gallup, which began probing the issue in 1936, noted “diminished support” for the death penalty among Democrats, “while Republican support for capital punishment remained high.”

In the latest poll, 77% of Republicans and 54% of Independents say they support the death penalty, compared to 35% of Democrats.

For Democrats, that evens out their statistical low from last year. Republican support has been statistically unchanged since 2000, while support among independents has fluctuated, recently dropping from a 2020 all-time high of 49%.

Gallup conducted a national randomized telephone survey of 1,009 adults from October 3-20. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.