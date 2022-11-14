WASHINGTON– On Monday, the Supreme Court again declined to hear a lawsuit involving a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, gun accessories that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire quickly like machine guns.

The judges’ decision not to hear the case leaves in place a lower court ruling that rejected Humpback stock owners’ efforts to be compensated for Humpback stock they legally purchased, but have had to give up after the administration deemed them illegal. The lower courts had said the case should be dismissed.

As usual, the judges made no comment as they declined to hear the case, and it was one of several the court dismissed on Monday.

Last month, judges dismissed two other challenges involving the ban. Gun rights advocates, however, scored a big victory in court earlier this year when judges, by a 6-3 vote, expanded gun ownership rights, weakening the ability States to limit the carrying of weapons in public.

The Trump administration’s ban on mogul stocks went into effect in 2019 and came in the wake of the 2017 mass shootings in Las Vegas. The shooter used assault rifles to fire into the crowd of 22,000 music fans.

Most rifles were equipped with large capacity buttstock devices and magazines. A total of 58 people were killed in the shooting and two later died. Hundreds were injured.

The Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks was a U-turn for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In 2010, under the Obama administration, the agency concluded that bump stocks should not be classified as a “machine gun” and therefore should not be banned under federal law.

Under the Trump administration, officials reviewed that decision and found it to be incorrect.

The case the court dismissed on Monday was Roy Lynn McCutchen v. US, 22-25.