Taiwan looms large as Joe Biden prepares to meet Xi Jinping in Bali | G20

The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on his 700-mile trek to Illinois.
“He’s been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He is rather stocky for a boy who has walked a lot.”
Taft took in the young male lion on October 28, after he overstayed his home in suburban Springfield, Illinois, and federal wildlife officials sedated the animal and offered to bring him back in Nebraska, but Nebraska refused.
So they turned to Taft and its 260-acre big cat sanctuary.
It was a short-notice request, but Taft found a temporary cage for the animal. And a few days later, he and a vet gave her a thorough exam.
The lion had an obvious scar in a straight line running the length of its back. “It’s an old scar, it’s long and very narrow. I would run under a barbed wire fence.
People also read…
He also had signs of injuries around his face and neck, as if he had fought another mountain lion, Taft said.
And there were ticks. But other than that, the animal seemed healthy and well-fed, despite its four-state journey. Taft and the vet didn’t have scales, but they estimated his weight at around 140 pounds.
The animal rejected the food Taft gave it the first few days. But once he moved the cat to a larger enclosure, his appetite returned. Taft gave him a deer leg. And then another. And then a legless deer carcass.
Taft also gave him a working name – NE-110, for the number on his ear tag.
Looking for love in the wrong places – Nebraska cougar in Illinois won’t find what it’s looking for
The long march of the Nebraska cougar ends in Indiana
A year ago, in the Niobrara River Valley, Sam Wilson placed a GPS collar on the animal. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s furbearer and carnivore officer determined the lion was about a year old — and a good candidate to disperse in search of its own territory and mate.
It was, and periodic reports from the collar helped Wilson and other biologists learn more about the behavior of mountain lions in Nebraska.
“It was about providing information that really interests us, in part because these cougars scattering across the east have captured a lot of public attention.”
But the animals are elusive, and unless they were captured by trail cameras or hit by cars, biologists didn’t have much information about their movements.
Radio collars changed that, providing hard evidence of how far animals could travel and clues to what habitat they preferred – whether they stuck to river systems or traveled across the country. .
The state monitors about 20 cougars through GPS collars, but the NE-110 covered the most ground. For nearly 12 months, Wilson and others were able to track it as it moved south and east through Nebraska, through Lincoln, through Iowa, and into Illinois.
“That’s exactly the kind of thing we were trying to learn by sticking younger cats that we thought were scattering.”
Cougars moving east in search of a mate have little luck; they are often found in states without resident lion populations, and females do not disperse like males, leaving them little chance of encountering a mate.
Thus, the males continue to move. “The result will likely be that the animal wanders the rest of its life,” Wilson said.
Unless he is hit by a car, shot by a farmer, or captured alive by wildlife officers.
Illinois knew the Nebraska Cat was coming. Wilson was giving his counterparts there updates on his progress – as he approached the Mississippi River, after the collar was reported in western Illinois and, the last week of October, when he reported from Springfield.
But it dragged on too long, and officials determined it “posed an imminent threat to residents and property and should therefore be removed,” according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Wilson would not comment on the decision to tranquilize and move the cougar. “It was in Illinois. At this point, it is their skill for this animal. It is their decision.
But he explained why Nebraska didn’t take him back.
The state has a policy prohibiting wild animals from being moved more than 100 yards from where they are captured. This allows an animal to be released on the spot if it has been accidentally trapped or locked in a barn or other outbuilding.
“But it doesn’t allow people to move animals across the state; there are issues with that,” Wilson said.
Like territoriality. A transplanted animal may be killed by the resident population. And there are fears that a relocated animal could carry diseases that threaten a healthy habitat.
Also, once the cougar – or any other animal – has crossed the border, it is no longer Nebraska’s responsibility.
“When they are in a neighboring state, they are under the responsibility of that state. It boils down to this.
And now NE-110 is in the care of Taft, one of about 120 big cats from 24 states – including lions, tigers and leopards – cared for by his sanctuary.
For now, the Nebraska cougar lives in an enclosure originally built to house confiscated leopards from a meth lab. The space has three wooden den boxes, and the cat found one he liked.
But the arrangements are only temporary. Taft plans to build a 220-by-220-foot enclosure, with 20-foot walls, felled trees, rocks, and a water feature.
He estimated it would cost around $50,000. He’s looking for grants, but his nonprofit is also looking for donations. For more information, go to: efrc.org and click on “Support”.
The new puma house will be the center’s largest enclosure to date.
“It’s a wild animal. We just think the more space he has, the more comfortable he will be here.
Watch now: Lincoln area’s third mountain lion since December spotted at Air Park on Wednesday
Puma born in Nebraska killed in Montana
Puma kitten trapped and killed in northeast Nebraska
Contact the writer at 402-473-7254 or [email protected]
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter