Connect with us

News

Taiwan looms large as Joe Biden prepares to meet Xi Jinping in Bali | G20

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Joe Biden will clarify that the United States is not seeking a conflict with Beijing during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Bali, but will stress Washington’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to senior White House officials.

The summit is the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January 2021. It will take place on the Indonesian island on Monday and comes amid growing tensions over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that the China claims it as its territory. and vowed to “reunite”, by force if necessary.

Biden will outline US priorities on China’s “provocative” military actions near Taiwan, one of the officials said, adding that the main purpose of the summit was to “reduce misunderstandings and misperceptions and put in place measures that we believe will establish the rules of the road”.

Increased cooperation would not necessarily lead to substantial progress on “tricker issues” such as Taiwan, the official said. The goal is to “find ways to communicate” about these more difficult areas, “because the only thing worse than…having controversial conversations is having no conversations at all.”

Biden and Xi, whose last discussion took place over the phone in September, are not expected to make a diplomatic breakthrough, but will instead attempt to “reset” relations between Washington and Beijing.

“We are in competition. President Biden accepts this, but he wants to make sure that this competition is limited, that we build safeguards, that we have clear rules of conduct and that we do all of this to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict. said a senior white official. said a home official.

The official, one of two who briefed reporters on Monday morning, said Biden’s approach has the backing of “allies and partners” in the region, including key allies Japan and Korea. from South. “There is broad support for our determination to build the foundation under the relationship to responsibly increase communications.”

Another senior official said, “Our view is that the lines of communication need to be open. I hope that’s something that President Biden makes clear enough to President Xi today: not just to open channels, but to allow key officials on both sides to really follow some of the meat of what the presidents will speak. ”

China drew widespread criticism in August after it held military exercises off Taiwan in response to a highly controversial visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In September, Biden said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion – his most explicit statement on the issue to date – prompting another angry response from Beijing.

Superpower relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades, marred by rising tensions over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the South China Sea, coercive trade practices and US restrictions on Chinese technology.

Biden, buoyed by the military breakthrough in Ukraine and the Democrats’ retention in the US Senate, said ahead of the summit that he and Xi would draw “red lines” in their relationship.

But they won’t discuss specifics, White House officials say, and aren’t expected to issue a joint statement. Biden is expected to speak to reporters in Bali after the meeting, which could last more than two hours, but it is unclear whether he will hold a full press conference.

Monday’s meeting is the result of dozens of hours of discussions between US and Chinese officials over the past two months. Biden has held five phone and video calls with Xi since the start of 2021, but Monday’s talks will be their first in person since 2017, when Biden served as Barack Obama’s vice president. The last US President Xi met in person was Donald Trump, in 2019.

“I know Xi Jinping, he knows me,” Biden said over the weekend, adding that they had always had “direct discussions.”

The agencies provided reports.

theguardian

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Mother of Dalvin and James Cook doesn’t want the two to face off again unless it’s in the Super Bowl

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

Mother Of Dalvin And James Cook Doesn’t Want The Two To Face Off Again Unless It’s In The Super Bowl
google news

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Varondria White hopes she won’t have to again go through what she did Sunday. Then again, there would be one exception to that.

White is the mother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Buffalo running back James Cook, whose teams faced each other at Highmark Stadium. Minnesota defeated the Bills 33-30 in overtime, and it was difficult for White to watch.

“Very, very tough,’’ she said. “This is the hardest game I’ve ever been a part of. It’s a blessing that both of them were in the game, but it was very nerve-wracking. I hope that they never play again.’’

White, though, was reminded that the Vikings and Bills could meet in February in the Super Bowl.

“That would be a good problem to have,’’ she said.

White was one of about 40 family members and friends to attend Sunday’s first meeting between the brothers at any level of football. Dalvin, 27, is in his sixth NFL season, and James, 23, is a rookie.

Most of the Cook fans came from South Florida, where the family is from. About 20 wore specially made hoodies that a relative had made.

The front of hoodies read “The Cook Showdown,” and it had photos of Dalvin and James. One sleeve had Dalvin’s name on it and the other had James’ name. On the back were No. 4 for Cook and No. 28 for James.

Dalvin had the better game, carrying 14 times for 119 yards and scoring on an 81-yard run. James had five carries for 22 yards.

“I did get crazy, yes,’’ White said about Dalvin’s touchdown run. “I threw my cup. I had a cup of hot cocoa.”

After the game, the brothers met on the field and exchanged jerseys.

“James was sad,’’ White said. “Dalvin was talking trash, of course. He was like, ‘Yeah, we told you.’ ’’

Phillips’ homecoming

Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips returned to Buffalo after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Bills.

“It was very emotional for me, more the anticipation,’’ he said. “But once the game started I was really happy to know it felt like a normal football game.’’

Phillips had two tackles and a quarterback hit. He was in on the action when Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen mishandled a snap and lost a fumble from his 1-yard line with 41 seconds left in regulation that linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 30-27 lead.

“The linebackers were like, ‘Go do something,’ ” Phillips said of the play. “I was able to get some penetration. I don’t know who caused the fumble. I think I was there obviously (but Kendricks was at) the right place at the right time.”

Controversial catch

After falling behind 30-27 following Kendricks’ touchdown, the Bills drove 69 yards in five plays and forced overtime on a 29-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with two seconds left in regulation. There was a controversial play on the drive.

With the Bills facing second-and-2 at their 40 and 24 seconds left, Allen threw a 20 yard pass to Gabe Davis to the Vikings 40. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the play happened “right in front of me” and he believed Davis was out of bounds. Reviews in the final two minutes of a half are handled by the booth, and O’Connell was upset there wasn’t one.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson told a pool reporter after the game that the play should have been ruled as Davis being out of bounds. Anderson said a replay was seen after it was too late to make a change and that he would look into why the replay official did not call for a review.

Injury updates

The Vikings lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw and starting cornerback Akayleb Evans in the second half due to concussions.

Darrisaw was hurt in the fourth quarter and replaced by Blake Brandel. Evans, a rookie, was ruled out at the start of the second half and replaced by rookie Andrew Booth Jr. and later by Duke Shelley.

Evans started after cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a left ankle injury. Dantzler must miss at least three more games.

O’Connell said edge rusher Za’Darius Smith stayed in the game at the end even though he had suffered a knee contusion. Smith, who now has 9½ sacks for the season, had a sack in the game as did fellow edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Twitter to allow organizations to identify associated accounts

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

Twitter To Allow Organizations To Identify Associated Accounts
google news

Elon Musk’s Twitter will soon allow organizations to identify accounts affiliated with them, according to a tweet from the platform owner on Sunday.

“As it rolls out, Twitter will allow organizations to identify other Twitter accounts that are actually associated with them,” said the Tesla owner and now Twitter CEO.

Elon Musk set the terms of his purchase on Twitter
(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue)

A Twitter user, @JohnKrausPhotos, asked Musk if any user could be or create an organization or if Twitter would decide what constitutes an organization.

TWITTER MANAGER PUPPED IN Trash AFTER ELON MUSK TOLD TO LAY PEOPLE: REPORT

“At the end of the day, I think there’s no choice but Twitter to be the final arbiter, but I’m open to suggestions,” Musk said.

He told another user that organizations would be able to manage affiliations, so if an employee changes jobs, they won’t have to notify Twitter.

Musk took over Twitter on October 28, and since then he’s been looking for ways to take down the fake accounts.

JOURNALISTS LIGHT ON ELON MUSK FOR SAYING ‘MEDIA ELITE’ STOPPING TWITTER FROM ‘LEVATING CITIZEN JOURNALISM’

The plans, while sometimes fluid, include the implementation of Twitter Blue, where for $8 a month users can get a blue check mark on their profile.

Last week, Musk put a pause on the subscription service as an influx of fake accounts emerged. It then returned some users their verified badge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For less than a few hours last week, a proposal was on the table to give companies a gray check mark, but it was taken off the table after heavy criticism from the public.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

News

“On the chunky side” – Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile journey with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

“On The Chunky Side” – Nebraska Mountain Lion Ends 700-Mile Journey With Ticks, Scars And A Few Extra Pounds
google news

The young mountain lion captured in this video on July 20 near Northwest 56th and West Adams was spotted in western Illinois last week.



The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on his 700-mile trek to Illinois.

“He’s been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He is rather stocky for a boy who has walked a lot.”



The big cat’s long scar – likely from a barbed wire fence – can be seen running down his back.


Courtesy picture


Taft took in the young male lion on October 28, after he overstayed his home in suburban Springfield, Illinois, and federal wildlife officials sedated the animal and offered to bring him back in Nebraska, but Nebraska refused.

So they turned to Taft and its 260-acre big cat sanctuary.

It was a short-notice request, but Taft found a temporary cage for the animal. And a few days later, he and a vet gave her a thorough exam.

The lion had an obvious scar in a straight line running the length of its back. “It’s an old scar, it’s long and very narrow. I would run under a barbed wire fence.

People also read…

He also had signs of injuries around his face and neck, as if he had fought another mountain lion, Taft said.

And there were ticks. But other than that, the animal seemed healthy and well-fed, despite its four-state journey. Taft and the vet didn’t have scales, but they estimated his weight at around 140 pounds.

The animal rejected the food Taft gave it the first few days. But once he moved the cat to a larger enclosure, his appetite returned. Taft gave him a deer leg. And then another. And then a legless deer carcass.

Taft also gave him a working name – NE-110, for the number on his ear tag.

Looking for love in the wrong places – Nebraska cougar in Illinois won’t find what it’s looking for

The long march of the Nebraska cougar ends in Indiana

“On The Chunky Side” – Nebraska Mountain Lion Ends 700-Mile Journey With Ticks, Scars And A Few Extra Pounds

A year ago, in the Niobrara River Valley, Sam Wilson placed a GPS collar on the animal. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s furbearer and carnivore officer determined the lion was about a year old — and a good candidate to disperse in search of its own territory and mate.

It was, and periodic reports from the collar helped Wilson and other biologists learn more about the behavior of mountain lions in Nebraska.

“It was about providing information that really interests us, in part because these cougars scattering across the east have captured a lot of public attention.”

But the animals are elusive, and unless they were captured by trail cameras or hit by cars, biologists didn’t have much information about their movements.

Radio collars changed that, providing hard evidence of how far animals could travel and clues to what habitat they preferred – whether they stuck to river systems or traveled across the country. .

The state monitors about 20 cougars through GPS collars, but the NE-110 covered the most ground. For nearly 12 months, Wilson and others were able to track it as it moved south and east through Nebraska, through Lincoln, through Iowa, and into Illinois.

“That’s exactly the kind of thing we were trying to learn by sticking younger cats that we thought were scattering.”

Cougars moving east in search of a mate have little luck; they are often found in states without resident lion populations, and females do not disperse like males, leaving them little chance of encountering a mate.

Thus, the males continue to move. “The result will likely be that the animal wanders the rest of its life,” Wilson said.

Unless he is hit by a car, shot by a farmer, or captured alive by wildlife officers.

Illinois knew the Nebraska Cat was coming. Wilson was giving his counterparts there updates on his progress – as he approached the Mississippi River, after the collar was reported in western Illinois and, the last week of October, when he reported from Springfield.



A Cougar's Journey

But it dragged on too long, and officials determined it “posed an imminent threat to residents and property and should therefore be removed,” according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Wilson would not comment on the decision to tranquilize and move the cougar. “It was in Illinois. At this point, it is their skill for this animal. It is their decision.

But he explained why Nebraska didn’t take him back.

The state has a policy prohibiting wild animals from being moved more than 100 yards from where they are captured. This allows an animal to be released on the spot if it has been accidentally trapped or locked in a barn or other outbuilding.

“But it doesn’t allow people to move animals across the state; there are issues with that,” Wilson said.

Like territoriality. A transplanted animal may be killed by the resident population. And there are fears that a relocated animal could carry diseases that threaten a healthy habitat.

Also, once the cougar – or any other animal – has crossed the border, it is no longer Nebraska’s responsibility.



A veterinarian examines the Nebraska-born lion.


Courtesy picture


“When they are in a neighboring state, they are under the responsibility of that state. It boils down to this.

And now NE-110 is in the care of Taft, one of about 120 big cats from 24 states – including lions, tigers and leopards – cared for by his sanctuary.

For now, the Nebraska cougar lives in an enclosure originally built to house confiscated leopards from a meth lab. The space has three wooden den boxes, and the cat found one he liked.

But the arrangements are only temporary. Taft plans to build a 220-by-220-foot enclosure, with 20-foot walls, felled trees, rocks, and a water feature.

He estimated it would cost around $50,000. He’s looking for grants, but his nonprofit is also looking for donations. For more information, go to: efrc.org and click on “Support”.

The new puma house will be the center’s largest enclosure to date.

“It’s a wild animal. We just think the more space he has, the more comfortable he will be here.

Watch now: Lincoln area’s third mountain lion since December spotted at Air Park on Wednesday

Puma born in Nebraska killed in Montana

Puma kitten trapped and killed in northeast Nebraska

Contact the writer at 402-473-7254 or [email protected]

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Cnn

google news
Continue Reading

News

Massive participation in the defense of Mexican democracy

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

Massive Participation In The Defense Of Mexican Democracy
google news

López Obrador sees the institute as beholden to the elite, but critics say his reforms would threaten its independence and make it more political. The initiative includes eliminating state-level electoral offices, reducing public funding for political parties, and allowing the public to elect members of the electoral authority rather than the lower house of Congress.

It would also reduce the number of lawmakers in the lower house of Congress from 500 to 300 and senators from 128 to 96 by eliminating legislators at large. These are not directly elected by voters, but appear on party lists and obtain seats according to their party’s share of votes.

The proposal is expected to be discussed in the Mexican Congress in the coming weeks, where the president’s Morena party and its allies hold an advantage.

“I’m already sick of Andrés Manuel, with so many lies, so many crimes,” said Alejandra Galán, a 45-year-old manager, raising a Mexican flag in the middle of the crowd. “He wants to take us (the electoral institute) to finally be like Venezuela, Cuba, but we’re not going to let him.”

Jorge González said such comparisons with authoritarian regimes may seem exaggerated at this point, but “I think there is only one step to take. We must have a clear separation of powers, independent institutions and especially the National Electoral Institute.

The 49-year-old, who works in the financial sector, noted the seven decades of uninterrupted rule of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which was finally ousted in 2000. “The fear is not having an independent civic institution, where we can really trust the elections and (instead) return to an institute where it is run by a single party.

Fernando Belaunzarán, one of the promoters of the protest, said 200,000 people took part in the march. Authorities have not confirmed this figure.

López Obrador has spent decades battling electoral authorities. He considers himself a victim of electoral fraud on several occasions, even if it was the National Electoral Institute that confirmed his landslide presidential victory in 2018.

Organizers said the march was not against López Obrador, but to draw attention to the proposal and urge lawmakers to vote against it.

López Obrador’s party does not have enough votes to push through constitutional reform without the support of the opposition.

Last week, López Obrador devoted a good part of his daily morning press conferences to firing the promoters of the demonstration, calling them “cretins” and “corrupt”, with the aim of deceiving the people. He defended the proposal as seeking to cut the electoral authority’s budget and avoid “voter fraud”.

While agreeing that some cost savings might be desirable, some analysts worry that eliminating state election offices would concentrate power too much at the federal level and sacrifice efficiency.

Selecting electoral tribunal members and running the institute by popular vote would give parties more power to choose candidates. The proposal would also reduce the number of institute board members from 11 to seven.

Patricio Morelos of the Technological University of Monterrey pointed out that with López Obrador enjoying great popularity and his party controlling the majority of Mexico’s 32 state governments, they would have an advantage if the electoral authority was remade and would probably exercise control.

Protester Giovanni Rodrigo, a 44-year-old employee, said López Obrador does not want to let go of power, if not himself in the presidency, he wants to decide who.

“I believe without a doubt that he is the best politician that exists today in modern history and that is why he owns a party” that controls the majority of Mexican states, he said. . ” It was not enough. He wants more and more.

Politices

google news
Continue Reading

News

Man with gunshot wounds presents to Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

Man With Gunshot Wounds Presents To Sharp Grossmont Hospital
google news

THE MESA —

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Hospital staff reported the incident to the county sheriff’s department around 3:20 p.m. The victim reportedly spoke with hospital staff, although the extent of his injuries is unclear.

The victim told deputies he was shot in Spring Valley but did not provide further details.

No other information, such as the age of the victim, was immediately available.

California Daily Newspapers

google news
Continue Reading

News

48,000 University of California scholars set to strike for better pay Monday at 10 campuses

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

48,000 University Of California Scholars Set To Strike For Better Pay Monday At 10 Campuses
google news

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) — A statewide strike is looming as nearly 50,000 University of California scholars are set to walk off the job on Monday — a move that could cancel some classes just weeks before final exams.

“I’m going to be on the picket line,” Margot Bezrutczyk said.

Postdoctoral fellow Bezrutczyk says banners are being painted and picket signs are ready for a strike on Monday.

“I have never felt such solidarity in my entire life,” she said.

MORE: Railroad’s 2nd union rejects deal, adding to strike concerns that could cripple US economy

Forty-eight thousand university workers at the University of California – from researchers to teaching assistants – plan to strike on UC’s 10 campuses after contract talks failed to reach an agreement over the past year. Union members, represented by United Auto Workers, say wages are a key part of the dispute. Some university employees earn less than $24,000 per year.

“If people are struggling to make ends meet and find accommodation, it means they won’t be able to focus and provide a good education for our students,” said university student Samuel Chan. from UC Berkeley.

On its website, university officials say UC continues to negotiate in good faith with the union, determined to find solutions to outstanding issues.

UC Berkeley officials say they are preparing for a strike but expect little disruption, saying in a statement: “Campus expects classes to remain as scheduled, offices will be open and campus will provide normal or equivalent services.”

MORE: ‘Major wins’: Kaiser Permanente mental health workers vote to ratify new contract, details released

But students say many classes have already been canceled or postponed.

“I don’t know what to expect. Half of them said we might not have class tomorrow,” said UC Berkeley student Arian Karimi.

“Almost all of my grad student-led chat sessions get canceled because they go on strike,” said UC Berkeley student Caroline Lobel.

And with final exams just weeks away, there are concerns.

MORE: SFO restaurant workers win raises, guaranteed health care on strike; return to work Thursday

“If it goes on for a while, it could be very disruptive,” Karimi said.

“I expect the ongoing strike to disrupt university activities – that’s part of the strike’s goal,” Bezrutczyk said.

A negotiation session was taking place this weekend at UC Irvine but, as of Sunday evening, no agreement had been reached.

A union rally is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

google news
Continue Reading

Trending