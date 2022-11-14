The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of 19 illegal immigrants located in attempted human smuggling and a hideout near the southern border.

The DPS Criminal Investigations Division received assistance from the Texas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Border Patrol in arresting the immigrants in Webb County.

Three vehicles containing 15 illegal immigrants were stopped shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officers had noticed suspicious activity between two vehicles in a parking lot in Laredo.

PHILADELPHIA PREPARES FOR POTENTIAL BUS OF MIGRANTS FROM TEXAS

One of the vehicles, a Chevrolet SUV, was stopped and officers located four illegal immigrants in the rear cargo area.

The second vehicle, a Dodge SUV, was stopped near a hotel. Seven stowaways were found inside the vehicle.

A third vehicle was then seen leaving a suspected hideout, resulting in a chase by DPS soldiers. The vehicle was eventually stopped and four illegal immigrants were found inside.

DPS CID agents who remained in the hideout located four other illegal immigrants inside.

A total of 19 illegal immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala were apprehended in the four incidents. They were referred to the US Border Patrol.

BIDEN IMMIGRATION OFFICIAL RESIGNS AFTER ORDERING TO QUIT OR BE FIRED

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Dodge vehicles, Merced Aguilar and Kilmar Alexander Garcia Portillo, were arrested for human trafficking.