Britain's wealthiest family oversaw an Anglo-Indian trading empire that spanned more than a century.

The billionaire Hinduja brothers have always presented a united front to the outside world – four musketeers who have embraced a corporate philosophy that everything belongs to everyone.

Britain’s wealthiest family oversaw an Anglo-Indian business empire that spanned more than a century from their shared family homes in London, Mumbai and Geneva.

But, with the disease of the patriarch Srichand, known as MS, who suffers from dementia, a feud broke out the family, including nephews and nieces, uncles, cousins ​​and grandchildren, more distant than anyone. knew it.

Late last year, funding for the family, with a combined wealth of more than $14 billion, dried up to the point that lawyers brought in to act on SP’s behalf said they were considering serious about moving him from a private hospital to a state one. -finance. Lawyers representing Srichand’s brother, Gopichand, denied this, saying £5m ($5.9m) had been made available to him.

The family have now called for a temporary truce, but the long-running and resentful dispute has put the future governance of the Anglo-Indian Empire on the line.

With 150,000 employees in nearly 40 countries, its assets include six publicly traded entities in India and range from one of India’s largest private banks to Ashok Leyland Ltd., the world’s third largest bus manufacturer.

The story of the battle can only be reported following a London court bid by Bloomberg News and others to lift the restrictions, ending years of secrecy. The judge agreed, taking the unusual step of saying Srichand had become so marginalized that a public scrutiny of the family’s behavior would be in his best interests.

At the center of the disagreement was a pact the brothers made eight years ago that “everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to no one”.

Whatever the spirit of this variation on “one for all and all for one”, it was not on display in the London courtroom.

Different interpretations have pitted Srichand’s branch of the family, headed by his daughter Vinoo, against the others. Vinoo insisted his uncles were seeking to cut his side of the family off from funding and decision-making, leaving him no choice but to assert control of his father’s assets.

The brothers framed the litigation as a power grab that goes against SP’s long-held wishes.

Each side accused the other of serious wrongdoing – and themselves denied wrongdoing – as they battled to control the court’s narrative. Gopichand’s lawyer himself compared the turmoil to Leo Tolstoy’s epic novel “War and Peace”.

We were far from the agreement of the brothers according to which the goods of the family were to be held in common.

Bollywood also made an appearance at the hearing, when Gopichand sang “Mera Joota Hai Japani” — My Shoes Are Japanese — a Hindi song from a 1950s movie about a man who says his heart remains in India. , even if his clothes come from other countries.

Sometimes fighting back tears, he also told the judge that the four brothers were “one soul”. He recalls a conversation with SP as they walked through Green Park in central London.

“We two brothers never had any quarrels, he said. “He said to me, if I leave early, take care of my own daughters as if they were yours.”

But, in SP’s weakened state, Vinoo alleges that the exact opposite happened.

She said her side of the family was starved of income from 2014 until it dried up completely from 2018.

Vinoo, who rarely left her father’s bedside and was at one point accused of yelling at hospital staff, called it “financial pressure”. She said her branch of the family had no choice but to tap into Srichand’s own resources.

In the spring of 2021, Vinoo and his sister, Shanu Hinduja, admitted in court that they had used SP funds for their own purposes and relinquished guardianship of his property and affairs. Their lawyer, Clifford Chance, has given up representing them. Clifford Chance had no comment.

The conflict of interest between the two girls who continued to hold the power of attorney was “glaring”, Judge Hayden said.

Between 2013 and 2021, up to $26 million may have been spent from Srichand’s personal funds, including legal fees and funds for his grandchildren, according to Gopichand’s attorneys.

In now-deleted tweets from last year, Srichand’s grandson, Karam Hinduja, wrote: ‘The philosophy of the SP brothers is not so much ‘all for one, and one for all’, but rather ‘ all for us, period “.” He said: “There is nothing ‘common’ about this family.”

Gopichand disputed this characterization.

After the decision, Vinoo and Shanu made it clear that a larger deal within the family has yet to be signed.

“While we are pleased that the dispute surrounding our father’s health and welfare has been resolved, a final settlement regarding the wider disputes has yet to be reached, so that we can fulfill our parents’ wishes for safety. and dignity in their final years,” the two said in a statement.

Friday’s “decision has no impact on the continued care of MSP Hinduja, on which the family is united, or on business operations,” a spokesperson for Gopichand Hinduja said. “The family looks forward to continuing a harmonious relationship in the future.”

The Vinoo family denies any embezzlement. According to his lawyers, funding was cut to such an extent that they “ran out of money from wider family resources”. He was therefore drawing on funds held by Srichand personally,” they said.

With the allegations back and forth, David Rees, a lawyer for Gopichand, said he tried to end the dispute by admitting that the 2014 letter – a document signed by the four brothers – was no longer binding on Srichand.

The letter, purported to create a trust over the assets, has now effectively been torn up.

So a truce. For the moment. But the question of future relationships and ownership is still up in the air.

“This is a family that has repeatedly, and publicly, emphasized that its family code is generous, generous and open,” the judge said in his ruling. “How this principle is realized in everyday life is difficult to assess, given the complexity of the litigation before this tribunal.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)