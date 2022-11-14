The giants leave no doubt as they pursue their all-business approach

It could have happened differently. It could have gone wrong. The Giants had 14 days to simmer their final game, a disappointing performance in Seattle. During the bye week, they had lost a vital part of their emotional DNA when safety Xavier McKinney had an ATV accident.

And the opponent… well, you’re not human if you don’t notice that he’s not very good.

All of these things could have been in play on a blustery day at MetLife Stadium, the first day you had to admit that fall had finally arrived, that winter was definitely on deck. All of those things could have conspired to sabotage the Giants, to hamper their rocky road to the playoffs. All of these things could have been like stepping on a hidden mousetrap.

None of these things happened. The Giants started the game as efficiently as possible: three outs on defense, one touchdown on offense. The rest of the game may have been a grim grind, and it may have even been difficult for the Giants to keep their home crowd the whole way since the other 1-hour game show on the market was the amazing Bills-Vikings game.

The Giants didn’t care. They took care of business. They beat the Texans 1-7-1 24-16, they improved to 7-2 and they ensured there would be little mystery in the proceedings by leading end to end for the first time in the year.

“We did a lot of things right,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “Guys played hard, played physically, we had timely turnovers. It’s a great team victory. »

Brian Daboll reacts after the Giants win over the Texans. Bill Kostrun/New York Post

Daboll had extra motivation since his youngest daughter, Avery, was celebrating a birthday and had requested a winning game ball as a gift.

“Talk about the pressure,” he said.

The Giants’ motivation is simply to play a perfect game, which they did. Daniel Jones had the highest passer rating of his career – 153.3 – and he did so by completing 13 of 17 passes (two for touchdowns) and turning to put the ball on 42 times. Thirty-five of those transfers have passed through the ultra-reliable hands of Saquon Barkley, who has swung his way for 152 yards and a touchdown.

“It was fun,” Jones said of her afternoon. “To watch the guys up front, they did a great job, controlled the line of scrimmage. We had a great plan coming up and Saquon did a great job managing it.

Daboll blanched a bit when someone offered the word “conservative” to describe the game plan he put together for Houston.

“We tried to do what we thought we could do,” Daboll said. “Every week we do what we think we have to do for that particular game. If it’s 60 passes, it’s 60 passes. I wouldn’t give it a label, we’re just doing our best to formulate a plan.

Daniel Jones hands the ball to Saquon Barkley during the fourth quarter. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The truth is, that was exactly what the Giants needed to do against a Texas team that is very much a reflection of their record. The Giants were good enough to overwhelm them on the defensive end of the ball, strong enough to overpower them on offense. So why risk mistakes, on both sides, that would allow the Texans to stay in the game?

So if this was a vanilla shot… well, vanilla can be delicious too, right?

“We have a lot of players with chips on their shoulders,” Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux said. “We have a lot of players who like to play with their backs to the walls.”

They’re also an interesting mix of veterans who’ve had nothing but failures with the Giants and newcomers who’ve had nothing but success in the first nine games of this season. But even when they taste success, they know how fragile it is.

It was the first game they weren’t hanging out in at some point. And while there wasn’t a moment after Jones found Lawrence Cager for the touchdown that gave them a 7-0 lead the Giants felt they were in danger of losing, it did lead to another win. a score – like the six of those who came before.

Cager, the ex-Jet, represents another element of the Giants that has become a real source of strength: guys who seize opportunities when they arise. Isaiah Hodgins, a recent Buffalo pickup, was another (two catches, 41 yards), as was McKinney backup Dane Belton, who took out Houston quarterback Davis Mills – snuffing out the last legitimate hope of miracle of the Texans.

Giants ? They don’t need miracles. They show up every week and they compete. Not every week will deserve to be preserved by the historical society. At 7-2, there isn’t a soul dressed in blue who cares. Not even a little.