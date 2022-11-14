“The truth is spoken”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has posted a series of messages of support for her brother saying ‘the truth is out’.

Ronaldo gave an exclusive bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in which he slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s hierarchy.

Getty Ronaldo landed in his club and his coach in his explosive interview

He claimed he was ‘disrespected’ and ‘betrayed’ by the club and said they tried to force him out.

This will likely mark the end of the 37-year-old’s second stint at Old Trafford, with the player heading to the World Cup with Portugal.

Morgan also revealed to talkSPORT that it was Ronaldo who asked to do the interview to make his feelings public before he traveled to Qatar.

Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro is never afraid to voice her opinions on her brother’s situation and took aim on Instagram.

She shared many clips, images and quotes on Instagram Stories from the interview with Morgan on TalkTV.

AFP The relationship between Ronaldo and Ten Hag seems irreparable

Ronaldo’s sister sent messages of support to her brother on Instagram

EXPLOSIVE Morgan reveals Ronaldo ASKED HIM to do interview which stunned Man United

RETORT Ronaldo hits back at Rooney after former Man United team-mate’s criticism on talkSPORT

CREE CROSS Cristiano Ronaldo gives explosive interview slamming Man United and Erik ten Hag

LOVE IT ‘We are back!’ – Agbonlahor reacts to Villa win and tells Carragher to ‘relax’

funny Speed ​​has awkward conversation with Hodgson and misses Ronaldo again in Man United game

impact Lionel Messi explains how Pep Guardiola ‘has done a lot of damage to football’







The first post shared a quote from the interview and read, “I’m not silent about the doors I won’t open anymore out of pride, but more out of respect for myself.”

She then shared a photo of Ronaldo and Morgan together and she said: “I will always be proud of you my dear.”

In her third story, she shared a short clip from the interview and called Ronaldo ‘the greatest pride of my life’.

Aveiro then shared a report on how her brother Ronaldo does not feel resected for Ten Hag and she wrote: “The truth is spoken.”