Three dead in US college shooting — RT World News

The tragedy unfolded at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, with the suspect still at large

Three people were killed and two others injured after a gunman fired into a parking lot at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, local authorities said. The suspect, believed to be a former UVA football player, remains at large.

According to the university’s emergency management office, the first reports of the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A campus-wide alert was issued shortly after, with students and staff asked to shelter in place.

University police identified the shooter as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., adding that he may have been driving a black SUV.





They also said that several other law enforcement agencies were involved in the “comprehensive research on and around UVA grounds,with helicopters deployed as part of the effort to locate Jones.

It is not yet known if the victims were students.

In his email, university president Jim Ryan said he “share additional details as soon as we can.”

He also announced that all classes would be canceled on Monday.

Referring to the attacker, Ryan confirmed he was a student. The university’s athletics website listed Jones as a former member of its football team.