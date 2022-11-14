Tom Brady tried to catch a pass from Fournette which was intercepted

Sports

The 45-year-old quarterback ran a route and ended up slipping before he could attempt the ball. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the win in Germany, but Brady was part of a lowlight on Sunday. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lined up as a receiver for a pair of plays in Tampa Bay’s win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The next time, running back Leonard Fournette threw the ball to Brady. Brady slipped and fell as the ball was in the air, and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen made a bounding interception.

As Brady was on the ground, he kicked out a foot and Woolen tripped over it, preventing a longer comeback.

Tampa Bay led 14-3 at the time with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter. Instead of capping off what was otherwise a solid drive, the Buccaneers turned it around with an ill-advised play.

But, in the end, it worked for Tampa Bay as they hung on for a 21-16 win over Seattle. It’s the second straight win for Tampa Bay after ending a three-game losing streak last week.

Brady went 22-29 for 258 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception.

The match was played in Munich, Germany. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects more games to be played in Germany in the future.

With the win, Brady moves to 4-0 in international play. Sunday was the closest game Brady has played outside of the United States. The other three were blowouts while Brady was with the Patriots.

Brady led the Patriots to wins in London in 2009 and 2012, where they beat the Buccaneers and Rams by a combined score of 70-14. The Brady-led Patriots enjoyed similar success in Mexico City in 2017, where they blasted the Raiders 33-8.

Brady has three career receptions for 65 yards and no touchdowns. His longest catch was 36 yards in 2015. Brady hasn’t caught a pass since 2018. His first catch in the NFL was a 23-yard catch in 2001, which was a first down.