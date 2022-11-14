A tow truck driver was fatally shot on the city’s Near West Side on Sunday evening after being caught in the crossfire when two other vehicles opened fire, authorities said.

Police say at around 10:50 p.m. a 49-year-old tow truck driver was heading west in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street when people in two different cars opened fire. Authorities say the driver of the tow truck was hit in the left armpit.

After being injured, officials say the tow truck driver crashed into a bus stop. Photos and video from the scene show extensive damage to the tow truck, as well as a parked car that the truck is believed to have hit before crashing.

Officials said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Authorities are still looking for those involved in the shooting. No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.