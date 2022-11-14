Trump ‘put me and my family in danger’ – POLITICO

Newsletter Sign-Up
Former Vice President Mike Pence said then-President Donald Trump “endangered my family and I and everyone on Capitol Hill” with his words and actions during the 6 January 2021.
Pence’s statement came during an interview with ABC’s David Muir, parts of which were released on Sunday and parts of which are due for release on Monday.
Pence was the target of Trump’s vitriol that day — and after — because he refused to take action to block certification of Joe Biden’s election as the nation’s next president. At the height of the melee inside and outside the Capitol, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.”
Asked about this tweet by Muir, Pence said, “It made me angry, but I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law.
Pence, whose memoir “So Help Me God” comes out this week, added: “The president’s words were reckless. It was clear that he had decided to be part of the problem.
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback let his emotions get the better of him in his postgame press conference after he broke down and expressed his frustration at his team’s loss.
The Las Vegas Raiders – who went into the game 2-6 – lost to an Indianapolis Colts team that fired its head coach and replaced him with an ESPN analyst who had no experience in coaching. practice in the college game, let alone in the NFL.
With former Colts center Jeff Saturday named interim head coach – and first point guard Parks Frazier leading the offense, Indianapolis embarrassed the Raiders in Vegas by a score of 25-20.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr lamented his team’s performance after Sunday’s loss
Carr was emotional after Indianapolis embarrassed the Raiders in Vegas 25-20
The loss put more pressure on Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and his team – who sit last in a competitive AFC West division. This pressure seemed to take its toll on the quarterback who let out his emotions after the game was over.
‘Sorry to be emotional. I’m just pissed off at some of the things a lot of us try to do just for practice. What we did to our body just to sleep at night,” Carr said in his press conference after a 25-20 loss to the Colts.
“And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off – pisses off a lot of guys. It’s hard to know what some guys do – like I said – just for practice, what they put in their bodies just to sleep at night, like just so we can be there for each other.
Carr performed well, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns without returning the ball
“And I want everyone in this room to feel the same about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.
Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns, including 126 yards for former Fresno State teammate Devante Adams.
Carr also offered words of support to his head coach and the rest of the staff.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is feeling the heat after losing three straight games
‘I love…I love Josh. I love our coaches. They’ve had nothing but success, you know? Much more success than I have ever had.
Josh McDaniels has an overall head coaching record of 13-24 in three coaching seasons.
He is best known for his success as an assistant coach, having won six Super Bowl titles in various positions with the New England Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick.
The Raiders travel to Denver to face the Broncos next Sunday.
Alas, after weeks of abnormally warm days, winter might finally be upon us (or at least normal fall temperatures).
After a spell of cool temperatures earlier in the week, the first snowfall event of the season could impact parts of Massachusetts Wednesday morning.
National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Torry Gaucher said the cold weather was ushered in on Sunday along with the rain, signaling the arrival of colder air from Canada.
Gaucher said most of the week should be at average or slightly below average temperatures for this time of year. The maximum each day will be between 40 and 50 degrees, with overnight minimums in the low to mid-30s.
“It’s also going to be a bit cooler than it actually is, as we’re going to have gusty northwesterly winds,” he said. “So it won’t be very cold there, but it will be cooler than the actual air temperature.”
The next weather system will strike Tuesday night, according to the NWS, likely beginning between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and ending with the morning commute.
Here’s what to expect with Monday’s weather forecast
Expect a drastic drop in temperatures as forecasters call for ‘well below normal’ cold
“This will likely bring some of the first snow for the interior of Massachusetts,” he said.
Areas west of Route 495 but north of I-90 will have the highest likelihood of seeing light snow accumulation, Gaucher said. The most snow will be visible on the higher ground in the North Worcester Hills and in the North Berkshires.
Residents of those areas may need to dust their cars Wednesday morning, Gaucher said. But closer to 495 and the Mass Pike we will only see light snow, maybe a dusting.
“It’s going to be difficult for the snow to stick, especially because it’s been very hot. Ground temperatures are warm,” Gaucher said. “As the snow starts to pile up on the roads, it’s likely to melt. Most of the stuff that actually sticks and builds up is probably going to be on grassy surfaces, car roofs, those kinds of surfaces.
Berkshire and Franklin counties could receive up to 2 inches of snow in spots, according to the NWS. Hampshire and Hampden counties, as well as the western part of Middlesex county, could see up to an inch. The rest of the state is unlikely to see snow.
“Some of the higher elevations, like the North Berkshires, can still experience mixed precipitation, but for the vast majority of people they will be dealing with rain Wednesday morning,” Gaucher said.
The rain will continue through Wednesday, easing by mid-afternoon, according to the NWS. The rest of the week should be clear with highs in the mid to high 40s and low to mid 30s.
But things could change, and you should continue to check your local forecasts, Gaucher said.
“Especially with any happening at the start of winter, it’s always good to keep monitoring the forecast for any updates,” he said.
Daily local weather forecast
Today
November 13
Mon
November 14
Tue
November 15
Marry
November 16
Game
November 17
Fri
November 18
Sat
November 19
41°
30°
Former Mets outfielder Chuck Carr, who played in New York in 1990 and 1991, died recently at age 55. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Carr was battling health issues, according to family social media posts.
Carr spent eight seasons at the majors and led the National League with 58 stolen bases for the expansion Florida Marlins in 1993, after just 16 combined games with the Mets the previous two seasons. The speedster stole 32 bases in the strike-shortened 1994 season.
While with the Brewers in 1997, he provided one of the most memorable sports quotes of the decade when he ignored a catch sign to swing on a 2-0 pitch and scored a strikeout. After the game, Carr said, “It’s not Chuckie’s game. Chuckie hacks it 2-0.
He was sent to the minors, refused his assignment, and was cut by the team. Carr was picked up by the Astros and defeated John Smoltz in Game 3 of the 1997 NLDS.
After his MLB career, Carr briefly played for the Long Island Ducks and manager Bud Harrelson, who had been his skipper with the Mets.
The city of Berlin has announced it will expand its migrant reception center at the former Tegel airport to make room for an additional 3,600 Ukrainian refugees as the city has seen a surge of new arrivals this year.
Berlin’s local government said two new large tents will be erected on the site of the old airport, which closed in 2021, with the tents fitted with heaters for the winter.
The expansion comes after the airport’s old terminals were also given over to housing Ukrainians fleeing conflict in their country following the Russian invasion in February.
Around 1,500 Ukrainians already live at the old airport, the majority being women with their children, reports the European Union-funded InfoMigrants website.
According to the website, Berlin had a total of 28,000 beds reserved for asylum seekers and refugees before the conflict in Ukraine, but was forced to increase this number after the influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.
Putting ‘on the Ritz…
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) November 10, 2022
Berlin is not the only place in Germany to see a wave of new migrant arrivals, as in addition to the estimated million Ukrainians who entered Germany this year, many other asylum seekers from countries like Afghanistan and Syria have also entered the country, pushing the regions’ ability to accommodate migrants to their limits.
Late last month, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey warned that her city was at capacity in terms of accommodation capacity for migrants and that other cities had also exhausted their capacity to provide accommodation and facilities. accommodations.
The problem has also been observed in neighboring Austria, which is also experiencing housing problems for new asylum seekers and refugees, with some localities having erected tent camps to cope with new flows of migrants through the Balkan route, while the city of Vienna resorted to using a luxury hotel to house Ukrainian refugees.
Sorry, we are full: the majority of German regions have no more places for asylum seekers
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) September 10, 2022
Ukraine’s rapid recapture of Kherson, the abandonment of which was only publicly announced by the Russians on Wednesday, paves the way for a critical phase of the war. A fall of territorial concessions by Moscow leaves Russia occupying a central block of territory – the land bridge to Crimea – which Ukraine will want to divide and inflict a catastrophic political defeat on the invaders.
Initially, it will be necessary for Ukraine to consolidate its gains in and around Kherson, to restore electricity and other public services, although there is no serious ground threat, now that the retreating Russian forces blew up much of the main Antonivsky road and railroad. bridges that led into the city for several hundred meters across the Dnipro River, the barrier the Russians now hope to rely on.
Of immediate concern is the explosion of part of the Nova Kakhovka dam, revealed by satellite images, which will further disrupt already strained power supplies and whose downstream impact is uncertain. The effect, however, is expected to be felt furthest south of the Russian-occupied river – an act which, according to the Geneva conventions, can be considered a war crime if it results in “consequent serious casualties among the population. civil”.
Antonivsky and Nova Kakhovka are the only crossings of the Dnipro south of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, and without them (or even if they were intact) it will be difficult and dangerous for Ukrainian counterattacks to move forward there. . A glance at the map has led a growing number of commentators, Western and Russian, to suggest that an advance in the Zaporizhzhia sector towards Melitopol and Berdyansk is the next obvious point of counter-attack.
Ukraine’s success in Kherson – and make no mistake about it, driving out Russia with minimal civilian casualties is a major achievement – was a victory achieved by destroying the Russian supply chain. This was concluded with US Himars artillery, almost certainly aided by good local intelligence to identify command and logistics centers in the field. But the favorable geography was also critical – the isolated position of Kherson west of the Dnipro.
The Zaporizhzhia front to the east is essentially a straight line through open country that hasn’t moved for months, so in theory Moscow’s forces should be well entrenched. Russia’s other advantage is that it has called up what it says are 300,000 conscripts, a third of which are at the front. But manpower alone doesn’t guarantee success – new recruits are often put ahead of more experienced troops, with reports of rookies thrown into battle with minimal training, poor equipment – only two out of seven vehicles armored would start without pushing – and mediocre pay.
At the same time, Russia’s tactical approach has so far been so inflexible that Kyiv will be convinced it can apply the same trick, to hit the invaders from the rear so their front line cannot beat effectively. From now on, the whole province of Kherson south of the Dnipro, up to the Crimea, is in the 50 mile range Himars rockets.
A notable article published last week by a Russian military blogger, Military Informant, acknowledged that Russia’s position on Kherson had been hopeless since the summer and that only a tenth of the supplies could be advanced. required. The writer then complained about Russia’s “archaic logistics systems” with long lead times, insufficient high-precision weaponry and, interestingly, “centralized depots,” which present attractive targets for Ukrainians to disrupt.
In this context, it was surprising that last week General Mark Milley, America’s top military officer, spoke of “diplomatic solutions” to the nearly nine-month war and argued that the Ukrainians had failed to fight the Russians only “to a standstill”. Concerns about a World War I-style stalemate between the two countries do not appear to be matched by the fall developments on the ground in Kherson and, before that, in the liberations near Kharkiv.
Milley’s position appears to be an outlier in the Biden administration, which also announced an additional $400m (£338m) in arms supplies last week and was backed by mid-election results. -mandate better than expected. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke of Kherson’s victory on Friday and said: ‘If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine’ – and , for now, Kyiv appears to be retaining US and western support to keep fighting next year.
The winter weather clearly makes the situation more complicated for both sides, although the ground should freeze, increasing the possibilities of maneuver, which will help the Ukrainian counter-attackers. Last month, Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, said he expected fighting to continue through the cold season. Ukraine, with the wind in its sails, will want to show that it can go further, before we speak again of an impasse.
American patriot and lifelong City of London man Ben Franklin was named leader of the colonial rebellion by the British press on that historic day, November 14, 1776.
“The very identical Dr Franklyn, whom Lord Chatham so cherished, and said he was proud to call his friend, is now at the head of the rebellion in North America,” reported the St. James Chronicle of London .
“Lord Chatham” was a reference to William Pitt, who served as Prime Minister of Britain from 1766 to 1768 and was known for his sympathetic view of the American cause.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOV. 11 1921, GRAVE OF AN UNKNOWN SOLDIER DEDICATED IN ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
International news highlighted Franklin’s particularly complex role among the Founding Fathers.
First, and obviously, Franklin was old enough to be the father, and even the grandfather, of many incredibly young Founding Fathers.
Born January 17, 1706 in Boston, Franklin was 70 when he signed the Declaration of Independence.
John Adams, John Hancock and Thomas Jefferson were 40, 39 and 33 respectively on July 4, 1776.
Thomas Lynch Jr. and Edward Rutledge, both of South Carolina, were each only 26 years old and were the youngest signatories.
GLADYS HUGHES, 99-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN, HAS A PATRIOTIC MESSAGE FOR THE NATION
The future father of his country, General George Washington, was only 44 years old.
Second, the other Founding Fathers gained their fame in the struggle for American independence. Franklin already enjoyed fame as an author, statesman, and scientist on both sides of the Atlantic.
His research into electricity “earned him the 1753 Copley Medal (the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in the 18th century) and a fellowship from the Royal Society,” Smithsonian Magazine wrote in 2016 of Franklin’s life in London.
“Ben Franklin was adopted by a British aristocracy fascinated by science.”
“It also transformed his social status. He was famous. This son of a poor tallow salesman was embraced by a British aristocracy passionate about science and particularly fond of the crackle of electricity.”
Third, Franklin had spent much of his life in London, first settling there as a teenager in 1724 before returning to Philadelphia in 1726.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JULY 26, 1775, THE UNITED STATES POSTAL SYSTEM IS ESTABLISHED UNDER BEN FRANKLIN
He lived in London from 1757 to 1775, returning briefly to America in the 1760s.
He was known to enjoy the pleasures of English high society and relationships with leading British citizens.
The Smithsonian Magazine, in the same report, called the man considered a leading American patriot a “loyal British royalist” and “one-fifth a revolutionary, four-fifths a London intellectual”.
Franklin seemed to draw closer to his native soil as Parliament enacted increasingly punitive laws against the colonies.
London society, for its part, multiplies the verbal attacks against him and his compatriots.
He ran to the defense of the colonies nearly two decades before the revolution in a letter to the same St. James Chronicle following a scathing anti-American screed penned by a British officer.
“Dirt stains thrown at my character,” Ben Franklin said, responding to attacks in Parliament.
“There are several traits in (the officer’s article) which render the colonies contemptible, and even odious to the mother country, which may have bad consequences,” Franklin wrote on May 9, 1759.
He took American grievances before Parliament in 1774, for which he was personally scourged by British Solicitor General Alexander Wedderburn.
“Dirt stains thrown all over my character,” a furious Franklin wrote of the verbal abuse.
Increasingly an outcast, he left Britain for Philadelphia for the last time on March 20, 1775, just four weeks before the transatlantic rift erupted into war at the battles of Lexington and Concord.
Franklin’s break with his beloved London was complete when he pledged his life, fortune, and honor to the cause of American independence on July 4, 1776.
Said Franklin to his fellow American Revolutionaries at the signing of the Declaration of Independence: “Gentlemen, we must now all hang together, or we will most certainly all hang separately.”
Since then, London has taken over the legacy of the scientist who became a rebel.
The Benjamin Franklin House at 36 Craven St. in London, where he lived for nearly 20 years before the American Revolution, opened as a museum in the heart of the city in 2006. It is the “sole home of Benjamin Franklin to the world”. says the museum’s website.
