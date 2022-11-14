Former President Donald Trump tried to arm the Internal Revenue Service and repeatedly asked his former chief of staff to ask the agency to investigate his political opponents, according to a new report.

Trump’s White House chief of staff John Kelly told The New York Times that his former boss asked him to “put the taxman on” former FBI director James Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe after the men criticized him.

The revelation comes after Comey and McCabe were selected for a rare and intense audit by the IRS in the years following Kelly’s departure, the newspaper reported.

Kelly, who served as chief of staff from July 2017 to January 2019, said the demands add to more widely reported attempts by Trump to use the Justice Department against his critics.

He said Trump believed he would blindly respond to the president’s demands and be loyal to him.

“I told him we stood by our oath to the Constitution,” Kelly told The Times.

Kelly said Trump ignores this belief and continues to push others to exact revenge on his critics through their government authorities and powers.

“If he told you to slit someone’s throat, he thought you would come out and do it,” Kelly said.

The former chief of staff said he would explain to the president that his demands were morally and legally wrong, but Trump often stuck to his desire to investigate those he believed had wronged him.

“I would say, ‘It’s inappropriate, it’s illegal, it’s against their integrity and the IRS know what they’re doing and it’s not a good idea,’” Kelly told Trump during the interview. ‘interview.

“Yeah, but they write bad things about me,” Trump reportedly replied.

Trump said Kelly’s accusations were false. Getty Images

After Kelly left the White House and a Trump appointee was heading the IRS, Comey and McCabe were told they were being audited. Comey was told his 2017 statements were verified in 2019 and McCabe was told his 2019 statements were verified in 2021, according to the Times.

Trump told the outlet that he knew nothing about Comey and McCabe’s tax audits. Officials said the two men were chosen at random, although the IRS has asked its inspector general to investigate.

Comey’s tax return was one of 5,000 tax returns selected for the invasive audit out of 153 million returns filed in 2017. McCabe was one of 8,000 people selected for the 154 million audit, a reported the Times.

Trump maintains that Kelly’s allegations are false.

“It’s total fiction created by a psychopath, John Kelly, who has never said this before, and made it up just because it became so irrelevant,” Trump’s spokeswoman said. , Liz Harrington, to the Times.

Kelly also revealed the other investigations the former president has tried to open against some of his outspoken critics. AFP via Getty Images

The former president regularly publicly criticized Comey and McCabe during his tenure.

Kelly said Trump is also seeking the IRS and Justice Department to investigate Hillary Clinton, former CIA director John Brennan, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, agent FBI principal in charge of the Russia investigation Peter Strzok and FBI official Lisa Page.

Executive branch employees, including the president, violate federal law if they “request, directly or indirectly” that the IRS conduct an investigation or audit of any taxpayer, according to the Times.

“The US government, whether the IRS or the Department of Justice, should never be armed or used to retaliate, and certainly not because someone criticizes you in the press or is your political opponent,” said Kelly.