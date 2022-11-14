Turkey arrests 1 person and suspects Kurdish militants of being behind bombings

“Not long ago, the person who left the bomb was arrested by our teams from the Istanbul Police Department,” Anadolu Agency quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying. He did not identify the suspect but said 21 other people had also been arrested for questioning.
The minister said the evidence obtained pointed to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension, the PYD. He said the attack would be avenged.
“Those who made us endure this pain in Istiklal Avenue will suffer much more,” Soylu said.
Soylu also blamed the United States, saying a message of condolence from the White House sounded like a “killer being the first to show up at a crime scene.” Turkey accuses the United States of supporting Syrian Kurdish groups.
Soylu said of the 81 people hospitalized, 50 have been discharged. Five of the injured were receiving emergency treatment and two of them were in life-threatening condition, he said.
The PKK has been waging an insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.
Ankara and Washington consider the PKK a terrorist group but they differ on the issue of Syrian Kurdish groups, which fought the Islamic State group in Syria.
washingtonpost