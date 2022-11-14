Two women arrested for smuggling cocaine in hair extensions

It was a hairy situation.

Two women were arrested Thursday in Colombia for trying to smuggle cocaine through their hair extensions, the Colombian Defense Ministry said.

The ladies, who used the extensions to create elaborate, poofy hairstyles, were arrested at two separate airports in the South American region, the agency said.

They were heading to Madrid, Spain, and were arrested after clearing security when a body scan showed foreign objects hidden in their hair, Colonel Carlos Alberto Potes said.

The drugs were smuggled inside small, round black tubes and were attached to the suspects’ scalp under the extensions, footage shows.

Colombian authorities proudly displayed the contraband they recovered alongside the hair extensions and suspects in a series of images.

In all, approximately two kilos of powdery white drugs were recovered.