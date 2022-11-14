MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near campus.

Moscow Police Department officers discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon, according to a city press release.

Police have labeled the deaths as presumptive homicide, which generally means the killing of one person by another, although the term does not necessarily suggest the death was intentional or criminally committed.

Authorities did not release additional details, including the cause of death. Police said more information would be shared once family members were notified of the death.

“It is with profound sadness that I share with you that the university was informed today of the deaths of four University of Idaho students living off campus who were allegedly victims of homicide,” said University of Idaho President Scott Green in a statement posted to Facebook Sunday evening. “Out of respect for these fellow vandals, statewide and online classes are canceled on Monday, November 14.”

The university said counselors would be available for students at the campus counseling center, while employees could access assistance through an employee assistance program. Green urged people to reach out if they were concerned about classmates or colleagues.

“An event of this magnitude can naturally have significant impacts on those left behind,” Green wrote. “As Vandals, we must unite and lift each other up.”

Shortly after the bodies were discovered, the university advised students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the area. .

The Moscow Police Department said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the department.

Moscow City is a close-knit college town nestled in the hills of north-central Idaho, about 130 kilometers southeast of Spokane, Washington.