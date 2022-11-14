US lawmakers rush to arm Taiwan – media – RT World News

Some members of Congress want to make Taiwan a Ukrainian-style ‘tremendous military force’

US lawmakers are seeking to flood Taiwan with as much US weaponry and military training as possible, the Washington Post reported on the eve of President Joe Biden’s scheduled face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

If successful, the bipartisan effort would allow the Pentagon to exploit its own stockpiles of weapons, including Javelin and Stinger missile systems, to accelerate military buildup in Taiwan, the newspaper wrote on Sunday, citing U.S. officials. . The report, however, notes that the approval of taxpayer-funded military aid to Taipei could depend on the support of Biden, who had promised to “find out what the red lines are” during his meeting with Xi on Monday in Indonesia.

Lawmakers supporting the effort apparently hope to avoid a repeat of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. “One of the lessons from Ukraine is that you have to arm your partners before filming begins, and that gives you your best chance of avoiding war in the first place,” Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, told the Post.





The Biden-Xi summit comes at a time when US-China relations are at their lowest level in recent memory. Beijing severed military and climate ties with Washington in August after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to Taiwan, defying warnings from Chinese officials that the trip would undermine sovereignty of China and would embolden the separatists in Taipei.

Chinese forces stepped up military exercises in the Taiwan Strait immediately after Pelosi’s visit, and Xi said last month that China would not rule out using force, if necessary, to reunite with the province. The Pentagon, which has called China a top national security threat to the United States, pledged on Wednesday to continue providing military assistance and training to Taiwanese forces.







Although it maintains a policy of recognizing – but not endorsing – China’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan, the United States has been selling weapons to the island for decades. Unlike those agreements, the proposed military aid would be given to Taiwan at the expense of US taxpayers. That could include weapons such as anti-ship cruise missiles, air defense systems, self-detonating drones and naval mines, the Post said.

Aid could total $3 billion a year. The goal is to “to make the Taiwanese a formidable military force that can defend themselves, like the Ukrainians, or at least make it very difficult for the People’s Liberation Army to attack them”, said Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska.