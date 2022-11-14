US midterms 2022: Democrats’ hope of keeping House fades as count continues – live | american politics

If a president’s party can only keep one house of Congress, the Senate is the one. The Senate is responsible for approving White House appointments, including cabinet secretaries, federal justices and, most importantly, Supreme Court justices. With Democrats holding the majority for the next two years, Joe Biden is again assured of being able to have the appointments of its cabinet secretaries and judges confirmed throughout the government. It will increase the odds that Biden’s legislative achievements — and those of future Democratic presidents — will survive legal challenges. But if the House falls to Republicans, Biden’s days of big legislation may be over, at least for now. The House GOP leadership has shown little interest in working with the President, and it is unlikely that any of their bills will make it to the Senate and the President’s office. House oversight also gives the GOP the ability to conduct investigations and issue subpoenas. Expect them to do this to officials involved in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, and to Biden hunter.

Many Democrats may have been surprised by their party’s midterm results, but Michael Moore was not. In an interview with Edward Helmore of the Guardian, the liberal documentarian explained why he thought the party was stronger than it looked: As last week’s midterm elections approached in the United States, the punditocracy of commentators, pollsters and political types was almost united: a “red wave” of Republican gains was on the cards. But a dissenting voice stood out: that of left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore. Against all common predictions, he predicted that the Democrats would do well. He called it a “blue tsunami”. That held true in his home state of Michigan, where Democrats won governorship, house and senate for the first time in 40 years, often by wide margins. It’s more of a blue wall in the rest of the country, where Republican gains have mostly failed to materialize, with the exception of Florida. But even so, the strong showing by the Democrats stunned people on both sides of the American political divide, delighting the left and sparking hand wringing on the right. With Democrats retaining power in the Senate and a chance that even the House could remain under their control, Moore suddenly looks like a quintessential prognosticator. “I never doubted it — there was no way Republicans had some kind of landslide,” Moore said in an interview.

Although they look set to lose control of the House, Democrats nevertheless took a victory lap over the weekend after midterms went much better than they expected, reports The Guardian’s Oliver Laughland: With the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives unresolved on Sunday, Democrats celebrate the projection that they have taken control of the Senate, marking a significant victory for Joe Biden as Republicans backed by his presidential predecessor Donald Trump have underperformed in key battleground states. . As senior Democrats remained cautious on Sunday about the chances of keeping control of both houses of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the party’s midterm performance after months of projections pointing to heavy losses. “Who would have thought two months ago that this red wave would turn into a tiny trickle, if at all,” Pelosi told CNN. She added: “We are still alive [for control of the House] but again the races are tight. We are not praying for victory… but you are praying for God’s will to be done.

Before the midterms, Joe Biden promised that if Democrats retain control of Congress, the first bill he will send to lawmakers will be a bill to codify the abortion rights established in Roe v Wade. Speaking in Indonesia, the president played down the likelihood of this legislation going anywhere in the new Congress, as it appears the GOP is on course to capture a majority in the House. “I don’t think there are enough votes to codify unless something unusual happens in the House,” Biden said. Referring to the Democrats’ chances of preserving their majority in the lower house of Congress, Biden said, “I think it will be very close, but I don’t think we’ll get there.”

Election results prove ‘democracy is what we are’: Biden Midterm elections last Tuesday confirmed the strength of American democracy after voters rejected candidates who denied the 2020 election result, Joe Biden said. “The American people have proven once again that democracy is what we are,” Biden said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. “There was strong rejection of Holocaust deniers at all levels, from those who sought to lead our states and those who sought to sit in Congress, as well as those who sought to oversee elections. And there was a strong rejection of political violence and voter intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that in America the will of the people prevails.

