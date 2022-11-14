News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson saves the day with ‘remarkable’ catch, 193 yards in win at Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned to the locker room after Sunday’s dramatic victory at Highmark Stadium, he watched his game-saving catch on video.
It looked even better than he had initially thought.
In Minnesota’s 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Jefferson caught a 32-yard pass from Kirk Cousins on fourth-and-18 at the Vikings 27 on the first play after the two-minute warning in regulation to keep a drive alive. Jefferson went high in the air in an attempt to grab the ball, and Bills cornerback Cam Lewis got two hands on it before the Vikings star ripped it away with one hand while falling to the ground.
“For sure,” Jefferson said of the catch looking even better on video. “Just the way my body … I went up, him catching the ball in his hands and me taking it away from him. I mean, the whole play was crazy.”
The Vikings didn’t score on that drive when Cousins was stopped on a sneak on fourth-and-inches from inside the 1-yard line with 49 seconds left. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled on the next play and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered it in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. Minnesota eventually went ahead for good on Greg Joseph’s 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left overtime.
“That was probably the craziest catch I’ve ever seen,” Kendricks said of Jefferson’s grab. “I felt like the guy had two hands on it, but J.J. had it underneath, and he just snatched it away with one hand.”
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell also was amazed by the reception.
“It was one of the most remarkable catches I’ve ever seen,” O’Connell said. “He’s such a special, special player. … He’s showed up time and time again when we’ve needed him.”
The Vikings sure needed Jefferson on Sunday against the powerful Bills, and he delivered. Jefferson caught 10 passes for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown.
Jefferson caught a 22-yard touchdown pass on Minnesota’s first drive for a 7-0 lead. And he continued to come up with big receptions the rest of the game.
“I didn’t think that he could surpass what I already felt about him as a player, but he just keeps outdoing himself,” fellow Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said.
Jefferson joined the Vikings after helping lead LSU to a 15-0 season in 2019 and a national championship. He said the greatest game of his career remains LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in title game, but that Sunday’s win, in which the Minnesota came back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit, is also right up there.
“Definitely top two for sure, just off us being down and going up against a team like that,” Jefferson said. “It shows a lot how much this team is together and how much we fight together.”
The game had extra meaning for Jefferson since the Vikings for the first time faced wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who played for them from 2015-19 before being traded to Buffalo. In the trade, Minnesota received the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft, which they used to select Jefferson.
Diggs had 12 catches Sunday for 128 yards.
“We talked after (the game),” Jefferson said. “It was just us congratulating (each other) on the performance. Both of us had great games, but we had a better one. But I love Stef. I love his game.”
The two agreed after the game to swap jerseys, although Jefferson said it was too cold to do it immediately. So they will make the exchange through the mail.
Authorities seize 100 pounds of fentanyl pills in San Bernardino
Authorities seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl in the city of San Bernardino on Thursday, officials said.
During a traffic stop, investigators found “evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. hurry.
Investigators seized 104 pounds of fentanyl pills, 5 ounces of methamphetamine and a firearm from the car and home, authorities said.
According to public health and law enforcement experts, fentanyl – a substance 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin – is increasingly disguised as prescription pills or added to other drugs.
No further information about the drug seizure has been released as an investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.
California Daily Newspapers
Dalen Terry logs double duty with G League Windy City as the Chicago Bulls seek more minutes for the rookie
Dalen Terry had little time to rest this weekend.
The Chicago Bulls rookie debuted with the Windy City Bulls on Saturday, then logged another G League game Sunday afternoon in Iowa before driving back to Chicago to suit up for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets at the United Center.
For Terry, two days stuffed with basketball was the epitome of a perfect weekend.
“It felt good to go against somebody besides the imagination in my head,” Terry said. “I’d been asking to go down (to the G League). I just like to play basketball. I’m not a guy that’s here for the money or anything like that. I just want to play. If I can’t play up here or if there’s limited time, then I’d rather go down there and play and go work on something.”
Entering Sunday, Terry had tallied 22 minutes over seven NBA games in the first month of his rookie season. His playing time actually increased because of a schedule front-loaded with back-to-backs and injuries to Zach LaVine and Coby White.
But as the Bulls enter a more relaxed period of their schedule, they wanted to find more minutes for Terry with their G League affiliate. He logged more than 30 minutes in both games against the Iowa Wolves, finishing with 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds Saturday and 14 points and 10 rebounds Sunday.
“We’ve had a pretty condensed schedule and we had some guys out, so it was good for him to get his feet wet in some of these (NBA) games,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “But you need significant and impactful minutes on a regular basis like (he’s gotten) in the last two days.”
Moving a player to a G League affiliate can be tricky — some players see it as a demotion or a downgrade from the top competition.
But Donovan said that wasn’t a concern with Terry, who specifically requested a move to Windy City to ensure he stays in game shape during any lulls in playing time with the Bulls.
“It’s all your perception,” Donovan said. “For him, he’s eager to play. He wanted to play. He likes that. If he sees an opportunity for himself to improve and get better and get the opportunity to play, he’s going to feel pretty good about doing that.”
Terry spent his summer seeking out pickup games in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle. He trained with any NBA player he could connect with, including Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Harrison Barnes and Jamal Crawford.
During one of his first pickup sessions before his pre-draft workouts, Terry landed a two-on-two game with Irving and Durant. As the pairs lined up to start the scrimmage, Irving gestured to Durant, then back to Terry.
“You got him?” Irving asked.
Terry said his response was immediate: “All right, bet.”
It wasn’t an even matchup. Terry said Durant pulled out every trick in his bag — including hitting half-court shots — but Terry cheerfully described the matchup as a valuable learning experience.
“I mean, I was guarding him a little bit,” Terry said. “I think I stole the ball from him one time and then he got to talking. That’s KD, so he got to doing what KD does. … Nothing I could do about it, but he had to guard me too.”
Although the Bulls want Terry to use the G League as an opportunity to improve himself, Donovan emphasized the importance of Terry fitting seamlessly into the Windy City lineup rather than jacking up a high volume of shots or playing selfishly.
Terry said he focused on cohesive basketball in his first two games with Windy City.
“I’m not a player that goes down and tries to score 40 or something like that,” he said. “I just want to play a complete game.”
Donovan added that scoring isn’t always the focus for rookies and other developmental players during stints with the G League affiliate.
Terry is already a defensive-minded player. Much of his playing time with the Bulls has revolved around his ability to provide defensive energy on the perimeter. Donovan wants Terry to continue developing that side of his game with Windy City.
“For younger players, when you look at their shots at the end of the game, they spend probably three or four more times on defense than they do offense,” Donovan said. “So part of their development needs to be defensively — how they’re guarding the pick-and-roll, off ball screens, blocking out, being in the right position defensively.”
Terry likely will continue to cycle between Windy City and the Bulls throughout his rookie season, especially when White has recovered from a left quadriceps injury.
Regardless of where Terry earns his minutes, Donovan said the Bulls are confident in the rookie’s ability to grow through these early games.
“He’s a very, very competitive guy,” Donovan said. “He’s a good worker. He’s eager to get better and learn a lot more. And he will just because of his spirit and his disposition.”
US lawmakers rush to arm Taiwan – media – RT World News
Some members of Congress want to make Taiwan a Ukrainian-style ‘tremendous military force’
US lawmakers are seeking to flood Taiwan with as much US weaponry and military training as possible, the Washington Post reported on the eve of President Joe Biden’s scheduled face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
If successful, the bipartisan effort would allow the Pentagon to exploit its own stockpiles of weapons, including Javelin and Stinger missile systems, to accelerate military buildup in Taiwan, the newspaper wrote on Sunday, citing U.S. officials. . The report, however, notes that the approval of taxpayer-funded military aid to Taipei could depend on the support of Biden, who had promised to “find out what the red lines are” during his meeting with Xi on Monday in Indonesia.
Lawmakers supporting the effort apparently hope to avoid a repeat of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. “One of the lessons from Ukraine is that you have to arm your partners before filming begins, and that gives you your best chance of avoiding war in the first place,” Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, told the Post.
The Biden-Xi summit comes at a time when US-China relations are at their lowest level in recent memory. Beijing severed military and climate ties with Washington in August after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to Taiwan, defying warnings from Chinese officials that the trip would undermine sovereignty of China and would embolden the separatists in Taipei.
Chinese forces stepped up military exercises in the Taiwan Strait immediately after Pelosi’s visit, and Xi said last month that China would not rule out using force, if necessary, to reunite with the province. The Pentagon, which has called China a top national security threat to the United States, pledged on Wednesday to continue providing military assistance and training to Taiwanese forces.
Although it maintains a policy of recognizing – but not endorsing – China’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan, the United States has been selling weapons to the island for decades. Unlike those agreements, the proposed military aid would be given to Taiwan at the expense of US taxpayers. That could include weapons such as anti-ship cruise missiles, air defense systems, self-detonating drones and naval mines, the Post said.
Aid could total $3 billion a year. The goal is to “to make the Taiwanese a formidable military force that can defend themselves, like the Ukrainians, or at least make it very difficult for the People’s Liberation Army to attack them”, said Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska.
He’s got tricks up his sleeve – Orange County Register
Anyone who has attended the Aquadettes’ Aqua Follies in the past five years will remember Jerry Langford, the emcee, who also happens to be a radio host, illusionist and mentalist.
“They invited me on their show because of my radio work and my voice,” Langford said in a recent interview, his voice deep and resonant. “It’s natural for me to speak on behalf of the Aquadettes.”
Langford is the morning host at KSDW Radio in San Diego and Riverside County and K-Wave in Orange County. “Radio opened the door for me to do magic because I’m also very creative,” he said.
To promote its radio broadcasts, Langford set up booths at concerts, conferences, beach events, and county fairs.
“I was standing in our booth and people were just walking by,” he said. “Then I thought of a creative way to stop them by doing close-range magic (card tricks, sleight of hand) and continued to expand my repertoire.”
He learned his trade in online magic shops, hanging out with other magicians, learning and exchanging new tricks and approaches on how to perform them.
“It started as a hobby and now it’s a bigger business than my radio job,” he said.
In addition to hosting the Aqua Follies, Langford performed magic shows in the village. His next is for Saddleback Church in Laguna Woods on Monday, November 14. It is for rent for other events in the village. Contact him at 949-292-2624 or [email protected] His website is jerrydoesmagic.com.
Langford, who can be described as an extrovert driven by high-octane creativity, was more than happy to show off some of the tricks up his sleeve at 19 Restaurant recently.
In a trick – more mentalism than sleight of hand – he handed patron Julie Dickman a roughly 600-page book (“The End of the Hunt,” by Thomas Flanagan).
“Flip through the pages at random, see that it’s a real book, no fakery,” he told her. Then he asked her to choose any word in the book, write it on a piece of paper and then crumple it up. Dickman watched Langford do her own writing, come up with the word “leader”—exactly the word she had chosen in the book.
In another tip, Langford asked this reporter a few questions about pets — before correctly guessing the name of the reporter’s Miniature Schnauzer mix.
“It’s actually more magical, more mentalistic,” he said. “It packs a bigger punch than shooting a dove out of thin air and requires no equipment.”
Langford begins his shows with stage magic to amplify the crowd, then circulates through the audience. He’s got enough stuff, he says, to do two or three shows without repeating any of them.
His audience includes people of all backgrounds and ages, from kids to seniors, and he tailors his material to keep them all captivated.
“I’ve played for groups of 50 to 200, 3,000 to 5,000 people altogether…I’ve lost count,” he said.
Venues are also varied – he’s performed at churches, synagogues, corporate events, bank openings, urban events in places like Fullerton and Laguna Niguel, from nightclub events to birthday parties. of children.
“I’m not shy about including corny jokes for families or events like the Aquadettes,” he says. “I like to let people smile and laugh and try to figure out how I did it.”
Early on in his magic, Langford traveled through California, he said, but found carrying gear proved an inconvenience.
“I do a lot of things with fire, and those materials couldn’t be airlifted, and it became too much of a challenge to get the equipment from one place to another intact,” he said. declared.
Nowadays, everything has to fit in your car. This change, he recalls, led him to perform more mentalistic demonstrations such as the book/word trick.
“Mentalism sounds simple and straightforward, but it has power,” he said.
Some of his most memorable shows are those he performed in Tanzania, where one of his daughters was once a social worker.
“When my wife and I visited her, (the girl) put on magic shows at a juvenile prison, a few schools, orphanages and even a village church. I was busy for two weeks,” said Langford said, “She knew I loved meeting and entertaining people, and she reminded everyone that (my) magic wasn’t sorcery but illusion. She told them in Swahili that the he illusion is an optical illusion.
Langford, 63, was not at the mansion but born magic, so to speak.
“I’ve led a pretty weird life. I drove limos and met celebrities and worked as a stand-up comedian,” he said. “I had left home at 16, and when you leave home at an early age, you have to survive.”
He got into the radio, news and talk business inspired by his grandfather, Ernest Bennett, an Associated Press photographer.
“My grandfather took me to the San Francisco Chronicle building where I got my love for the news,” he said, adding that he started his 30-year radio career in Texas and that he had moved back to California in the 1990s.
Langford developed an interest in magic while in his forties. He credits his happy marriage of 44 years to his wife supporting his many stints on the road and on stage, which have counted more than 100 shows this year alone.
“My shows are booked for January next year,” he said.
Father of one son and two daughters and grandfather of four children, he is also an avid poker and blackjack player. Playing poker two or three times a week and trying new magic tricks with his buddies has gotten him through the pandemic, he said.
“Magic is a device, a way to get people entertained, to make them laugh, to connect,” he said.
Wild blow two-goal lead in 3-2 shootout loss to Sharks
The fact that future hall of fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t get the start on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center likely surprised some people. He backstopped the Wild to a 1-0 win over the Kraken on Friday night at Climate Change Arena, and more often than not, when someone posts a shutout, they gets to start the next game.
Instead, the Wild turned to backup goaltender Filip Gustavsson in an effort to get him some playing time. Though he was sharp early on, Gustavsson gave up a pair of goals down the stretch, and the Wild ultimately suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.
It was a fast start for the Wild as No. 1 center Freddy Gaudreau continued to shine between star wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. After a great pass by Zuccarello to start the sequence, Kaprizov feathered a pass to Gaudreau, who displayed a ton of patience in front before making it 1-0 in favor of the Wild.
That score held into the second period where both the Wild and the Sharks went back and forth to no avail.
Some separation came early in the third period as the Wild got a shorthanded goal from winger Connor Dewar to stretch the lead to 2-0. He buried a pinpoint pass from fellow winger Mason Shaw, who started the rush after Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson fell down at the blue line.
Though it looked like that might be enough for the Wild, Sharks center Steven Lorentz cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the third period, hammering home a rebound in front. Not long after that Sharks center Nico Sturm, who used to play for the Wild, beat Gustavsson with a perimeter shot to tie the game at 2-2.
That set the stage for overtime where neither the Wild nor the Sharks scored a goal. In the shootout, Kaprizov scored the only goal for the Wild, while Gustavsson got beat twice to record the loss.
BJP releases 2nd list of 18 candidates for Delhi civic body elections
New Delhi:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of 18 candidates for the December 4 municipal elections in the city.
Earlier on Saturday, the party withheld names from 18 seats, as it released the first list of 232-seat candidates.
In today’s list, the party fielded Rani Bagh’s Jyoti Agarwal; Ravi Hans from Kohat Enclave; Kishan Bimad of Shakurpur; Meenu Goyal of Trinagar (W); Shamina Raja from Quraish Nagar; Manish Chadha from Paharganj; Urmil Gangwal of Raghubir Nagar (SC-W); Aruna Rawat of Raj Nagar (F); Lalit Bhamri from Daryaganj; Neeraj Gupta of Sangam Vihar C; Savita Vihar of Sangam Vihar B (F); Sri Niwaspuri by Rajpal Singh; Guddi Chaudhary from Meethapur; Rachna Mishra from Jaitpur (W); Prema Devi of Mayur Vihar Phase 1; Anil Gaur of Maujpur.
On Saturday, the party published its first list of 232 candidates for the municipal elections.
The party opposed Keshrani Khatri from Narela constituency (W), Anil Tyagi from Burari, Urmila Rana from Kadipur, Suman Sharma from Azadpur (W), Anubhav Dheer from, Adarsh Nagar, Lallu Singh Thakur from Bhalswa, Divya Jha from Jehangirpuri, Gayatri Yadav from Samaypur Badli (W), Naveen Garg from Rohini-A, Narendra Solanki from Rithala, Vikesh Sethi from Model Town among others for the civic body-MCD- polls.
According to reports, the names of the BJP candidates were decided after going through a screening process after the BJP unit in Delhi was inundated with around 15,000 likely candidates seeking a ticket, with at least three aspirants vying for a seat.
The total number of civic wards in the nation’s capital has been reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Interior Ministry. The notification concerned the redistricting of the MCD districts.
The nomination process for the elections is already underway. November 14 is the deadline for submitting applications and the review of forms will take place on November 16. The deadline for withdrawing applications is November 19.
Notably, the BJP has governed civic bodies since 2007.
In the 2017 civic body polls, the BJP won 181 out of 270 wards. No ballot could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 districts, while Congress managed to win 27.
The counting of votes will take place on December 7.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
