Washington is increasingly afraid of Twitter

Find out how home sales have changed recently, which areas have the most home listings, plus the average sale price and more with these charts and maps.
16 Charts That Show Where Tucson Home Sales Are Going
Twitter’s underlying software is said to show signs of showing signs of cracking for some users, without enough engineers to maintain it. Cybersecurity and privacy experts fear this is becoming a “Wild West” when it comes to data breaches and vulnerability to hacking.
So far, there has been no mass exodus – political and media users watch and wait, and Twitter has remained largely reliable as a real-time news platform. But Schmidt says she and her colleagues are trying to figure out if it’s safe for their clients to continue advertising, or even stay on Twitter.
Several Washington communications veterans contacted by POLITICO said versions of the same: Twitter should now be treated with great caution by anyone concerned about its public image.
“Whether it’s a politician, a candidate or a business, they need a platform that is credible, stable and in line with their values,” said Sean Higgins, a veteran of the DC’s political communications scene and Associate Vice President of Precision Strategies. . “So far, Twitter hasn’t demonstrated an ability to deliver any of these things under Elon Musk’s leadership — and that’s a problem.”
At the heart of the anxiety is that in just two weeks since Musk’s takeover, Twitter has largely dismantled its old account verification system, launching a short-lived subscription service that allowed status ” verified” to anyone willing to pay $8 and generating a mass of bogus accounts for heads of government agencies, businesses and politicians.
It has launched, canceled and relaunched a new “official” badge to designate real accounts, but this seems to be applied unevenly. The same goes for the “United States Government Organization” tag, which appears on the Department of Defense’s Twitter account, but not the White House or other crucial agencies like FEMA.
As Twitter struggles to resolve its content moderation issues with a small team, Higgins warned that businesses and advertisers don’t have “much patience”.
Musk argued that all of this attention has been good for Twitter, and says it’s more says it is more popular among users than ever. But what looks to some like a satirical melee looks to others like the rapid collapse of a platform that had, in recent years, become a reliably vetted, if still sometimes toxic, public forum. .
At the center of Twitter’s rapid operational changes is Musk’s stated goal of “disrupting” the mainstream media’s “information oligopoly” by “elevating citizen journalism” — and, most importantly, earning $8 per month. paying subscriber along the way. But before that happens, the rig owner must face the heavy real-life consequences of breaking the machine he had built to ensure reliability.
Chris Riotta, cybersecurity writer for DC’s federal technology trade publication, FCW, explained it this way: “Elon Musk’s move to monetize verification on Twitter…marks the end of an era for social media, where Twitter users could easily confirm whether a post is trustworthy.”
The value of insulin maker Eli Lilly’s shares fell sharply after a fake tweet saying its insulin was now free. And the senator. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent Musk a strongly worded letter demanding an explanation after a Washington Post reporter impersonated the politician just to show how easy it was.
Musk typically took Markey’s criticism as an opportunity to write a lag responsetweeting: “Maybe it’s because your real account sounds like a parody?
Markey didn’t take the answer kindly. “Fix your businesses. Or Congress will,” tweeted the senatorwarning Musk that one of his companies is under an FTC consent decree.
The growing pile of incidents points to a rollback of years of effort to transform Twitter from a frivolous chat room for tech insiders into the most important real-time online newsfeed and the most reliable.
A DC crisis communications professional with four years of experience supporting clients in the tech industry said, “Between the controversial brand Musk has created for himself on social media and the public’s tendency to use humor to deal with current events, maybe people are starting to lose hope the problem will be solved.
DC stalwarts like Tom Wheeler, a guest fellow at Brookings and former FCC chairman, have previously mentioned the heightened regulatory risk Musk and Twitter face. Wheeler added that the surprise awaiting the platform’s new owner is how lawmakers and agencies who rely on Twitter for their messaging will react to “the possibility that such capricious actions could impact their political mark.
Mark MacCarthy, a senior researcher at Brookings, had a stark estimate of Twitter’s new plan to sell verification labels. He called it “stupid”. MacCarthy is an assistant professor of communications at Georgetown and a former staffer of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Skeptical that a verification ‘market’ will ever work, MacCarthy said, “Musk needs to get back to the hard work of weeding out fake accounts using signals, judgment, context and intuition. Which takes on some of the very people he kicked out of the business.
Despite assurances from Musk himself earlier this week, digital advertisers seem to agree with MacCarthy. Many cut their Twitter ad spend as they waited out the confusion.
Politices
Delaware
Unless a filmmaker intends to expand their story into further sequels or spinoffs, most films end with the denouement: the final part of a narrative in which the central obstacle has been solved and the last topics explained or treated.
It’s because of the outcome of a story that you leave the theater (or, more likely today, turn off your Smart TV) with a sense of closure. Maybe happy, or sad, or some other emotional combination, the point isn’t How? ‘Or’ What you feel at the end, but simply that the is an end. The story is closed. It’s time to go home.
With cliffhangers, however, the storytellers just leave enough of the narrative unresolved, or they introduce a new twist, which forces you to come back later for the closure you seek. A cliffhanger suspends you in a state of tension. It prevents you from experiencing the full catharsis of the outcome by reactivating your curiosity, demanding vigilance for what is yet to come.
In the New Testament, the Book of Acts is a continuation of the Gospel of Luke. Luke ends with an epic ending: the resurrection of Jesus. Acts, however, picks up where Luke left off and introduces new tension where there once was resolution. I am referring to what is called the Ascension of Jesus.
The Ascension is the story of how Jesus, just weeks after returning from the tomb, would hang with his friends to help them connect some of the theological dots of his calling as the Messiah of Israel. Specifically, he wanted them to see how the Messiah was still meant to be a suffering Messiah, one who would experience the full depth of what humans can do to each other. For if God cannot fully understand or sympathize with the suffering of mankind, can God truly love and care for us? (Perhaps a topic for another day.)
And then, out of nowhere, presumably after feeling he had given enough instructions, the author of Acts writes that as the disciples looked on, Jesus was “lifted up and a cloud took him up from their view”. This Copperfieldian magic trick left his friends staring up in amazement. Wondering if by any chance it would look like his ride walking on water, but instead of flying over the Sea of Galilee, he would float through the pre-fall precipitation contained in the cumulus clouds above Bethany. But when they lost sight of it, like a child’s birthday balloon accidentally detached from the gift table, the confusion began. don’t panicthey may have tried to reassure and reassure each other, ’cause maybe he’ll *poof* bluntly again and reappear behind us, like the parlor trick he performed that first Easter morning.
When no such thing happened, and as they stood there, scratching their chins with one hand and blocking out the sun with the other, two men in white robes (angels, presumably) suddenly stood next to them. “Why are you standing here looking up to the sky,” their dripping gullibility wetting the edges of the disciples’ bewilderment. Like a police officer saying “do you know why I arrested you”, the angels surely knew why the now leaderless followers stood gaping at the space above their heads, frustrated at being left for understand for themselves the meaning of these strange acts of their now absent friend.
Even after all they saw in the company of Jesus, I have to assume that these men and women were shocked to see him disappear like this. Whatever conclusion the resurrection offered, staring at an empty sky introduced a whole new twist to the story. The outcome had become the cliffhanger.
Now let’s take a break. Because people can spend a lot of energy debating the veracity of Bible stories (like the Resurrection and Ascension). And it’s good. I understand. And sometimes I maintain such round trips. But for me, at the end of the day, I’m much less concerned that a particular story past that I am not what this means. That is, why has this story – of all possible stories – been told and retold for over 2,000 years? Why was this story so transformative in its inception, and how (and why) has it continued to impact people’s lives across different times and cultures?
For a moment, then, can we put aside the question of whether or not a man has soared and soared into the clouds. Instead, I’d like to explore what I think this story has to say about what it means to be human.
Consider the whiplash of recent events from the perspective of the disciples. Beginning with the thrill of following Jesus for years, believing that their long-awaited Messiah had finally come to set them free from Rome. These hopes, however, were shattered when the nails of the executioners of Rome pierced the flesh of their rabbi – after all, in their thinking, a dead messiah was a failed messiah. And yet, days later, their grief turned to euphoria when news about Jesus rising from the dead surfaced.
So when the book of Acts opens, we can assume the disciples were on cloud nine (pun intended). Their boy was back, which meant it must finally be time to stick with Rome and bring freedom to their people, right? Bad. Now they watch it rise in the atmosphere, without a word of explanation.
Do you recognize this pattern?
At the top. Down. At the top. Down.
Begin. Stop. Begin. Stop.
Hit. Failure. Hit. Failure.
Joy. Pain. Joy. Pain.
Part of what the Ascension story means to me is that life is nothing but a series of great triumphs followed by deep disappointment. Permanently. All the time.
You’d think something as grand as a resurrection would be the culmination of any story. The denouement to put an end to all denouements. But hello, do you have lived life? This is not reality. All good things come to an end. Of course they do. The second law of thermodynamics assures us that nothing lasts. Everything is constantly changing, moving and eventually dying. Yet we know – because Mother Nature keeps reminding us – that the cycle of life is always life, death and rebirth.
I don’t know if the Ascension really happened. But I know what it’s like to stare at the sky wondering what just happened. I’ve had seasons in life where I thought I was sailing. Good work. Good friends. Life was pretty good. Then tragedy strikes (fired from a job, betrayed by friends, mounds of debt) and suddenly everything turns dark. Yet all I have to do is keep working on my life timeline to see that those seasons didn’t last either, they just blossomed into different (and better!) work, from new (and more amazing!) friends and… well, I’m still waiting for the whole debt problem to be solved, but you know what I mean.
So what did the disciples do after Jesus’ ascension? They went home. They stuck together. And they returned to their rhythm of practicing spiritual disciples together. In other words, they just kept going. They followed the advice sung by Queen Anna and tried to do the next right thing.
Your life will have twists, turns and cliffhangers. It’s part of being human. The question is not will be you have a season of hardship or hardship or uncertainty, that’s when. My hope, then, is that when it comes for you, you will hear the words of angels asking, “Why do you stand here watching? You cannot go back and undo it. You cannot change what happened.
But what you can do is reunite with people you love and get back to the work of life. Because after every death, there is an uprising… eventually.
Colby Martin co-founded Sojourn Grace Collective, a progressive Christian church in San Diego. He is the author of “UnClobber: Rethinking our Misuse of the Bible on Homosexuality” and “The Shift: Surviving and Thriving after Moving from Conservative to Progressive Christianity”. You can reach him at [email protected]
The Chicago Bears enter Week 10 hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats. As the 3-6 Bears welcome the 2-6 Detroit Lions to Soldier Field, here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
The Bears will be without three starters when they face the Lions.
Right guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive for the Bears.
Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones could see more time in place of Vildor, while veteran Michael Schofield could fill in for Jenkins, who popped up on the injury report midweek.
The Bears activated wide receiver Byron Pringle off injured reserve Saturday, and receivers N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are inactive. It is the second straight week Jones, a rookie third-round pick, is inactive. He sat out against the Miami Dolphins after the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool last week. Harry wasn’t listed on the injury report all week, so it appears he was pushed out of the mix with Pringle back.
Defensive back Harrison Hand and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Lions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez are inactive.
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Read the full story here.
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
Read the full story here.
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Read the full story here.
On board Air Force One:
US President Joe Biden will make it clear during his bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.
The two leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali this week for their first face-to-face meeting since President Biden took office in January 2021. Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Joe Biden, said said the meeting could last “a few hours”.
“The president sees the United States and China as engaged in fierce competition, but that competition must not boil over into conflict or confrontation,” Sullivan told reporters. “It needs to be managed responsibly…and there are also areas where we can work together.”
Mr Sullivan said President Biden would be “completely frank and direct” in his conversation with President Xi, continuing an approach he has pursued since the start of his presidency. He said the administration was not looking to “reset” the relationship, despite various issues and flashpoints that had arisen, but saw the meeting as a continuation of Joe Biden’s approach.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden would speak to reporters after his meeting with President Xi, but declined to say whether he would hold a full press conference.
The US president is on his way to the G20 summit in Indonesia after meeting with Southeast Asian and East Asian leaders in Cambodia.
President Biden’s visit to Cambodia showed there is a “huge signal of demand” for US engagement, Jake Sullivan said.
He added that Joe Biden believes the results of the US midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party dashed hopes of a Republican “red wave”, will establish a strong position for him on the international stage.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport then cleared to go
Josep Borrell’s neocolonial comparison fails to notice the decline of the West, caused by elites like him
Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign and security policy chief, delivered a keynote speech at the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, in mid-October.
Being among other members of the global elites, Borrell felt able to state his views on Europe’s relations with the West and other nations with an unusual degree of honesty and candor.
“Europe is a garden” Borrell said. “We built a garden. Everything is working. It is the best combination of political freedom, economic prosperity and social cohesion that humanity has been able to build – the three things together.
But, Borrell warned ominously, “The rest of the world is not exactly a garden. Most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could take over the garden.
How then to avoid this unfortunate prospect?
The solution was simple, according to Borrell – the EU ambassadors, whom he named as “gardeners” had to “go to the jungle” and impose on it the ideological, political and economic agendas of the globalized West.
The “garden” couldn’t sit idly by and do nothing, Borrell warned. “A nice little garden surrounded by high walls to keep the jungle out is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong capacity for growth, the wall will never be high enough to protect the garden,” Borrell explained.
“Europeans need to be much more engaged with the rest of the world, otherwise the rest of the world will invade us in different ways and means,” Borrell advised.
Borrell’s speech was immediately criticized by a few left-wing politicians in Europe, as well as some non-European states, notably the United Arab Emirates, on the grounds that he was “racist” and “rooted in colonialism”.
These criticisms are valid as far as they go, and Borrell reluctantly offered a kind of apology – saying “I’m sorry if some felt offended.” Nevertheless, he stuck to his basic metaphor, reiterating that “Unfortunately, the world we live in today looks more and more like a ‘jungle’ and less and less like a ‘garden’.”
But far more serious criticisms can legitimately be leveled at Borrell’s crude worldview — censures that go well beyond the obvious fact that it simply reeks of 19th-century Eurocentric prejudice.
First, let’s start with Borrell’s extraordinary Pollyanna-style claim that in Europe and the West “everything is working” and that the “garden” nations are havens of political, economic and social stability.
This statement will undoubtedly surprise many European and Western citizens.
Borrell not notice the recent rise of powerful right-wing political movements in a number of European countries? Isn’t he aware of the recent election results in Italy and Sweden?
Didn’t Borrell’s advisers brief him on the political instability that has engulfed the United Kingdom in recent months, not to mention the crisis of democracy that has paralyzed the United States for two years?
Hasn’t Borrell noticed the recent dramatic rise in energy prices; rising inflation; rising interest rates; long-term wage stagnation; and the impending economic recession that is expected to engulf many Western countries in the near future? Didn’t Borrell see the tens of thousands of demonstrators marching through European capitals in recent months? Is he ignoring the effects that EU austerity programs have had in many member countries of the bloc in recent years?
Does Borrell really believe that the “garden” nations will come through the next European winter unscathed?
Has Borrell ever heard of the so-called “culture wars”? Hasn’t he noticed the collapse of liberal institutions and values across the West in recent decades? Hasn’t the immigration crisis that has rocked Europe in recent years, and recently engulfed the UK, yet been brought to its attention?
Borrell, of course, conspicuously fails to mention that all of the issues listed above have been severely exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In fact, Borrell does not seem to realize that the growing political and economic instability within the “garden” nations makes it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to pursue its misguided foreign policy agenda.
Obviously, the view of Bruges differs from that of, say, Athens.
Second, let’s look at Borrell’s prescription for western export “stability” to “jungle” States languishing ominously before the gates of the EU’s Garden of Eden.
Borrell’s solution is deceptively simple: just let the EU “gardeners” impose Western hegemony on those who are unstable “jungle” nations – with, it almost goes without saying, the precious help of the United States.
Readers will not be surprised to learn that Borrell is a strong supporter of the United States. Last year he said “One thing is clear: close EU-US cooperation based on shared values is essential for international peace, security and prosperity. Even if his speech from Bruges did not explicitly include the United States in his imagination “garden”he obviously does not consider it as part of “the rest of the world”.
Borrell apparently failed to notice that the United States has spent the past few decades trying to implement its foreign policy agenda in spades – for example, in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. He seems unaware that these previous attempts to tame the “jungle” ended in chaos. Nor, of course, does it recognize that many of the problems plaguing the “jungle” nations today have, in fact, been caused by such misguided interventions.
Borrell’s whole worldview is nothing more than a global elite fantasy – designed, in part, to camouflage the unpleasant fact that the West “garden” nations look more and more like non-westerners “jungle” country he despises and fears.
Isn’t the political, economic, and social instability that afflicts nearly all Western nations today—largely caused by the West’s foreign policy mistakes—precisely the same instability that afflicts some non-Western nations? for decades ? And hasn’t this instability considerably intensified in the West in recent years?
Test this proposition with a comparison relative to political stability.
Brazil has experienced chronic political instability for decades. Ahead of the recent presidential election, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he would not accept the election result if he lost.
In the United States, former President Trump refused to accept his electoral defeat in 2020, culminating in the Capitol Riots on January 6. Trump and dozens of candidates backed by him have since maintained their position that Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was illegitimate.
Bolsonaro narrowly lost Brazil’s recent presidential election – but, following his defeat, he accepted the result, even as his supporters staged mass protests in the streets.
Trump and many of his candidates are now refusing to accept the results of the US midterm elections – let alone the 2020 result – and Trump intends to run for president again in 2024.
With regard to the relative political stability of the two countries, where do we place the “garden” fencing?
This week alone, two significant events underscored just how divorced Borrell’s worldview actually is from reality.
First of all, during the COP27 conference in Egypt, the “jungle” asserted its autonomy by demanding the payment of billions of dollars in “repairs” for the damage caused to his countries by climate change.
This request falls completely outside of Borrell’s crude frame of reference and, perhaps more worryingly, seems completely justified by the EU’s own catastrophic climate change ideology. I suspect that the EU “gardeners” will find such repairs a tough sell to EU citizens who won’t be able to pay their energy bills this winter.
Second, it now appears that the Biden administration is exerting increasing pressure on Vladimir Zelensky to negotiate a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine – and that this pressure will intensify once the Republicans take control of the US House of Representatives. . Where that leaves a staunch, uncritical supporter of the conflict like Borrell — or Zelensky for that matter — is still unclear.
Borrell is nothing more than a rather straightforward representative of the global elites who have blindly and rapaciously presided over the decline of European and Western political and economic stability over the past few decades.
That being the case, it is perfectly normal that he finds himself in charge of EU foreign and security policy at present – because, as Cyril Connolly prophesied, it now seems that “It’s closing time in Western Gardens.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
Elon Musk’s Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone atop printed Twitter logos in this illustration taken April 28, 2022.
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
Sen. Ed Markey on Sunday chastised Twitter owner Elon Musk for his response to Markey’s request for answers regarding the platform’s new verification and impersonation policies.
After a Washington Post reporter managed to create a fake verified account claiming to be the Massachusetts Democrat, Markey shared a letter to Musk on Twitter Friday, asking him “to explain how it happened and how to prevent it from happening again”.
In response, Musk replied to Markey in a tweet sunday and said, “Maybe it’s because your real account looks like a parody?”
Markey didn’t seem to like Musk’s response.
“One of your businesses is under a consent decree from the FTC. Automotive safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you spend your time fighting online. Fix your businesses. Or Congress will,” Markey wrote in a tweet sunday.
Twitter appears to have suspended the $7.99 per month Twitter Blue verification program shortly after the Post conducted its test as celebrity and brand impersonations proliferate on the platform.
But before the break, the Post was able to set up a Twitter account called “@realEdMarkey” using “a spare iPhone, a credit card and a bit of creativity.” The account received a blue verified check mark, even though Markey already has two legitimate verified accounts.
The blue check is supposed to be a feature of paid Twitter Blue, but the Post reporter found that Twitter said the fake Markey account was verified “because he is notable in government, news, entertainment, or a other designated class”.
Twitter recently lost key privacy and content moderation managers.
“Safeguards like Twitter’s blue checkmark once empowered users to be intelligent, critical consumers of news and information in Twitter’s global public square,” Markey said. wrote in his letter to Musk. “But your takeover of Twitter, the rapid and random imposition of platform changes, the removal of safeguards against misinformation, and the firing of large numbers of Twitter employees hastened Twitter’s descent into the world. Wild West of social media.”
Markey asked Musk to respond to his questions in writing by Nov. 25.
The exchange between Musk and Markey on Twitter is not the first time the pair have faced off.
Musk is also the automaker’s CEO You’re here, and Tesla driver assistance systems are branded Autopilot and Full Self Driving in the United States. During a series of Tesla crashes in August 2021, Markey and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) expressed “serious concerns” about how the company advertises them. technologies. They asked the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation.
The senators also called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in June to take “aggressive investigative and enforcement action on vehicles equipped with Automated Driving Systems (ADS) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS )” after the administration released data showing more than 500 crashes in vehicles equipped with these technologies.
– CNBC's Lauren Feiner and Laura Kolodny contributed to this report.
