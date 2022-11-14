Week 10 updates: Justin Fields’ 5th rushing TD ties up Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game 10-10 at halftime

Find out how home sales have changed recently, which areas have the most home listings, plus the average sale price and more with these charts and maps.
16 Charts That Show Where Tucson Home Sales Are Going
The Chicago Bears enter Week 10 hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats. As the 3-6 Bears welcome the 2-6 Detroit Lions to Soldier Field, here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Bears quarterback Justin Fields put more of his running magic on display late in the second quarter.
On third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Fields escaped a sack attempt from Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs at the 10 and thundered into the end zone for a touchdown and a 10-10 tie at halftime.
His run capped a 75-yard touchdown drive in which Fields hit Byron Pringle for a 12-yard pass and Darnell Mooney for a 13-yarder that got the Bears to the 4-yard line.
Fields completed 5 of 8 passes for 51 yards and ran eight times for 69 yards before halftime. Khalil Herbert had five carries for 30 yards.
The Bears hurt themselves with penalties in the first half. Braxton Jones and Pringle were both called for holding penalties, and Cole Kmet was called for a face mask.
The Lions took a 10-3 lead on Jared Goff’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth down with 7:21 to play in the second quarter.
Goff had completions of 21, 14, 22 and 20 yards on the drive. Bears cornerback Lamar Jackson, who was filling in for Jaylon Johnson, was called for pass interference against wide receiver Tom Kennedy in the end zone, bringing the Lions to the 1-yard line. The Bears defense came up with three big stops short of the goal line, but Wright was wide open in the end zone on fourth down.
Johnson was listed on the injury report with an oblique injury during the week.
The Bears and Lions traded field goals on their opening drives. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 33-yarder and Michael Badgley, who filled in for the Bears for one game this year while Santos was out, made a 25-yarder.
The Bears will be without three starters when they face the Lions.
Right guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive for the Bears.
Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones could see more time in place of Vildor, while veteran Michael Schofield could fill in for Jenkins, who popped up on the injury report midweek.
The Bears activated wide receiver Byron Pringle off injured reserve Saturday, and receivers N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are inactive. It is the second straight week Jones, a rookie third-round pick, is inactive. He sat out against the Miami Dolphins after the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool last week. Harry wasn’t listed on the injury report all week, so it appears he was pushed out of the mix with Pringle back.
Defensive back Harrison Hand and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Lions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez are inactive.
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Read the full story here.
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
Read the full story here.
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Read the full story here.
()
CNN
—
When Alice Grusová was a baby, her parents left her on a train station bench, with no idea what would become of her.
It was June 1942 and it was Marta and Alexandr Knapp’s last desperate act to save their daughter as their attempt to escape what was then Czechoslovakia ended in disaster.
The couple had fled Prague, but when their train stopped at Pardubice in eastern Bohemia, Nazi soldiers boarded in search of fleeing Jews.
Grusová – her married name – never saw her parents again. They were arrested and sent to Theresienstadt concentration camp, from where they were later deported to Auschwitz and murdered. His brother from his father’s previous marriage was also killed there.
It could have been their infant daughter’s fate too, had it not been for their high-stakes bet. This year, Grusová celebrated her 81st birthday – as well as her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband Miroslav. Living in Prague, they have three sons, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
This, she had always thought, was the sum total of her family, but earlier this year the retired pediatric nurse traveled to Israel where she reconnected with her Jewish heritage and met her only cousin. surviving sibling – as well as a larger family that she does not have. t know existed.
“I was very shocked when I found out, when I was 80, that I had such a big family,” she said in an emotional video call with CNN.
“I’m just sad it didn’t happen sooner,” added Grusová, who has battled cancer, hepatitis and spinal surgery.
The reunion happened thanks to the efforts of a curious woman 5,000 miles away in South Africa at the start of the pandemic. The incredible story has now been shared by online genealogy site MyHeritage.
With so much life waiting, Michalya Schonwald Moss delved into her family history on MyHeritage. She had always known that her family had been decimated by the Holocaust, but nothing prepared her for the discovery that 120 of her relatives had been murdered in Auschwitz.
Yet out of the unimaginable darkness, a tiny and most unexpected ray of hope emerged. With the help of professional genealogists in Slovakia and Israel, she unearthed the incredible story of a survivor: Grusová.
After being found on the station bench, the one-year-old girl was initially placed in an orphanage. Grusová, who has no memory of her parents, was later transferred to Theresienstadt. She remembers: “There was a nice woman who took care of us. I only remember glimpses of that time.
“And then I remember when I got typhoid and the workers there had to protect me from the Germans.
“I remember they were telling me to shut up, otherwise the bad Germans would come and kill us.”
Incredibly, she survived and after the war was reunited with her mother’s younger sister, Edith – or Editka as she calls her – who survived Auschwitz by being transferred to a labor camp.
Voice broken with emotion, Grusová called back to his aunt, who, like many survivors of the Nazi camps, had her ID number tattooed on her arm. She said: “She was so beautiful, she was slim, she had the tattoo. But I didn’t understand that at the time. »
At first the couple lived together in Czechoslovakia, but in 1947 his aunt emigrated to what was then Palestine. For reasons that remain unclear, Grusová was left behind and put up for adoption.
“I was six years old when my aunt left Czechoslovakia and I came to my new parents,” she said. “As a child, I was very sad that my aunt left. I did not understand why she did not take me with her.
“I was in contact with her for a while. She got married and had a son, who I last saw in a photo when he was two years old. But the correspondence with Edith ended. out of breath and, in 1966, “we got lost,” she said.
Grusová never knew what happened to his aunt – until his English-speaking son Jan translated a startling email his parents received from Schonwald Moss in 2021. He and his wife had spent years of trying to find his mother’s cousin, without success.
But with the help of professional researchers, Schonwald Moss had not only uncovered Grusová’s incredible story, but also found this cousin – Edith’s son, Yossi Weiss, now 67 and living in the town. Israeli from Haifa.
Weiss and Grusová “met” online last year, alongside other members of the newly discovered family tree. Weiss had known nothing of his cousin and his own life had been marred by tragedy – having lost his mother and son to suicide.
Over the summer, Grusová flew to Israel with her husband, their son Jan and his wife Petra to meet Weiss and members of her extended family, including Schonwald Moss, who had traveled from South Africa for the ‘opportunity.
Grusová told CNN, “They wanted to meet me and come visit me, but my cousin has cancer and he can’t travel.
“I was scared of the long journey at my age,” she said. “Now I’m so glad I went. I’m just sad it didn’t come sooner.
“If it hadn’t been for Covid, I never would have found out I had such a big family.”
Grusová – who speaks neither Hebrew nor English – communicated with her new parents through an interpreter. Together they visited her late aunt’s grave, the Theresienstadt Museum and the World Holocaust Remembrance Center at Yad Vashem, where she recorded her personal testimony and was also filmed for an Israeli news channel.
Simmy Allen, head of international media at Yad Vashem, was there at the time. He told CNN it was a “very emotional gathering”, adding: “The idea of the family coming together and the different sides of the family really discovering their roots and coming to Yad Vashem to solidify that, so may their ancestors have a place that will remember them forever.
Grusová said: “My family has grown a lot. And Michalya continues to find more and more relatives.
Weiss told CNN he knew little about his mother’s previous life and was unable to explain why she left her cousin behind when she moved to what was then Palestine.
“From the moment she told me I knew she was working in a factory and she came back to town after the war and she was lucky to survive,” he said . “I knew she was married before and her husband was killed on the Russian front, but I didn’t know the chapter of Alice’s search.”
Of their reunion, he said: ‘I made sure I had some private time with Alice.
“We opened up about my mother coming to Israel and Alice staying behind and agreed that things were complicated.”
The question will forever remain unanswered, although Weiss has tried to make sense of it. “My mother was a Holocaust survivor who returned from the camps at the age of 25 and had just lost her husband. Alice was five years old. My mother couldn’t provide her with home, school, food and everything,” he said.
Perhaps she thought her niece would have been better off with adoptive parents, he added.
“It hurts me on a personal level because sometimes I fantasize about ‘what if,’” he said.
Grusová felt the same: “Of course, I thought about what my life would have been like. As a child, I was very sad that my aunt left. I didn’t understand why she hadn’t taken me with her.
“My cousin tried to explain it to me,” she added. “She was young, her life was saved by a miracle. I don’t blame him for anything. »
Of the meeting with Grusová, Weiss said, “She really wanted to see my mother’s grave. It was very important to her and it was part of the closure.
Being at Yad Vashem with Grusová when she recorded her testimony was particularly poignant, he said. “It was very emotional and not easy for anyone.”
Schonwald Moss agreed. “It was one of the most extraordinary, intimate and emotionally healing experiences of my life,” she told CNN.
The family is currently in talks with Steven Spielberg’s USC Shoah Foundation, which plans to record Alice’s video testimony in the new year.
“Finding out that a surviving family member we had never heard of, and that she was still alive and living in Prague, was like finding a living ghost. And then finding out her story was particularly heartbreaking,” Schonwald Moss said.
“Having her in our lives again taught us what life is like. Every day is a reparation for our family. And thanks to Alice and the sparkle in her eyes and the love she exudes, we have become a family again.
Roi Mandel, research director of MyHeritage, hailed the result for Grusová and her family. “Alice’s story is the story of many who survived the war and assumed they were alone in the world, not knowing there was another branch that had survived,” he said. -he declares.
“Decades of disconnection following the Iron Curtain that rose over Eastern Europe have come to an end thanks to technology that connects the pieces of a puzzle that seemed never to come together.”
Clarification: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Schonwald Moss was working with a Czech genealogist. The genealogist is based in Slovakia.
Cnn
Twitter’s underlying software is said to show signs of showing signs of cracking for some users, without enough engineers to maintain it. Cybersecurity and privacy experts fear this is becoming a “Wild West” when it comes to data breaches and vulnerability to hacking.
So far, there has been no mass exodus – political and media users watch and wait, and Twitter has remained largely reliable as a real-time news platform. But Schmidt says she and her colleagues are trying to figure out if it’s safe for their clients to continue advertising, or even stay on Twitter.
Several Washington communications veterans contacted by POLITICO said versions of the same: Twitter should now be treated with great caution by anyone concerned about its public image.
“Whether it’s a politician, a candidate or a business, they need a platform that is credible, stable and in line with their values,” said Sean Higgins, a veteran of the DC’s political communications scene and Associate Vice President of Precision Strategies. . “So far, Twitter hasn’t demonstrated an ability to deliver any of these things under Elon Musk’s leadership — and that’s a problem.”
At the heart of the anxiety is that in just two weeks since Musk’s takeover, Twitter has largely dismantled its old account verification system, launching a short-lived subscription service that allowed status ” verified” to anyone willing to pay $8 and generating a mass of bogus accounts for heads of government agencies, businesses and politicians.
It has launched, canceled and relaunched a new “official” badge to designate real accounts, but this seems to be applied unevenly. The same goes for the “United States Government Organization” tag, which appears on the Department of Defense’s Twitter account, but not the White House or other crucial agencies like FEMA.
As Twitter struggles to resolve its content moderation issues with a small team, Higgins warned that businesses and advertisers don’t have “much patience”.
Musk argued that all of this attention has been good for Twitter, and says it’s more says it is more popular among users than ever. But what looks to some like a satirical melee looks to others like the rapid collapse of a platform that had, in recent years, become a reliably vetted, if still sometimes toxic, public forum. .
At the center of Twitter’s rapid operational changes is Musk’s stated goal of “disrupting” the mainstream media’s “information oligopoly” by “elevating citizen journalism” — and, most importantly, earning $8 per month. paying subscriber along the way. But before that happens, the rig owner must face the heavy real-life consequences of breaking the machine he had built to ensure reliability.
Chris Riotta, cybersecurity writer for DC’s federal technology trade publication, FCW, explained it this way: “Elon Musk’s move to monetize verification on Twitter…marks the end of an era for social media, where Twitter users could easily confirm whether a post is trustworthy.”
The value of insulin maker Eli Lilly’s shares fell sharply after a fake tweet saying its insulin was now free. And the senator. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent Musk a strongly worded letter demanding an explanation after a Washington Post reporter impersonated the politician just to show how easy it was.
Musk typically took Markey’s criticism as an opportunity to write a lag responsetweeting: “Maybe it’s because your real account sounds like a parody?
Markey didn’t take the answer kindly. “Fix your businesses. Or Congress will,” tweeted the senatorwarning Musk that one of his companies is under an FTC consent decree.
The growing pile of incidents points to a rollback of years of effort to transform Twitter from a frivolous chat room for tech insiders into the most important real-time online newsfeed and the most reliable.
A DC crisis communications professional with four years of experience supporting clients in the tech industry said, “Between the controversial brand Musk has created for himself on social media and the public’s tendency to use humor to deal with current events, maybe people are starting to lose hope the problem will be solved.
DC stalwarts like Tom Wheeler, a guest fellow at Brookings and former FCC chairman, have previously mentioned the heightened regulatory risk Musk and Twitter face. Wheeler added that the surprise awaiting the platform’s new owner is how lawmakers and agencies who rely on Twitter for their messaging will react to “the possibility that such capricious actions could impact their political mark.
Mark MacCarthy, a senior researcher at Brookings, had a stark estimate of Twitter’s new plan to sell verification labels. He called it “stupid”. MacCarthy is an assistant professor of communications at Georgetown and a former staffer of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Skeptical that a verification ‘market’ will ever work, MacCarthy said, “Musk needs to get back to the hard work of weeding out fake accounts using signals, judgment, context and intuition. Which takes on some of the very people he kicked out of the business.
Despite assurances from Musk himself earlier this week, digital advertisers seem to agree with MacCarthy. Many cut their Twitter ad spend as they waited out the confusion.
Politices
Find out how home sales have changed recently, which areas have the most home listings, plus the average sale price and more with these charts and maps.
16 Charts That Show Where Tucson Home Sales Are Going
Delaware
Unless a filmmaker intends to expand their story into further sequels or spinoffs, most films end with the denouement: the final part of a narrative in which the central obstacle has been solved and the last topics explained or treated.
It’s because of the outcome of a story that you leave the theater (or, more likely today, turn off your Smart TV) with a sense of closure. Maybe happy, or sad, or some other emotional combination, the point isn’t How? ‘Or’ What you feel at the end, but simply that the is an end. The story is closed. It’s time to go home.
With cliffhangers, however, the storytellers just leave enough of the narrative unresolved, or they introduce a new twist, which forces you to come back later for the closure you seek. A cliffhanger suspends you in a state of tension. It prevents you from experiencing the full catharsis of the outcome by reactivating your curiosity, demanding vigilance for what is yet to come.
In the New Testament, the Book of Acts is a continuation of the Gospel of Luke. Luke ends with an epic ending: the resurrection of Jesus. Acts, however, picks up where Luke left off and introduces new tension where there once was resolution. I am referring to what is called the Ascension of Jesus.
The Ascension is the story of how Jesus, just weeks after returning from the tomb, would hang with his friends to help them connect some of the theological dots of his calling as the Messiah of Israel. Specifically, he wanted them to see how the Messiah was still meant to be a suffering Messiah, one who would experience the full depth of what humans can do to each other. For if God cannot fully understand or sympathize with the suffering of mankind, can God truly love and care for us? (Perhaps a topic for another day.)
And then, out of nowhere, presumably after feeling he had given enough instructions, the author of Acts writes that as the disciples looked on, Jesus was “lifted up and a cloud took him up from their view”. This Copperfieldian magic trick left his friends staring up in amazement. Wondering if by any chance it would look like his ride walking on water, but instead of flying over the Sea of Galilee, he would float through the pre-fall precipitation contained in the cumulus clouds above Bethany. But when they lost sight of it, like a child’s birthday balloon accidentally detached from the gift table, the confusion began. don’t panicthey may have tried to reassure and reassure each other, ’cause maybe he’ll *poof* bluntly again and reappear behind us, like the parlor trick he performed that first Easter morning.
When no such thing happened, and as they stood there, scratching their chins with one hand and blocking out the sun with the other, two men in white robes (angels, presumably) suddenly stood next to them. “Why are you standing here looking up to the sky,” their dripping gullibility wetting the edges of the disciples’ bewilderment. Like a police officer saying “do you know why I arrested you”, the angels surely knew why the now leaderless followers stood gaping at the space above their heads, frustrated at being left for understand for themselves the meaning of these strange acts of their now absent friend.
Even after all they saw in the company of Jesus, I have to assume that these men and women were shocked to see him disappear like this. Whatever conclusion the resurrection offered, staring at an empty sky introduced a whole new twist to the story. The outcome had become the cliffhanger.
Now let’s take a break. Because people can spend a lot of energy debating the veracity of Bible stories (like the Resurrection and Ascension). And it’s good. I understand. And sometimes I maintain such round trips. But for me, at the end of the day, I’m much less concerned that a particular story past that I am not what this means. That is, why has this story – of all possible stories – been told and retold for over 2,000 years? Why was this story so transformative in its inception, and how (and why) has it continued to impact people’s lives across different times and cultures?
For a moment, then, can we put aside the question of whether or not a man has soared and soared into the clouds. Instead, I’d like to explore what I think this story has to say about what it means to be human.
Consider the whiplash of recent events from the perspective of the disciples. Beginning with the thrill of following Jesus for years, believing that their long-awaited Messiah had finally come to set them free from Rome. These hopes, however, were shattered when the nails of the executioners of Rome pierced the flesh of their rabbi – after all, in their thinking, a dead messiah was a failed messiah. And yet, days later, their grief turned to euphoria when news about Jesus rising from the dead surfaced.
So when the book of Acts opens, we can assume the disciples were on cloud nine (pun intended). Their boy was back, which meant it must finally be time to stick with Rome and bring freedom to their people, right? Bad. Now they watch it rise in the atmosphere, without a word of explanation.
Do you recognize this pattern?
At the top. Down. At the top. Down.
Begin. Stop. Begin. Stop.
Hit. Failure. Hit. Failure.
Joy. Pain. Joy. Pain.
Part of what the Ascension story means to me is that life is nothing but a series of great triumphs followed by deep disappointment. Permanently. All the time.
You’d think something as grand as a resurrection would be the culmination of any story. The denouement to put an end to all denouements. But hello, do you have lived life? This is not reality. All good things come to an end. Of course they do. The second law of thermodynamics assures us that nothing lasts. Everything is constantly changing, moving and eventually dying. Yet we know – because Mother Nature keeps reminding us – that the cycle of life is always life, death and rebirth.
I don’t know if the Ascension really happened. But I know what it’s like to stare at the sky wondering what just happened. I’ve had seasons in life where I thought I was sailing. Good work. Good friends. Life was pretty good. Then tragedy strikes (fired from a job, betrayed by friends, mounds of debt) and suddenly everything turns dark. Yet all I have to do is keep working on my life timeline to see that those seasons didn’t last either, they just blossomed into different (and better!) work, from new (and more amazing!) friends and… well, I’m still waiting for the whole debt problem to be solved, but you know what I mean.
So what did the disciples do after Jesus’ ascension? They went home. They stuck together. And they returned to their rhythm of practicing spiritual disciples together. In other words, they just kept going. They followed the advice sung by Queen Anna and tried to do the next right thing.
Your life will have twists, turns and cliffhangers. It’s part of being human. The question is not will be you have a season of hardship or hardship or uncertainty, that’s when. My hope, then, is that when it comes for you, you will hear the words of angels asking, “Why do you stand here watching? You cannot go back and undo it. You cannot change what happened.
But what you can do is reunite with people you love and get back to the work of life. Because after every death, there is an uprising… eventually.
Colby Martin co-founded Sojourn Grace Collective, a progressive Christian church in San Diego. He is the author of “UnClobber: Rethinking our Misuse of the Bible on Homosexuality” and “The Shift: Surviving and Thriving after Moving from Conservative to Progressive Christianity”. You can reach him at [email protected]
California Daily Newspapers
The Chicago Bears enter Week 10 hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats. As the 3-6 Bears welcome the 2-6 Detroit Lions to Soldier Field, here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
The Bears will be without three starters when they face the Lions.
Right guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive for the Bears.
Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones could see more time in place of Vildor, while veteran Michael Schofield could fill in for Jenkins, who popped up on the injury report midweek.
The Bears activated wide receiver Byron Pringle off injured reserve Saturday, and receivers N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are inactive. It is the second straight week Jones, a rookie third-round pick, is inactive. He sat out against the Miami Dolphins after the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool last week. Harry wasn’t listed on the injury report all week, so it appears he was pushed out of the mix with Pringle back.
Defensive back Harrison Hand and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Lions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez are inactive.
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Read the full story here.
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
Read the full story here.
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Read the full story here.
()
On board Air Force One:
US President Joe Biden will make it clear during his bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.
The two leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali this week for their first face-to-face meeting since President Biden took office in January 2021. Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Joe Biden, said said the meeting could last “a few hours”.
“The president sees the United States and China as engaged in fierce competition, but that competition must not boil over into conflict or confrontation,” Sullivan told reporters. “It needs to be managed responsibly…and there are also areas where we can work together.”
Mr Sullivan said President Biden would be “completely frank and direct” in his conversation with President Xi, continuing an approach he has pursued since the start of his presidency. He said the administration was not looking to “reset” the relationship, despite various issues and flashpoints that had arisen, but saw the meeting as a continuation of Joe Biden’s approach.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden would speak to reporters after his meeting with President Xi, but declined to say whether he would hold a full press conference.
The US president is on his way to the G20 summit in Indonesia after meeting with Southeast Asian and East Asian leaders in Cambodia.
President Biden’s visit to Cambodia showed there is a “huge signal of demand” for US engagement, Jake Sullivan said.
He added that Joe Biden believes the results of the US midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party dashed hopes of a Republican “red wave”, will establish a strong position for him on the international stage.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport then cleared to go
ndtv
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Why online slots are popular casino games
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!