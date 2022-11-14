Wilfried Zaha next club odds

Wilfried Zaha has just six months left on his contract at Crystal Palace, leading to speculation over his future and a possible January departure from Selhurst Park.

Chelsea were named favorites to sign the Ivory Coast winger in January, with talkSPORT BET rating the Blues at 8/1 to make the move.

Getty Will Wilfried Zaha still be a Premier League player when the January window closes?

The 30-year-old is closing in on 450 appearances for Crystal Palace but having seemingly been linked with every transfer window for the past five years or so, it looks like the winger’s outing is coming to an end.

Zaha came through the south London club’s academy before signing for Manchester United in 2013, becoming Sir Alex Ferguson’s latest signing for the club.

A year later, Zaha returned to Palace aged 21 and has been a fan favorite at Selhurst Park ever since.

The Ivory Coast international has been heavily linked with a move away from south London in the past, it is believed that it could be now or never for the striker, whose current contract expires in June.

Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League recently and are in eighth place heading into the winter break, so it’s believed they could be in the market for some firepower in January.

Wilfried Zaha has chances to sign for… (before February 3, 2023) talkSPORT BET odds Chelsea- 8/1

Arsenal- 12/1

Any French club – 12/1

Any German club – 12/1

Any Italian club – 12/1

Any Spanish club – 12/1

Newcastle– 14/1

Tottenham– 14/1

There have been rumors that Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic will be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit in the near future, and Chelsea could be seduced by the proven Premier League experience Zaha has to offer.

Fellow Londoners Arsenal are also linked with a move for the 30-year-old winger.

Mikel Arteta’s side are five points clear at the top of the league heading into the winter break and could prove a very attractive club to join for any player he is interested in.

Zaha is priced at 12:1 to join the Gunners, with the same chances of joining a team abroad in Europe’s top five leagues.

Newcastle and Tottenham are also in contention at 14/1.

