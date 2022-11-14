OAKLAND — A woman died at the scene of a shooting Sunday in a north Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a possible shooting after learning of ShotSpotter activation in the 450 block of 40th Street, just west of Telegraph Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground, unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest.

Despite lifesaving measures provided by police and paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not share any suspect or vehicle descriptions.

The murder is the 110th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, following a fatal shooting -oakland-56/ in East Oakland a week ago. The California Highway Patrol also investigated five highway homicides in Oakland. This time last year, Oakland police investigated at least 119 homicides in the city.

Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $10,000 in rewards for information leading to the killer’s arrest. Anyone with information can call the police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

