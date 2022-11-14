News
Women’s basketball: Gophers rally, beat Lehigh on Maura Braun buzzer-beater
Maura Braun’s 3-pointer with less than a second on the clock capped a furious comeback by Minnesota as the Gophers improved to 2-0 with a 101-99 women’s basketball victory over Lehigh on Sunday at Williams Arena.
The Gophers had taken a 98-97 lead on Katie Borowicz’s half-court steal and layup with 9 seconds left, only to watch Lehigh’s Mackenzie Kramer, with Braun draped all over her, bank in a shot with 1.7 seconds left for a 99-98 lead.
But after a 30-second timeout by Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen, the Gophers found Braun beyond the arc in the right-hand corner and she swished in the game-winner just before the buzzer sounded.
Braun scored a game-high 34 points and added three rebounds and four steals for Minnesota, which railed 82-72, with 7:07 remaining but steadily chipped.
Amaya Battle was instrumental down the stretch, scoring several big baskets on drives to keep Minnesota within spitting distance, and scored 17 points. Borowicz, a sophomore who missed all of last season after surgery to relieve pressure on her spine, had 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals for Minnesota.
Kramer, who attended St. Michael-Albertville, was one of several Minnesotans to lead the Mountain Hawks (1-2), shooting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to score a team-high 26 points. Frannie Hottinger, a senior wing from Inver Grove Heights, added 25 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
News
Dallas air show crash victim identified as former Keller councilman and U.S. Army veteran
WARNING: this sequence is graphic.
Keller, Texas, Mayor Armin Mizani on Saturday identified one of six people who died in a collision between two historic World War II military aircraft as Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman.
“Terry Barker was loved by many. He was a friend and someone whose advice I often sought,” Mizani wrote in a tribute to Barker on Sunday. “Even after retiring from city council and flying for American Airlines, his love for the community was undeniable.”
A B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a P-63 Kingcobra fighter jet collided on Saturday afternoon in Dallas during a Wings Over Dallas air show, which bills itself as ‘the premier American air show of World War II. world”.
The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13 over Veterans Day weekend and featured more than 40 World War II aircraft.
“Yesterday [Barker] was flying to honor the greatest generation,” Mayor Mizani said Sunday. “Today, the field of honor in front of Keller Town Hall will stand for another week in his honor.”
MEET THE AMERICAN WHO FIRST COMMANDED THE MARINES: REVOLUTIONARY WAR HERO SAMUEL NICHOLAS
Keller is a suburb of Fort Worth, located about 30 miles northwest of the site of Saturday’s crash.
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, said Barker and another pilot who died in the crash, Len Root, were members of their union.
Video of the collision showed the P-63 fighter jet appearing to crash into the B-17 bomber, knocking both planes to the ground and triggering a large explosion.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said authorities were still working Sunday to identify the deceased and notify next of kin. No one on the ground was injured.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Fox
News
Gophers volleyball sweeps Indiana in coach’s home-court finale
The ninth-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Indiana on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion, winning 25-22, 25-9, 25-15 in what was Hugh McCutcheon’s final regular-season home match as head coach.
McCutcheon is retiring from his coaching position at the end of the season to take an administrative job at the U.
Carter Booth led Minnesota (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) with nine kills and four blocks, while Taylor Landfair had eight kills. Rachel Kilkelly and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 12 digs apiece.
The Gophers have four matches left in the regular season. They’ll finish off their Big Ten schedule on the road at Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State and Nebraska over the next two weeks.
News
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Quietly Used FTX Client Funds Without Raising Alarm, Sources Say
tom williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
The quantitative trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was able to quietly use client funds from its FTX exchange in a way that flew under the radar of investors, employees and auditors in the process, a source says.
The way they did it was to use billions of FTX users without their knowledge, the source says.
Alameda Research, the fund launched by Bankman-Fried, has borrowed billions in client funds from its founder’s exchange, FTX, according to a source familiar with the firm’s operations, who asked not to be named because the details were confidential.
The crypto exchange drastically underestimated the amount FTX needed to keep on hand if someone wanted to cash out, according to the source. Trading platforms are required by their regulators to hold enough money to match what customers deposit. They need the same cushion, if not more, in the event that a user borrows money to complete a transaction. According to the source, FTX didn’t have enough on hand.
Its biggest client, according to one source, was hedge fund Alameda. The fund was able to partially conceal this activity because the assets it traded never touched its own balance sheet. Instead of holding money, it borrowed billions from FTX users and then traded them, the source said.
None of this has been disclosed to customers, as far as CNBC is aware. In general, mixing client funds with counterparties and exchanging them without express consent under US securities law is illegal. This also violates FTX’s Terms of Service. Sam Bankman-Fried declined to comment on allegations of embezzlement from clients, but said his recent bankruptcy filing was the result of issues with a leveraged trading position.
“A margin position took a huge hit,” Bankman-Fried told CNBC.
In making some of these leveraged trades, the quantitative fund used an exchange-created cryptocurrency called FTT as collateral. In a loan agreement, collateral is usually the borrower’s promise to guarantee repayment. It’s often dollars or something else of value, like real estate. In this case, a source said that Alameda borrowed from FTX and used the exchange’s internal cryptocurrency, the FTT token, to collateralize these loans. The price of the FTT token plunged 75% in one day, making collateral insufficient to cover the transaction.
Over the past week, FTX has gone from a $32 billion cryptocurrency powerhouse to bankruptcy. The blurred lines between FTX and Alameda Research resulted in a massive liquidity crunch for both companies. Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO of FTX and said Alameda Research was closing. The company has since said it is removing trades and withdrawals, and disconnecting digital assets after an alleged $477 million hack.
Asked about the blurred lines between his companies in August, Bankman-Fried denied any conflict of interest and said FTX was a “neutral part of the market infrastructure.”
“I’ve put a lot of effort over the last few years trying to eliminate conflicts of interest there,” Bankman-Fried, 30, told CNBC in an interview. “I don’t run Alameda anymore. I don’t work for it, none of FTX does. We have separate teams – we don’t want to get preferential treatment. We want the best we can, treat everyone fairly. “
Margin of negociation
Part of the problem, according to the same source, was FTX’s complex leverage and margin trading network. Its “spot margin” trading feature allows users to borrow from other clients on the platform. For example, if a customer deposited a bitcoin, they could lend it to another user and earn a return.
But each time an asset was borrowed, FTX subtracted the borrowed assets from what it needed to hold in its portfolios to match customer deposits, a source said. In a typical situation, an exchange’s wallets should match what customers deposit. But because of this practice, the assets were not individually secured and the company underestimated the amount it owed its customers.
Trading company Alameda was also able to take advantage of this spot margin feature. A source claims that Alameda was able to borrow funds from customers, essentially for free.
The source explained that Alameda could deposit the FTT tokens it held as collateral and borrow customer funds. Even if FTX created more FTT tokens, it would not lower the value of the coin because these coins never made it to the open market. As a result, these tokens retained their market value, allowing Alameda to borrow against them – essentially receiving free money to trade with.
FTX had been able to maintain this pattern as long as it maintained the price of FTT and there was not a flood of client withdrawals on the exchange. In the week leading up to the bankruptcy filing, FTX did not have enough assets to handle customer withdrawals, the source said.
The external auditors likely missed this discrepancy because client assets are an off-balance sheet item and therefore would not be reported in FTX’s financial statements, the source said.
Everything fell apart last week.
CoinDesk reported that the majority of Alameda’s balance sheet consists of FTT tokens, shaking consumer and investor confidence. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of one of its biggest rivals, Binance, has publicly threatened to sell its FTT tokens on the open market, driving down the price of FTT.
This chain of events sparked a run on the exchange, with clients withdrawing around $5 billion before FTX suspended withdrawals. When the customers went to withdraw their money, FTX did not have the funds, sources said.
“No one saw this coming”
Former employees also told CNBC that the financial information they had access to about the company was inaccurate due to these accounting methods. CNBC has reviewed a screenshot of FTX financial data that a source said was taken last week. Although the company was insolvent at the time, a former employee said the data incorrectly suggested that even if all customers were to withdraw their funds, FTX would still have over $1 billion left over.
Three sources familiar with the company told CNBC they were blindsided by the company’s actions and that, to their knowledge, only a small cohort knew that customer deposits were being misused. Employees said that in some cases their savings were tied to FTX.
“We are just shocked and devastated,” a current FTX employee said. “I feel like I’m in a movie that plays out in real time. Nobody saw that coming.”
Due to the public backlash FTX has faced over these missing funds, employees who say they are just as devastated as customers are now facing financial hardship, harassment surrounding their involvement with the business and tarnished their future employment prospects.
“We couldn’t believe how betrayed we were,” said a former employee.
cnbc
News
Dolphins play complete game in win over Browns, go into bye leading division on four-game win streak
You wanted an all-around dominant performance? You got an all-around dominant performance.
After the Miami Dolphins needed either the offense to pick up the defense or vice-versa in their first six wins of the season, they finally put a complete game together from both sides of the ball.
The Dolphins had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go for a third consecutive three-touchdown game, ran for a season-high 195 yards and had their defense hold strong for much of the afternoon, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 39-17, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami, beginning to play its most consistent football, goes into its bye week 7-3 for the franchise’s best 10-game start since 2001.
Coupled with the Buffalo Bills’ overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings later Sunday, the Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East and second only to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference.
Tagovailoa, after leading the Dolphins to shootout victories over the Lions and Bears the past two weeks, had another stellar outing, completing 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was good for a passer rating of 135, following up Tagovailoa’s two highest-rated performances of his career, 138.7 against the Lions and 135.7 at the Bears. The Dolphins are 13-1 in the past 14 games Tagovailoa has started and finished, dating back to last season.
He and the Miami offense blew Sunday’s matchup with the Browns (3-6) open between the end of the first half and start of the second. Starting with the ball after halftime, the Dolphins doubled down after scoring right before intermission.
The Dolphins took a 17-7 lead into halftime when Tagovailoa connected with Trent Sherfield in the corner of the end zone while Sherfield tapped his toes perfectly inbounds for his first touchdown with Miami, two weeks after having one taken away in Detroit.
The well-placed ball from the third-year quarterback came shortly after a rope he threw to the sideline on a quick out to Jaylen Waddle to convert third-and-6.
Then, Miami’s opening drive of the second half went 70 yards in six plays, with running back Raheem Mostert’s 24-yard touchdown capping it.
In what was the Dolphins’ top rushing output of the season, new acquisition Jeff Wilson went for 119 yards on 17 carries and Mostert finished with 65 on eight attempts – both with a rushing touchdown.
The Miami defense mostly held up, aside from an opening drive where Cleveland easily maneuvered down the field and a 33-yard touchdown run to star Browns running back Nick Chubb early in the fourth quarter.
Chubb finished with 63 yards rushing – 33 on the touchdown. The Dolphins recovered a Chubb fumble that Zach Sieler forced and Xavien Howard secured in the first half. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Palm Beach County product who once starred at Dwyer High and was Dolphins backup last season, went 22 of 35 for 212 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Miami
After the two touchdowns between the end of the first half and start of the second, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill short over the middle for a 2-yard score. After a late turnover on downs, Wilson scored a 20-yard touchdown.
The Browns opened the scoring Sunday with a double South Florida connection as Brissett threw a 1-yard touchdown to former Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant. Miami allowed a 48-yard return to Jerome Ford on the opening kickoff and 38-yard pass from Brissett to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play from scrimmage. A Jerome Baker pass interference set Cleveland up at the 1.
The Dolphins responded with an opening drive where they had 42 yards rushing and 42 passing and was capped by an Alec Ingold 13-yard touchdown reception from Tagovailoa. Miami converted a fourth-and-1 on its side of the field with Wilson, who also later had a physical 18-yard scamper.
Before the first quarter concluded, the Dolphins turned the Browns over with Howard recovering the Chubb fumble that was forced by Sieler. Early in the second quarter, Miami converted that into 3 points on a 39-yard Jason Sanders field goal after Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for a 29-yard chunk on a skinny post deep over the middle.
The Miami receiving stats were spread out. Waddle had 66 receiving yards, Sherfield 63, the fullback Ingold 45, Hill 44 and tight end Mike Gesicki had 31.
The only possession where Miami didn’t come up with points were a turnover on downs on fourth-and-1 where the team was in short field-goal range at the Cleveland 14 -yard line in the first half and the final kneeldowns.
Bradley Chubb got in on his first sack with the Dolphins in his second game with his new team, splitting a first-quarter sack with Christian Wilkins. Later in the first half, Wilkins split another sack with Melvin Ingram on a play where Chubb also provided pressure off an edge. In the fourth quarter, Ingram combined with Jaelan Phillips for a third Miami sack.
Wilkins was also flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty in the third quarter that extended a Browns drive that resulted in a field goal.
Sanders, while making his two field-goal attempts Sunday, missed a pair of extra points.
The Dolphins have their idle week and return to action on Nov. 27 against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.
This story will be updated.
()
News
India on Istanbul explosion that killed 6
New Delhi:
India on Sunday conveyed its “sincere condolences” to the Turkish government and people for the “tragic loss of life” in an explosion in Istanbul.
India extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Turkey for the tragic loss of life in the explosion that took place in Istanbul today. Our sympathies also go out to those who suffered injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery.
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 13, 2022
According to reports, the bomb exploded in a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and injuring dozens.
“India extends its deepest condolences to the government and people of Turkey for the tragic loss of life in the explosion that took place in Istanbul today,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam tweeted. Bagshi.
“Our sympathies also go out to those who were injured. We wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Video: Polling officials in Himachal walk 15 km on snow for 6 hours
ndtv
News
Hyde10: Defense stands up, Tua keeps going, first in AFC East — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 39-17 win over Browns
Take a break.
No, really, take a break with the Miami Dolphins celebrating a 39-17 win against Cleveland by having a bye week.
That’s the first-place Miami Dolphins, too, as their win with Buffalo’s loss put them atop the AFC East.
This was as complementary a game as they’ve had in a while with the defense shutting down Cleveland’s strong running game and the offense continuing to point up big points.
Here are 10 thoughts on the game:
1. Stat of the game: Nick Chubb 11 carries, 63 yards. At half, he had 16 yards on six carries. Cleveland’s big chance Sunday was for Chubb to hit his 105.1-yard average in games. Until he ran for a 33-yard touchdown in a 30-10 game, his noteworthy play was a fumble caused by defensive tackle Zach Sieler. The Dolphins have given up big yards to speedy quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields but haven’t given up a 100-yard game to a running back this year.
2. Player of the Game: Tua Tagovailoa. The first “M-V-P” chant began at Hard Rock Stadium in the second half. He completed 25 of 32 for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception since he returned from his concussion four games ago. And this offense? It’s the first time since 2009 that the Dolphins scored 30 points in three straight games.
3. The 17 points the Dolphins defense gave up? It says why the fight for a home playoff game matters. The Dolphins defense has given up an average 32.8 points on the road through five games. They haven’t given up more than the 24 points to Minnesota at home. Cleveland’s offense entered Sunday averaging 24.9 points a game (same as the Dolphins). After an opening drive for a touchdown, the Dolphins defense took over. It wasn’t easy, as added injuries to their secondary meant they ended the game with reserves like Elijah Campbell, Justin Bethel and Eric Rowe in the secondary with former practice-squader Verone McKinley. Sure, it helped playing a career backup in Jacoby Brissett (22-35, 212 yards, sacked three times). But here were Cleveland’s possessions after the first drive: Fumble, turnover on downs, punt, end of half, field goal, touchdown, turnover on downs.
4. If you wonder why the Dolphins, like most teams, win the coin toss and defer the decision, Sunday showed why. The Dolphins blew open the game in the in the middle four minutes of the game. First, the defense held Cleveland to a 37-second possession at the end of the first half and the Dolphins got the ball with 1:31 left. Tua ended a 53-yard drive with a beautiful 14-yard pass to Trent Sherfield for a touchdown with 32 seconds left in the half. That made it 17-7. They then took the second-half kickoff and Raheem Mostert ran the final 24 yards of a 70-yard drive for a touchdown. Dolphins led, 24-7. Those back-to-back possessions are what teams want to seize games and that’s what the Dolphins did on Sunday.
5. Here’s what you haven’t heard about much this season: The Dolphins offensive line. You didn’t again Sunday as the big Cleveland defensive threat, Myles Garrett, was kept quiet. The Browns entered as a top rushing team, but it was the Dolphins who had 18 carries for 87 yards at half (4.8-yard average). The Dolphins played three struggling defenses in Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland. They controlled them, too, with the line playing its part. This line was a story of the offseason, as two free agents were bought to shore it up in the annual make-over. The difference is this season’s additions are working in the offense of coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and line coach Matt Applebaum.
6. Did the Dolphins strike subtle gold at the trade deadline? The trade that made headlines was for Bradley Chubb, and he had some impact Sunday with three tackles and a half-sack. But the fifth-round pick traded to San Francisco for Jeff Wilson Jr. is paying big dividends. He came from the same offense in San Francisco and looks it. He had 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. That followed his nine-carry, 51-yard game in his Dolphins debut last week against Chicago. It’s a good swap of talent, a struggling Chase Edmonds for a productive Wilson.
7. Everything went to script Sunday as Buffalo lost to Minnesota in overtime, 33-30. That puts the Dolphins a half-game up in the the AFC East. There’s a long way to the end, of course, but who saw this coming? Buffalo has an easier ride to the end of the season. Here’s their schedule: Cleveland, at Detroit, at New England, New York Jets, Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati and New England. AFC East opponents aside, the Bills play one winning team (Cincinnati) the rest of the way.
8. Quick hits:
* Christian Wilkins continued his strong season with seven tackles (three solo), a sack and tackle for loss;
* Special team problems included a 48-yard kickoff for the Browns to open the game, and Jason Sanders missing two extra points. That follows a missed 29-yard field goal last week;
* It’s the first Dolphins 7-3 start since 2001.
9. Every good season has unexpected finds. Undrafted cornerback Kader Kohou has been one (as I’ve written in a column). Receiver Trent Sherfield is another as the third receiver in this offense. Cedric Wilson was the free-agent buy from Dallas, but he has six catches for 63 yards this season. Erik Ezukanma had a big preseason as a fourth-round rookie. Sherfield, though, does a bit of everything — receiving, blocking, special teams — that coaches love. His 14-yard touchdown was a well-run route to the back of the end zone that got him open. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be the forever focus of this offense. But Sherfield’s four catches on four targets for 63 yards on Sunday show he has become a contributor in this offense. He also wants people to know about it as he was called for taunting after a fourth-quarter catch for 27 yards.
10. Next week: Bye. The Dolphins get one of the later bye weeks (there are two later weeks of byes). They entered Sunday remarkably healthy, something McDaniel noted recently.
()
Women’s basketball: Gophers rally, beat Lehigh on Maura Braun buzzer-beater
Dallas air show crash victim identified as former Keller councilman and U.S. Army veteran
Gophers volleyball sweeps Indiana in coach’s home-court finale
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Quietly Used FTX Client Funds Without Raising Alarm, Sources Say
Dolphins play complete game in win over Browns, go into bye leading division on four-game win streak
India on Istanbul explosion that killed 6
Hyde10: Defense stands up, Tua keeps going, first in AFC East — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 39-17 win over Browns
Putin calls off student mobilization in two annexed regions of Ukraine, according to Russian state media
Biden to meet Sunak as pressure mounts on PM over Northern Ireland protocol | North Ireland
Vikings get critical turnovers from Josh Allen, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Why online slots are popular casino games
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!