Young, Black and Right-Wing review – you’ll never believe who their heroes are | Television

JHere’s a quote attributed to journalism professor Jonathan Foster that feels increasingly relevant watching Young, Black and Right-Wing (Channel 4): “If someone says it’s raining and another person says it’s dry, it’s not up to you to name them both. Your job is to look out the fucking window and find out what’s real. We now live in a world of unprecedented disinformation, which puts programs like this in a more difficult position. It is not enough to simply share a plethora of viewpoints with detached voyeurism and present them all as equally valid; a television documentary cannot sustain that it is raining and drying at the same time.

Presenter Zeze Millz, to her credit, heeds some of the more dangerous rhetoric. She occasionally fires back with statistics and recognizes when her subjects’ arguments are racist. She also makes the show eminently watchable as a witty and expressive host with an ability to roll her eyes so hard you’re worried her retinas will pop out. But in the short hour-long span, we cycle through his own political beliefs and a variety of approaches to being young, right-wing, and black without really examining any of them.

Millz maintains his charisma by meeting different types of young right-wing Britons. She categorizes them as ‘TikTok influencers’, the ‘GB News generation’, ‘conservative entrepreneurs’ and ‘Christian conservatives’, with each group represented by one or two people. Perhaps the funniest part of the show is hearing who the subjects consider their personal heroes, including Mary Whitehouse, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove. The one black hero mentioned is particularly hilarious, with GB News commentator Dominique Samuels’ choice of Kanye West having aged spectacularly badly since filming.

Joseph acknowledges systemic racism against black businesses, but thinks it’s up to them to ‘work harder’

The arguments for being Conservative are complex, but the program nods to the main incentives for voting Conservative. The most balanced comes from Joseph, the entrepreneur who is an old school “get up by your boots” type. There is a pro-capitalism agenda that Millz clearly finds acceptable, and Joseph defends his Gordon Gekko worldview well. He acknowledges the systemic racism against budding black businesses, but thinks it’s just up to them to “work harder”. Although it has insidious nuances, it is at least coherent. Samuels’ insistence that racism doesn’t exist in Britain and that people confuse it with class conflict (it’s unclear why is better) and that sexually violent immigrants erode the fabric of society is less so. Millz ends up crying as she sees refugees landing on English soil, surprised at how emotional she is that they made it across alive. But if you come to the program with a modicum of sympathy for those fleeing war zones, watching this epiphany feels bizarre.

TikTok micro-influencer Hannah is even more confusing, with a jumble of hot takes that wouldn’t be out of place if heard during the Capitol storming. One minute she’s in “Marxism has destroyed the black family” mode, and then she spouts that there needs to be a social safety net in place to make sure women have their rapist’s babies. Perhaps most surprising is his defense of those who hurled racial slurs at his family, but that only proves that there’s not much point in looking for basic philosophy in “alt-right” talking points. ” scattered. Despite Millz’s raised eyebrows and occasional frustration, she still calls Hannah “brave” and platforms her hateful nonsense.

What Millz shrewdly conveys is that black people are “not a monolith,” but sadly she doesn’t dig much deeper than that. Millz herself identifies as a “centrist” and is open to hearing other viewpoints, both with the right and over a respectful coffee with Labor MP Dawn Butler. The two discuss how Butler thinks Labor best represents black interests, while admitting they aren’t perfect and need to do better. Yet, in the end, Millz concludes that it’s admirable that the right is steadfast in its beliefs. But even with limited space to say more, this conclusion does not stand up to scrutiny. Everyone leaves this documentary closed to new perspectives. Isn’t the ability to change your mind in the light of additional information the goal of any documentary or personal philosophy? Maybe it’s worth acknowledging that admiring the West, dehumanizing refugees, and insisting that “black people love nothing more than their own victimhood” isn’t worth praising unwavering commitment ? Yet Young, Black and Right-Wing argues that when it’s raining outside, we should still value the insistence that it’s dry.