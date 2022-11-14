Zionist Organization of America honors Donald Trump for his support of Israel and the Jewish community

NEW YORK, New York — The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States, awarded former President Donald Trump its Theodor Herzl Gold Medal on Sunday night.

The award, which has been given only a handful of times in the organization’s history, recognized Trump’s contributions to the safety and security of the State of Israel, as well as to the American Jewish community.

These include: moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem; forging the Abraham Accords between Israel and the Arab states; recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights; withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal; ending US funding that subsidized Palestinian terrorists; eliminate Iranian terrorist general Qasem Soleimani; becoming the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall; and protecting the civil rights of Jews from anti-Semitism on college campuses, among other unique accomplishments.

ZOA chairman Morton Klein noted in his remarks that Trump joined a few recipients of the award, including Lord Alfred Balfour, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, President Harry S. Truman and Israeli Prime Ministers David Ben Gourion and Golda Meir. . He added, describing Trump’s diplomatic successes with the Abraham Accords: “Mr. President, you unquestionably deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

President Trump acknowledged the award by hailing the partnership between the United States and Israel in defending freedom, sovereignty and biblical traditions, expressing hope that they “remain strong, proud and free”. He hinted at the upcoming announcement of his next presidential campaign on November 15.

Trump noted — as he has done before — that some American Jews, the vast majority of whom vote Democratic, did not appear to be voting to support pro-Israel policies and political leaders, and pledged to increase the Republican share of the vote. Jewish vote in future elections. .

The occasion marked the first time a nonpartisan Jewish organization honored President Trump for his work on behalf of Israel and the Jewish people. Other honorees included former Trump envoy to the Middle East, Ambassador Jason Greenblatt, and guests included representatives of Israel’s new government.

