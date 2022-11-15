2 Pittsburgh Youth Soccer Teams Beat All Odds and Head to American Youth Soccer League West Coast Championship

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) — They may be small, but Pittsburgh’s MEGA Under 10 youth soccer team beat the odds with big plays.

“We were underdogs coming into this league. Everyone thought we were going to fail this league. We ended up going undefeated. We also won the championship,” quarterback Kaelen Gonzalez said.

On Saturday, Gonzelez led the team to a Northern California championship in the American Youth Soccer League, the largest youth soccer league in the world.

“I just imagine myself playing catch with my dad sometimes, on the court, and that helps me get the ball out well,” said Gonzalez, who is 11.

Their MEGA Under 13 counterparts also won their Northern California division.

“This season has gone well. At the beginning we did really well. We only lost once,” said MEGA U13 quarterback Yamil Guiton.

He describes the highlight of the season as, “Beating the teams that talk the most trash!”

Both MEGA teams now head to next weekend’s West Coast Regional Championship in their respective age groups.

“These youngsters work hard. We preach to them every day: you work hard, you work hard and good things happen,” says coach Dominic Cardinalli, of MEGA U13.

What happened is Coach Cardinalli coached these young kids to a second championship in two years, in a league they just joined two years ago.

Some say that these victories are huge, but add that these victories are not only about football.

“The Pittsburgh community, first of all, is the one that needs wins, if you will. So football has always been our thing in Pittsburgh,” says Jared Rubio.

Rubio coaches the Pittsburg Jr. Pirates in another league, where his teams also won league championships last week. He says, win or lose, football gives all these kids a chance to aim for a goal.

“So if you have a tough life at home and things are necessarily easy for you, going out and being able to win on the football pitch and come away with a smile on your face means the world to these boys,” says the Coach Rubio.

Next weekend, the teams go head-to-head for West Coast dominance. If they win, they earn a spot to play for the national championship in Florida.

