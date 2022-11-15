7 Mark Twain Books That Everyone Should Read

Pin 0 Shares

Mark Twain’s talent as a writer first appeared in his personal letters, he eventually became best known for the novels and stories he penned, including Adventures of Tom Sawyer, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court. Many consider him one of the greatest authors of all time because his natural storytelling ability made him so relatable and quotable. Here are seven of Mark Twain books that everyone should read at least once.

Mark Twain’s Books That Everyone Should Read At Least Once.

1) The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer – Mark Twain

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer is a novel that many people read in school, but it’s not as well-known as The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. This novel is about the adventures of a young boy who spends his days playing hooky and getting in trouble with friends. However, he learns from his mistakes and becomes a better person by the end of the book.

2) The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn

One of the most popular and well-known books by Mark Twain is The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The book was originally published in 1884, and it tells the story of a young boy named Huckleberry Finn. Finn sets off on a rafting adventure with an escaped slave named Jim. It’s important to note that this book was one of the first to address the issue of slavery head-on.

3) The Prince And The Pauper – Mark Twain

If you want to read one of the best American novels, then The Prince and the Pauper is a must. Huckleberry Finn is a classic adventure story with a coming-of-age arc that follows Huck’s journey from being abused and mistreated by his father to become an independent thinker. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is an entertaining, funny, and thought-provoking book on race relations in America.

4) A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur’s Court

Mark Twain’s most famous book is Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. It is a classic story of adventure and friendship. The book follows Huck and Jim, two boys who escape from their abusive fathers by rafting down the Mississippi River together. Along the way, they meet lots of people, some good, some bad. This story still has plenty of meaning today in its lessons on race relations and how society treats those on the margins.

5) The Tragedy Of Pudd’nhead Wilson – Mark Twain

The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson is a novel from 1894 that takes place in the fictional Missouri town of Dawson’s Landing during the American Civil War. It tells the story of two boys, one white and one black, who are switched at birth and grow up with drastically different lives. The novel explores issues of race, morality, and justice in post-Civil War America.

6) The $30,000 Bequest And Other Stories

This book is a collection of short stories that were written by the legendary American author. The stories are both heartwarming and laugh-out-loud funny. You will recognize many of the names as they are some of his most famous short stories. This is an excellent collection for anyone who wants to get a sense of what makes this author so beloved in America.

7) What Is Man? And Other Essays – Mark Twain

Mark Twain was a prolific writer and many of his works are classics. What Is Man? And Other Essays, has a variety of short essays about different topics and is worth reading for any reader interested in learning more about Mark Twain‘s thoughts on religion, politics, and society.

Although not all of his books are ranked among the best, Huckleberry Finn remains an American classic that tells the story of a boy escaping from slavery. These were some of the best books by Mark Twain to read if you want to get into his work. If you liked this article, please give it a share with your friends!

