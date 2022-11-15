9 towns in Texas and Nebraska become ‘sanctuaries for unborn children’

Nine cities in Nebraska and Texas voted to become “sanctuary cities for the unborn” in the midterm elections, pitting some failures of the state-level ballot initiative against serious pro- local life.

On Nov. 8, four cities in Texas and six villages in Nebraska voted on local ballot measures that would ban abortions in their jurisdictions, East Texas Right to Life Director Mark Lee Dickson wrote for Live Action, a pro-life group. Nine out of ten of these cities have passed the ordinances, bringing the total number of ordinances passed by the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative across the country since June 11, 2019 to 61.

Athens, Texas

Voters in Athens, Texas, which is located in Henderson County, voted to pass an ordinance banning abortion within their city limits. The order fell from 58% (1,579 votes) to 42% (1,153), according to KETK. The total population of the city is just over 13,000.

“The ordinance adds new abortion restrictions, prohibiting abortions performed on residents of Athens – regardless of the state in which those abortions take place,” Dickson wrote. “The Athens Ordinance also explicitly condemns the legacy of Curtis Wayne Boyd, who killed more than 10,000 unborn children through illegal abortions before Roe vs. Wade and opened the first “legal” abortion center in Texas after the 1973 ruling.”

Abilene, Texas

The city of Abilene, Texas, with a population of 124,407, voted to pass an ordinance banning abortion within city limits by 53% to 47%.

“The passage of Proposition B means that abortion at any stage of pregnancy is now considered murder in the city of Abilene unless a significant danger to the life of the mother is present,” CBS Austin reported.

As in Athens, the ordinance also prohibits residents of Abilene from having abortions elsewhere.

San Angelo, TX

Voters in San Angelo, Texas, voted 56% to 44% to pass an ordinance banning abortion. The ordinance further prohibits residents from having abortions in other locations. The city’s total population is approximately 101,000 – approximately 13,000 residents voted yes to the ordinance and 10,000 voted no.

“The election results reflect what the coalition of our churches that led the campaign has always believed,” Pastor Ryan Buck told Dickson. Buck is the pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo and was one of the people who “led the charge” to ban abortion in the city.

“Abortion is murder and a degradation of our position as bearers of God’s image. Our victory should give our community leaders the backbone they need to champion the moral issues of our time,” Buck continued.

Plainview, TX

Voters in Plainview, a town of 22,343 in Hale County, voted 69% to 31% to pass an ordinance banning abortion within their city limits.

“The order clarifies that procedures to save the life of the mother or unborn child, to remove an aborted fetus or to remove an ectopic pregnancy are not subject to the proposed code. It also clarifies that birth control devices and pills and emergency contraception like plan B are not included in the ban,” said the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Noted.

The ordinance further prohibits residents from having abortions in other locations.

Arnold, Nebraska

Citizens of Arnold, a small town of 597 in Custer County, voted 60% to 40% to pass an ordinance banning abortion within their city limits.

According the North Platte Telegraph249 people voted to pass the measure.

“I praise God for moving the hearts of Arnold residents to vote for this ordinance to prevent any abortions from occurring on our soil. I pray that many other cities in our state and nation will follow and do the same,” resident Lori Stutzman told Dickson.

Paxton, Nebraska

Paxton, a village of 523 in Keith County, narrowly passed an ordinance banning abortion within its boundaries by 52% to 48%.

Paxton New Life Lutheran Church pastor Will Forbes said he hoped more towns and cities would adopt their own bans to “bring civility back to our land”.

“The Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 was hugely influential in helping to subvert the consciousness of our land so that we became a violent culture,” he said. “Our task is vast. Helping to reinvigorate and re-establish our cultural awareness is an important task and will not happen overnight. What we proclaimed on election day in this small town must be proclaimed in the next town and the next and the next. We must bring civility back to our country.

Brady, Nebraska

Brady, a town of 428 in Lincoln County, passed an ordinance banning abortion, 57% to 43%.

A total of 84 people voted for the ordinance and 63 against for a total of 147 votes cast.

Hershey, Nebraska

Voters in the small village of Hershey (population 665) also voted to pass an ordinance banning abortion, 57% to 43%.

“The language of the ordinance varies from city to city. The Hershey version makes it illegal to: procure or perform an abortion in the village, or assist in the procedure by providing transportation, instruction, or financial support to an individual, or possess abortion-inducing drugs,” the North Platte Telegraph reported.

“The penalty for the above actions would be a $500 fine, but there is an affirmative defense written into the order if the abortion was in response to a life-threatening physical condition,” the report continues.

Wallace, Nebraska

The Lincoln County Village of Wallace (pop. 366) passed an ordinance banning abortion from 64% to 36%.

“I am pleased that five local communities, including the Village of Wallace, have voted to become sanctuary cities for unborn children. I am so grateful that my family and I live in a wonderful, God-fearing part of Nebraska,” said Mayor Kim Primavera.

Curtis, Nebraska — Passage Failed

Curtis, Nebraska, in Frontier County (population 939) is the only community that did not pass an abortion ordinance that appeared on the ballot.

According to Dickson, the citizens of Curtis voted 29% in favor and 71% against.