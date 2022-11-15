AAA predicts third busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend

This year will mark the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend, with the number of Americans driving and flying reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels, AAA reported Tuesday.

The Automobile Owners Club expects 54.6 million Americans to drive 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend, up 1.5% from last year. AAA has been tracking Thanksgiving travel volume since 2000.

“Plan ahead and be prepared for backups and delays, whether you’re driving or flying, as roads and airports are both expected to be busy this Thanksgiving season,” the AAA spokeswoman told the Atlantic Center, Ragina C. Ali, in a statement.

Nearly 49 million Americans will drive to vacation destinations, up 0.4% from last year, but still 2.5% below levels, according to AAA forecasts of 2019.

The group says air travel will increase nearly 8% from last year, with 4.5 million Americans traveling this year.

With the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions, AAA expects an even steeper uptick in other modes of travel next week. It predicts 1.4 million travelers will leave the city by bus, train or cruise ship, up 23% from last year and 96% of travel volumes in 2019.

Travelers with flexible schedules should “consider off-peak travel times” to avoid the crisis, Ms Ali said.

Working with AAA, transportation analytics firm INRIX predicts highways in major metropolitan areas will see the worst traffic jams as drivers leave work early Wednesday afternoon to get a head start on weekends.

Drivers in and around Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles will experience more than double their usual delays during this time.

To avoid the worst delays, INRIX recommends traveling early on Wednesdays or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The company suggests avoiding travel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.