Abusive boyfriend who slashed his eight-month-pregnant girlfriend with a broken mug avoids jail

An abusive boyfriend who cut his girlfriend in the hand when she was eight months pregnant with their second child has avoided jail.

Wayne Murphy, 34, of Warrington, cut Danielle Metcalfe, 24, of Wigan, with a broken cup, causing “blood to flow” down her thumb.

She was trying to stop Murphy from self-harming with the shard during a violent fight in September last year.

She gave birth to their daughter three weeks later, but when she returned from the hospital he attacked her three more times.

The Open University history student said Murphy’s violent outbursts left her feeling “a prisoner in her own body”.

Miss Metcalfe said: ‘Wayne and has caused me and my family unimaginable hurt.

“I now have trouble sleeping, I’ve been in a dark place mentally and I feel like a prisoner in my own body.

I felt like all my choices had been taken away from him because of the way he controlled my life.

I’ve always been optimistic when it comes to relationships, but my experience with Wayne changed my mind forever.

Murphy, who worked for a landscaping company, later claimed he attacked his girlfriend because he “can’t control his emotions”.

After giving birth to their daughter, Murphy attacked her three more times in front of their five-year-old boy and baby girl.

He attempted to strangle her, punch her in the face, and put his knee on her neck, which prevented her from breathing.

Miss Metcalfe’s ordeal began after she posted a gushing message on Facebook announcing she was pregnant with Murphy’s child and uploading pictures of baby scans and a babygrow with the message: ‘Coming soon – Baby Murphy”. Due October 2021’

In her post, she said, “Me and Wayne are so happy. He’s been great at making sure I have everything I need and giving me space when I’m really sick’

Murphy pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and two of causing actual bodily harm at Warrington Magistrates Court.

However, he was spared jail time and given a one-year prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

Murphy has been banned from contacting Miss Metcalfe for three years under a restraining order and must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, a Building Better Relationships program and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay Miss Metcalfe £400 in compensation, £700 in costs and a victim fine surcharge of £128.

Miss Metcalfe has since moved in with her mother in Wigan.

Prosecutor Edward Rattigan described the second attack. He said: ‘The accused grabbed his keys to leave the house during another argument, but the complainant tried to take them away from him.

“The couple ended up on the ground after the defendant ‘kicked her down’ before putting his knee against her neck.

“She was unable to breathe and he twisted her arm behind her back. In another incident, he also punched her in the face, which cut her lip.

The court heard the final assault happened last March when the couple were rowing to turn off the lights at night.

When questioned, Murphy, who has no previous convictions, said: “Following an argument which took place in the early hours of the morning, I accidentally hit Danielle as I was removing the bedspreads. “

“The argument continued as I tried to get a key to leave the house and I agree to recklessly scratch Danielle’s forearm with a key.”

Defense attorney Jim Edwards said: ‘This man has never had any issues before, has no prior convictions and has no experience in the criminal justice system.

“These are not intentional acts of violence on the victim, they are impulsive.

“He hasn’t seen his daughter since March this year, you can imagine how difficult that has been for him.”

“At the time, the emotions were strong. He cannot properly control his emotions in a toxic situation. He suffers from mental health issues and takes medication. He is now in a much better place than he was before.

At sentencing, JP Ian Williams said: “This case involves four serious charges. It was over an extended period and it was against the same victim.

‘It was in her own home and, more worryingly, it happened when the victim was very pregnant and on other occasions when the children were in the house.

“We found the victim impact statement very moving and difficult to listen to. This clearly had a long term effect on the victim.