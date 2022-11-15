Afghanistan moves to full Sharia — RT World News

The supreme leader of the Taliban has made it ‘compulsory’ to apply Sharia sanctions for crimes

Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to fully implement Sharia law and its penalties, which include mutilation, whipping and executions of various kinds. The announcement was made on Sunday by the Taliban’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists. In the files in which all the conditions of the Shariah of Hudud and Qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement. This is the rule of the Shariah, and my command, which is obligatory, “ Mujahid quoted the elusive Supreme Leader, whose voice has not been recorded since the Taliban took power last August, as saying.

In Islamic law, so-called Hudud crimes require both very conclusive evidence for the accused to be convicted, while being punishable by heavy traumatic punishments such as amputation of hands or feet, as well as flogging and torture. ‘execution. This group of crimes includes offenses such as theft, highway robbery, apostasy, adultery and falsely accusing someone of it, slander, consumption of alcohol and rebellion.





Qisas is actually an Islamic variant of punishment, “an eye for an eye” Justice. The concept covers crimes such as deliberate injury or murder, while allowing victims or their families to accept material compensation instead of punishment.

The Taliban have gradually tightened their grip on power, while aligning life in Afghanistan with the strict Islamic norms followed by the group. In April, the Taliban government kept its promises and banned the cultivation of poppy, the source of sap that is refined into morphine and heroin. It is estimated that Afghanistan accounted for 90% of the global opium trade in 2021, with poppy cultivation being its main source of income.

“If anyone violates the decree, the crop will be immediately destroyed and the offender will be dealt with according to Sharia,” he added. warned the band at the time.