After saving lives in Buffalo mass shooting, store worker speaks of trauma

BUFFALO, NY — He is credited with saving lives by hiding customers and co-workers in a freezer during a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket where he works. .

This video profile is part of ABC News’ ongoing reporting of the mass shooting in Buffalo.

Steverson, 29, a father of four daughters and a son, started working at Tops Market on Buffalo’s east side a month before an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 black people and injured three other victims at the store on May 14. He was one of the first employees to return to work when the renovated market reopened on July 15.

In August, Steverson told ABC News he felt like he was on “autopilot, just moving without thinking.” Now, six months after the massacre, he said anti-anxiety counseling and medication helped him recover.

Carlton Steverson visits a memorial outside East Buffalo Tops Market where 10 black people were killed in a racially charged shooting on May 14, 2022. Alysha Webb/ABC News

“Everything kind of got better,” Steveston said. “I was down at one point, but I’m starting to get more motivated and just trying to come to work with a positive attitude.”