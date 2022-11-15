After Uvalde School Shooting: School District Foundation Announces $50 Million Proposal to Replace Robb Elementary School

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde School District Foundation responsible for building a school to replace Robb Elementary announced on Monday its proposal to build a new $50 million school two miles from the site of the massacre that claimed the lives of 21 people last May. , reported ABC News.

“It was a very emotional experience for me, and I think a lot of other committee members,” Natalia Arias, co-chair of the project’s community advisory committee, said Monday evening during a presentation of the proposal. “We had to think hard about the kinds of people needed to feel the safest and proudest in space.”

The proposal for the new school includes 39 classrooms spread over three levels, three science and technology rooms, two art rooms, and 14 special education classrooms. The proposed site is adjacent to Flores Elementary, an existing K-1 school.

RELATED: ‘I suffer mentally’, Uvalde teacher says she was falsely accused of events leading to shooting

The proposal will be presented to the school board for approval on Wednesday, when community members can share their views. About 50 people attended the presentation on Monday, including some school board members and acting superintendent Gary Patterson.

The group did not come up with a name for the new school, saying instead the process will take longer. The current Robb Elementary School building will be demolished, but plans for redevelopment of the site have yet to be released.

“The committee recognizes that not keeping the school in its current location could create a void in the local neighborhood,” said Eulalio “Lalo” Diaz, a committee representative. “The redevelopment of the Robb site needs to be thoughtful and inclusive of the wide range of stakeholders needed to get it right.”

Robb Elementary School has a story before the May shooting. In 1970, he was involved in one of the biggest demonstrations of the Chicano rights movement: a strike to protest the firing of a beloved teacher. That history was not mentioned when the proposal was presented on Monday, but a spokesperson for the Charles Butt Foundation acknowledged that the history of activism at Robb Elementary is something the committee considered.

SEE ALSO: Uvalde School District suspends entire police force amid fallout from fatal shooting

Arias said they are working to create “a campus that reflects the rich culture of the community.”

Huckabee Architects, the architectural firm that donated $8 million worth of its workforce to the project, plans to open the school in June 2023. The school will be completed in October 2024 , according to project director Jeff Rodriguez.

The school will be financed by donations. According to the foundation’s executive director, Tim Miller, they have secured $18 million in donations so far. This includes $10 million from the Charles Butt Foundation, the philanthropic organization of the CEO of the famous Texas supermarket chain HEB.

RELATED: Uvalde’s Parents File Federal Lawsuit Against Gun Manufacturers, School District & Others

The prevalence of bailouts — high-speed car chases between law enforcement and immigrants crossing the border — factored into the location and design of the school, according to the presentation. The frequency of bailouts fueled a diminished sense of urgency when responding to the scene during the shooting, according to the Texas investigation report following the mass shooting.

The new school will be informed by that past but also bring hope for the future, said committee member Bryan Perez.

“I was very careful about, are we going to be able to embrace all the different aspects of reflecting why we’re here but also being able to move forward?” Perez said. “Knowing that we will be working to create a facility for our community that will last nearly a century.”