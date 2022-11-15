Amber and Barnett from Proof Love Is Blind are still going strong

Love is blind – and still going strong – for Amber Pike and matt barnet.

The couple, who met in the first season of Love is blind and married in 2018, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on November 13.

Amber took the opportunity to reflect on her life since meeting Barnett on the reality show. In a post on her Instagram, Amber shared a montage of photos and clips of the many moments she and Barnett shared after crossing paths.

“Life 4 years ago VS life last 4 years until now,” she wrote on Nov. 13. “Equally fun, but with a consistent partner in crime.”

Looking back on the unconventional way their romance began, Amber noted in her caption that she had a hunch it would work.

“People may think getting married like we did is crazy, but I’ve always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven’t tricked me yet and luckily your crazy instincts work almost perfectly. with mine,” she wrote. “Happy birthday @barnettisblind, I wouldn’t trade our crazy life these past 4 years for anything.”